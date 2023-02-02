Main picView gallery

Tacos D kache 4257 E Main St

4257 E Main St

Whitehall, OH 43213

Tacos

Longaniza Taco

$3.50

Suadero Taco

$4.50

Tripa taco

$3.50

Pastor Taco

$3.50

Cabeza Taco

$4.50

Lengua Taco

$4.50

Asada Taco

$3.50

Birria Taco

$4.50

Pollo Taco

$3.50

Gorditas

Chicharron Gordita

$8.99

Meat gordita

$10.99

Burritos

Azada

$9.99

Pastor

$9.99

Birria

$9.99

Suadero

$9.99

Tripa

$9.99

Campechano

$9.99

Longaniza

$9.99

Cabeza

$9.99

Lengua

$9.99

Pollo

$9.99

Drinks

Mandarin jarritos

$3.00

Sidral jarritos

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Fruit punch jarrito

$3.00

Mineral water

$3.00

Grape fruit jarrito

$3.00

Strawberry jarrito

$3.00

Jumex mango

$2.00

Jumex guava

$2.00

Jumex strawberry-banana

$2.00

Aguas frescas

Fresh waters

Horchata fresa

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4257 E Main St, Whitehall, OH 43213

Main pic

