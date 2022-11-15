A map showing the location of Tacos Culichi WestgateView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Tacos Culichi Westgate

review star

No reviews yet

9380 W Westgate Blvd Ste D-103

Glendale, AZ 85305

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$3.25

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Al Pastor Taco

$3.05

cilantro, pineapple, white onion

Pollo Taco

$3.05

cabbage, pico de gallo

Cabeza Taco

$3.25Out of stock

cilantro, white onion

Birria de Res Taco

$3.25

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Birria de Chivo Taco

$3.25

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Aguacate Fritos Taco

$3.35

cabbage, pico de gallo, serrano sauce

Pescado Taco

$3.25

cabbage, pico de gallo, serrano sauce

Camaron Empanizado Taco

$3.35

cabbage, pico de gallo, serrano sauce

Burros

Carne Asada Burro

$9.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Al Pastor Burro

$8.95

cilantro, pineapple, white onion

Pollo Burro

$8.95

cabbage, pico de gallo

Cabeza Burro

$9.15

cilantro, white onion

Birria de Res Burro

$9.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Birria de Chivo Burro

$9.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Pescado Burro

$9.15

cabbage, pico de gallo, serrano sauce

Camaron Empanizado Burro

$9.45

cabbage, pico de gallo, serrano sauce

Queso Tacos

Carne Asada Queso Taco

$4.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Al Pastor Queso Taco

$3.95

cilantro, pineapple, white onion

Pollo Queso Taco

$3.95

cabbage, pico de gallo

Cabeza Queso Taco

$4.15

cilantro, white onion

Birria de Res Queso Taco

$4.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Birria de Chivo Queso Taco

$4.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$7.25

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$6.95

cilantro, pineapple, white onion

Pollo Quesadilla

$6.95

cabbage, pico de gallo

Cabeza Quesadilla

$7.25

cilantro, white onion

Birria de Res Quesadilla

$7.25

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Birria de Chivo Quesadilla

$7.25

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Queso Quesadilla

$3.75

cheese

Vampiros

Carne Asada Vampiro

$5.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Al Pastor Vampiro

$4.75

cilantro, pineapple, white onion

Pollo Vampiro

$4.75

cabbage, pico de gallo

Cabeza Vampiro

$5.15

cilantro, white onion

Birria de Res Vampiro

$5.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Birria de Chivo Vampiro

$5.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Mulitas

Carne Asada Mulita

$4.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Al Pastor Mulita

$3.95

cilantro, pineapple, white onion

Pollo Mulita

$3.95

cabbage, pico de gallo

Cabeza Mulita

$4.15

cilantro, white onion

Birria de Res Mulita

$4.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Birria de Chivo Mulita

$4.15

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Especiales

Ceviche Tostada

$6.95

avocado, cilantro, cucumber, lime, mayo, red onion, tomato

Ceviche en Plato

$12.95

avocado, cilantro, cucumber, lime, mayo, red onion, tomato

Hot Dog Sinaloence

$5.50

bacon, cheese, cotija cheese, guac, mayo, pork bean, tomato, white onion

Caldo de Birria

$12.50

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Birria Ramen

$10.00

cabbage, cilantro, red onion

Taquitos

$8.45+

8.45/10.95 (3/5) Mix 'N' Match + $2 for Guac : cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Papa Loca

$10.00

cheese, sour cream

Culichi Nachos

$12.50

cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guac sauce

Culichi Fries

$12.50

cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guac sauce

Extras

Plain Fries

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Birria Broth Dip

$2.00

Chips

$3.00

Chips + Salsa

$4.95

Chips + Guac

$5.95

Chips + Salsa/Guac

$6.95

Frijoles

$3.50

pork beans

Arroz

$3.50

rice

Frijoles + Arroz

$6.00

Ruffles Potato Chips

$2.50

Bebidas

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Sidral Mundet

$3.00

Sangria Senorial

$3.00

Dasani Water

$1.95

Topo Chico

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.00

fresh rice, cinnamon

Jamaica

$3.00

fresh hibiscus

Cucumber Chia Limeade

$3.95

fresh cucumber, lime, chia seeds

Fresas Con Crema

$3.95

fresh stawberries, cream

Horchata Latte

$3.95

horchata & coffee

Latte

$3.95

premium coffee, cream

Matcha Latte

$3.95

premium coffee, cream, matcha

Blue Frost

$3.95

horchata & blue ocean

Blue Ocean

$3.95

fresh pineapple, spirulina

Matcha Horchata

$3.95

horchata & matcha

Taquiza Familiar

Carne Asada Taquiza Familiar

$29.95

TO-GO ONLY - Take Home Family Pack

Al Pastor Taquiza Familiar

$28.25

TO-GO ONLY - Take Home Family Pack

Pollo Taquiza Familiar

$28.25

TO-GO ONLY - Take Home Family Pack

Cabeza Taquiza Familiar

$29.95

TO-GO ONLY - Take Home Family Pack

Birria de Res Taquiza Familiar

$29.95

TO-GO ONLY - Take Home Family Pack

Birria de Chivo Taquiza Familiar

$29.95

TO-GO ONLY - Take Home Family Pack

Treats

Paleta

$3.75

premium fresh Mexican popsicle

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3.00

Misc

3 Tostadas

$1.50

4 Tortillas

$1.50

Sliced Avocado

$1.50

Green Sauce

Red Sauce

Green Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Red Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Salsa (8oz)

$2.95

Guacamole (8oz)

$4.95

Guac Sauce

Limes

Sauteed Onions

Sliced Cucumber

Sliced Radish

Sour Cream

$0.50

Serrano Sauce

$0.50

Draft Beer (16oz)

Michelob Ultra 16oz Draft

$7.00

La Guera Coqueta 16oz Draft

$7.00

Dos Equis XX 16oz Draft

$7.00

Pacifico 16oz Draft

$7.00

Modelo 16oz Draft

$7.00

Domestic Bottled Beer (12oz)

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Hazy IPA Can

$6.00

Kiltlifter

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Well Cocktails

Gin

$8.50

Long Island

$8.50

Rum

$8.50

Tequila

$8.50

Triple Sec

$8.50

Vodka

$8.50

Whiskey

$8.50

Shots

1800 Blanco

$7.00

1800 Respado

$7.00

Buchanans

$7.00

Ciroc Original

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Don Julio 70 Shot

$13.00

Fireball

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot Double

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Seltzers

Truly (Strawberry Lemonade)

$6.25

White Claw (Black Cherry)

$6.25

White Claw (Mango)

$6.25

Imported Bottled Beer (12oz)

805

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Dos Equis XX

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Stone Buenaveza

$5.50

Tecate (Red)

$5.50

Tecate Light (Blue)

$5.50

Premium Cocktails

1800 Blanco

$10.50

1800 Reposado

$10.50

Buchanans

$10.50

Ciroc Orignal

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.50

Don Julio 70

$17.00

Fireball

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$10.50

Extras

Red Bull

$3.50

Specials

Bottled Beer $3

$3.00

Well Shot $3.50

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9380 W Westgate Blvd Ste D-103, Glendale, AZ 85305

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

