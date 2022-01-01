Main picView gallery

Tacos Don Roque

401 W 6th St

Irving, TX 75060

Tacos

Bistec Taco

$2.05

Beef Steak

Pastor Taco

$2.05

Marinated Porl

Pollo Taco

$2.05

Chicken

Carnitas Taco

$2.05

Shredded Pork

Cabeza Taco

$2.05

Cow Head

Tripa Taco

$2.50

Tripe

Lengua Taco

$2.50

Cow Tongue

Chorizo Taco

$2.05

Mexican Sausage

Campechano Taco

$2.15

Mix of Pork, Beef, and Mexican Sausage

Burrito

Bistec Burrito

$9.50

Pastor Burrito

$9.50

Pollo Burrito

$9.50

Carnitas Burrito

$9.50

Cabeza Burrito

$9.50

Tripa Burrito

$11.00

Lengua Burrito

$11.00

Chorizo Burrito

$10.00

Campechano Burrito

$10.00

Quesadilla

Bistec Quesadilla

$9.50

Pastor Quesadilla

$9.50

Pollo Quesadilla

$9.50

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.50

Cabeza Quesadilla

$9.50

Tripa Quesadilla

$11.00

Lengua Quesadilla

$11.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

Campechano Quesadilla

$10.00

Torta

Bistec Torta

$9.50

Pastor Torta

$9.50

Pollo Torta

$9.50

Carnitas Torta

$9.50

Cabeza Torta

$9.50

Tripa Torta

$11.00

Lengua Torta

$11.00

Chorizo Torta

$10.00

Campechano Torta

$10.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.00+

Jamaica

$2.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
