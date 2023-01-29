Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos Don Manolito

review star

No reviews yet

19903 Stone Oak PKWY Suite 101

San Antonio, TX 78258

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$4.99

Our secret recipe. You can't leave without trying them.

GUACAMOLE

$5.99

With tortilla chips Perfect to share!

QUESO FUNDIDO

$7.99

Melted Oaxaca cheese with chicharron sunk in salsa morita and longaniza or your favourite combination*,

CHIPS AND SALSA

$2.00

TORTILLA ORDER (3)

$1.00

FLOUR TORTILLA ORDER

$2.00

TACOS

T. CAMPECHANO

$4.99

Cecina, Mexican chorizo and chicharron with or without our morita salsa. Our best seller!

T. CECINA

$4.99

Cured Mexican beef. 100% quality!

T. CECINA CON CHICHARRON

$4.99

T. CECINA CON LONGANIZA

$4.99

T. CHICHARRON EN SALSA VERDE

$4.99Out of stock

T. CHICKEN FAJITA

$4.99

TACO COLADO

$4.99

Cactus taco with Oaxaca cheese.

TACO COSTEÑO

$4.99

Cecina, Mexican chorizo, chicharron. cuaresmeño chile, chopped onions.

T. COSTEÑO CAMPECHANO

$4.99

Cecina, Mexican chorizo, chicharron, cuaresmeno chile, chopped onions and morita salsa.

TACO LONGANIZA

$4.99

Mexican chorizo. Recomended with chicharron.

TACO NOVILLO

$4.99Out of stock

Chicharron in our salsa verde, cecina, Mexican chorizo, chopped onion and cuaresmeno chile with a pinch of crunchy chicharron on top.

TACO PALAC

$4.99

Cecina with chicharron sunk in salsa morita The ultimate fix for hangover. Very hot!

TACO RIB-EYE

$6.99

Beef taco. A classic with our flavor.

TACO SPECIAL

$4.99

Cecina with Don Manolito's grilled onions.

TACO TORITO

$4.99

Cactus taco with Oaxaca cheese and cecina.

TACO ARRACHERA

$5.99

MAJAS

M. CAMPECHANO

$6.99

MAJA CECINA

$6.99

M. CECINA CON CHICHARRON

$6.99

M. CECINA CON LONGANIZA

$6.99

M. CHICHARRON EN SALSA VERDE

$6.99Out of stock

MAJA CHICKEN FAJITA

$6.99

MAJA COLADO

$6.99

MAJA COSTEÑO

$6.99

M. COSTEÑO - CAMPECHANO

$6.99

MAJA LONGANIZA

$6.99

MAJA NOVILLO

$6.99Out of stock

MAJA PALAC

$6.99

MAJA RIB-EYE

$9.99

MAJA SPECIAL

$6.99

MAJA TORITO

$6.99

MAJA ARRACHERA

$7.99

QUESADILLAS

Q. CAMPECHANO

$9.99

Q. CECINA

$9.99

Q. CECINA CON CHICHARRON

$9.99

Q. CECINA CON LONGANIZA

$9.99

Q. CHICHARRON EN SALSA VERDE

$9.99Out of stock

Q. CHICKEN FAJITA

$9.99

QUESADILLA COLADO

$9.99

QUESADILLA COSTEÑO

$9.99

Q. COSTEÑO - CAMPECHANO

$9.99

QUESADILLA LONGANIZA

$9.99

QUESADILLA NOVILLO

$9.99Out of stock

QUESADILLA PALAC

$9.99

QUESADILLA RIB-EYE

$11.99

QUESADILLA RUEDO

$9.99Out of stock

QUESADILLA SPECIAL

$9.99

QUESADILLA TORITO

$9.99

QUESADILLA QUESO

$9.99

QUESADILLA ARRACHERA

$10.99

CORDIALS

Licor 43

$11.00

Triple Sec (Cointreau)

$3.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Aperol Sprits

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Martini Rossi

$11.00

Rumchata

$11.00

DBL Licor 43

DBL Martini

DBL Campari

DBL Triple Sec (Cointreau)

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Baileys

DBL Angostura (Beeters)

DBL Aperol

GIN

Hendricks

$11.00

Gordon's

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

DBL Hendricks

DBL Gordon's

DBL Tanqueray

DBL Beefeater

MARGARITA

MARGARITA LIME

$10.00

MARGARITA STRAWBERRY

$10.00

MARGARITA RASBERRY

$10.00

MARGARITA PASION FRUIT

$10.00

MARGARITA MANGO

$10.00

MARGARITA WATERMELON

$10.00

MARGARITA PREACKY PEAR

$10.00

MARGARITA ON THE ROCKS

$10.00

PINA COLADA

PINA COLADA

$10.00

RUM

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Flor de Cana 4 yr

$8.00

Appleton 12 yr

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Flor de Cana

DBL Zacapa

DBL Appleton 12 Yr

DBL Bacardi Gold

DBL Matusalem Platino

DBL Malibu

SCOTCH | BOURBON

Chivas 12 Yr

$9.50

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$10.50

Buchanans 12 Yr

$10.50

Dewars 12 yr

$8.00

DBL Buchanan's Master

DBL Chivas 12 Yr

DBL Glenfiddich 12 Yr

DBL Buchanans 12 Yr

TEQUILA

Casa Amigos

$20.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$9.00

Maestro Doble Diamante

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Plata

$9.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$9.00

DBL Don Julio 70

DBL Centenario Platinum

DBL Centenario Oro

DBL Tradicional

DBL 1800 Silver

DBL Patron

DBL Jose Cuervo

DBL 1800 Cristalino

DBL El Jimador

DBL Don Julio Blanco

DBL Herradura Blanco

DBL Azul

DBL Maestro Doble Diamante

VODKA

Smirnoff

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Sminorff Tamarindo

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff

DBL Absolut

DBL Belvedere

DBL Titos

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Smirnoff Tamarindo

WHISKEY

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Red Label

$8.00

Black Label

$10.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$8.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Dewars 12 Yr

$8.50

DBL Jack Daniels

DBL Red Label

DBL Black Label

DBL Makers Mark

DBL JB

DBL Wild Turkey

DBL Jim Beam

DBL Jameson

DBL Fireball

DBL Dewars 12 Yr

DRAFT

DRAFT ULTRA

$5.99

DRAFT STELLA

$5.99

DRAFT MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.99

DRAFT ROTATION

$5.99

BOTTLED

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$7.00

MICHELLE ULTRA

$7.00

BUDLIGHT

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

PURE GOLD

$7.00

PACIFICO

$7.00

MODELO CLARA

$7.00

MODELO OSCURA

$7.00Out of stock

HEINEKEN ZERO

$7.00

MIX BEER

CACOCHELA

$9.99

CUBANA

$8.99

MICHELADA

$8.50

BEER TOWER

TOWER

$35.00

Single Dose

MOSCATO

$6.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00Out of stock

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$6.00

CHARDONNAY

$6.00

SANGRIA

$6.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$6.00

AGUA FRESCA

AGUA DE HORCHATA

$4.49

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$4.49

AGUA DEL DIA

$4.49

MEXICAN SODA

GINGER

$3.50

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$4.00

JARRITOS LIME

$4.00

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$4.00

JARRITOS TAMARIND

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.50

MEXICAN FANTA

$4.50

MEXICAN SPRITE

$4.50Out of stock

MEXICAN SQUIRT

$4.50

MUNDET

$4.50

TONIC WATER

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$4.50

SANGRIA SENORIAL

$4.50

SODA

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00Out of stock

DIET SPRITE

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

SODA

$1.50

LIMONADA GUN

$2.00

COFFEE

EXPRESSO

$2.99

AMERICANO

$2.99

Water

Water

CLAMATO

CLAMATO PREPARADO

$6.99

CLAMADO NATURAL

$6.99

CHEESECAKE

NUTELLA

$6.99

TRES LECHES

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

The Gastronomic proposal of Tacos Don Manolito is characterized by offering 100% genuine Mexican food, coming from a tradition of more than 70 years to which we have given a particular touch with our secret sauce. Our unique menu is made with top quality products, served with the highest standards of food and customer service.

Location

19903 Stone Oak PKWY Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78258

Directions

