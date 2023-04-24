Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos el Cunado Cascade

review star

No reviews yet

6450 28St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Lunch Special

Raquelita Special L#1

$9.99

Grilled chicken and shrimp sautéed with red onions. Served with rice and refried beans. Corn or flour tortillas

El Vaquero Plate L#2

$8.49

Your choice of meat, served with rice and refried beans and corn or flour tortillas

Quesadilla Plate L#3

$8.99

Two 6" quesadillas with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with rice and refried beans.

Taco Real L#4

$8.99

Two crispy tacos with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans

Speedy Gonzalez L#5

$8.49

One enchilada and one crispy taco with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with rice and refried beans

Tostada L#6

$7.49

One flat-fried tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef. With refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans

Wet Burrito L#7

$8.99

8" flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Smothered of home made tomato sauce and queso dip. Served with rice and refried beans

Enchiladas L#8

$8.99

Two enchiladas with your choice of chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga L#9

$9.99

10" flour tortilla deep fried to a golden perfection with your choice of chicken or ground beef. Topped with tomato sauce and queso dip. Lettuce tomato and sour cream on the side

Taco Salad L#10

$8.99

Flour shell filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream

Dinner

Carne Asada D#1

$14.99

Steak on the grill with nopales (cactus), with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled cambray onions and corn or flour tortillas, served with rice and refried or charro beans.

Steak or chichen a la Mexicana D#2

$12.99

Chopped steak or chicken a la Mexicana sautéed with onions, bell peppers and serrano peppers. Served with rice and refried or charro beans, a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas on the side. Spicy dish! Make it shrimp add $ 2.00 !!!

Alambre D#3

$14.99

Grilled steak or chicken topped with chopped bacon, ham, bell peppers, red onions and melted shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and refried or charro beans with corn or flour tortillas on the side. Make it shrimp add $ 2.00 !!!

Fajitas D#4

$14.99

Steak or Chicken Fajitas with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole, served with rice and refried or charro beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side.

Trio Fajitas D#5

$15.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole, served with a side of rice and refried or charro beans with corn or flour tortillas on the side.

Shrimp Fajitas D#6

$15.99

Shrimp fajitas with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side.

La Diabla Shrimp D#7

$15.99

Shrimp smothered in spicy homemade diabla sauce, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side. Very spicy dish!

Camarones Rancheros D#8

$15.99

Shrimp smothered in homemade Ranchero sauce with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side. Ranchero sauce contains bacon.

Milaneza de Pollo D#9

$12.49

Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole, served with rice, refried or charro beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side.

Tamales D#10

$11.99

Two chicken or pork tamales with lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with rice and refried or charro beans on the side.

Breaded Tilapia D#11

$11.99

Breaded tilapia accompanied with a side of our homemade dressing served with Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, rice and fries on the side.

Chimichanga D#12

$12.49

12" flour tortilla deep fried to a golden perfection filled with rice and your choice of meat. Topped with tomato sauce and queso dip. Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side. Served with rice and refried or charro beans on the side.

Fish Tacos D#13

$10.99

Three breaded fish tacos on corn tortilla topped with your choice of toppings (3 max*) with a side of our house made mayo dressing served with fries. Substitute your fries for rice and/or beans at no extra cost. *Some toppings have extra cost.

Taco Salad D#14

$9.99

Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Real Taco Crispy D#15

$13.99

Four hard shell tacos with your choice of meat (Chicken of Beef) topped with your choice of toppings, served with rice and refried beans on the side.

Five Taquitos D#16

$14.99

Five taquitos with corn tortilla and your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (3 max*) served with charro beans on the side. Substitute your charro beans for rice or beans with no extra cost. *Some toppings have extra cost.

Taco Trio D#17

$11.99

Three tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (3 Max*) served with rice and refried or charro beans. *Some toppings have extra cost. ***Check the Veggie Taco Trio #25 if you are looking for veggie choices***

Taco Duo D#18

$9.99

Two tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (3 max*), served with rice and refried or charro beans. *Some toppings have extra cost. ***Check the Veggie Taco Trio #25 if you are looking for veggie choices***

Quesadilla Plate D#19

$12.99

Three 6" flour tortilla quesadillas with your choice of meat*, Lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side, served with rice and refried or charro beans. *Special meat have extra cost.

Tex-Mex Nachos D#20

$11.99

House made tortilla chips with your choice of meat, topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and canned jalapeños.

Wet Burrito D#21

$13.49

12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat, filled with lettuce, tomato and sour cream, covered with house made tomato sauce and cheese dip, served with rice and refried or charro beans.

Enchilada Supreme D#22

$12.99

Four enchiladas one beef, one chicken, one bean and one cheese, covered with homemade tomato sauce and melted cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Enchilada Dinner D#23

$11.99

Three red enchiladas with your choice of meat, covered with homemade tomato sauce and melted cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and refried beans on the side.

Tostada Dinner D#24

$9.99

Two tostadas smeared with refried beans, topped with your choice of meat* or veggies, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans. *Some meats have extra cost.

Veggie Taco Trio D#25

$9.99

Three tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of veggies (Avocado, Cactus, Rice, Refried beans* or Grilled veggies**) topped with your choice of toppings***, served with rice and refried beans on the side. *Refried beans are cooked with veggetable oil. ** Grilled veggies contains Onions, Bell paper, Cactus, Tomato. ***Some toppings have extra cost.

Burrito Bowl D#26

$11.99

Chopped grilled chicken served over lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bell peppers, red onions, avocado, cilantro and charro beans.

Tacos al Carbon D#27

$14.99

Coctel Camaron D#28

$12.99+

Cold shrimp in a home made sweet tomato juice with pico de gallo and avocado. Salted crackers on the side.

A La Carte

Tacos

$3.19

Your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (3 max*) served on double corn tortilla.

Burritos

$9.99

12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat* filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. *Special meat have extra cost. Additional ingredients can be added for an extra cost.

Crispy Taco

$2.99

Hard shell taco with your choice of meat (Chicken of Beef) with your choice of toppings*. *Some toppings have extra cost.

Enchilada

$2.99

Red enchilada with your choice of meat, covered with homemade tomato sauce and melted cheese

Quesadilla Chica

$3.99

Melted cheese on a 6" flour tortilla with your choice of toppings (3 max*). Add your favorite meat for additional cost. *Some toppings have extra cost.

Quesadilla Grande

$8.49

Melted cheese on a 12" flour tortilla with your choice of toppings (3 max*). Add your favorite meat for additional cost. *Some toppings have extra cost.

Tamales

$2.49

Chicken or pork tamales

Tortas

$9.99

Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat. Lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado.

Tostadas

$3.69

Your choice of meat. Smothered with refried bean and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Wet Burrito

$10.49

12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with house made tomato sauce and queso dip.

Kids Menu

Kid's Taco

$4.99

One mexican style taco with your choice of meat. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with either rice or refried beans. Caprisun juice included!

Kid's Enchilada

$4.99

One enchilada with your choice of meat. Your choice of either rice or refried beans. Caprisun juice included!

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.99

6" flour tortilla with melted cheese and your choice of meat. Served with either rice or refried beans. Caprisun juice included.

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

6 piece of chicken nuggets served with either rice or refried beans or sub fries. Caprisun juice included!

Fries

$1.99

Soups

Shrimp soup (Caldo de camaron)

$9.99

Hot shrimp soup with carrots, potatoes, and chayote. Onions, cilantro, corn or flour tortillas on the side.

Beef soup (Caldo de Res)

$9.99

Mexican beef soup with diced carrots, potatoes, squash and chayote. Served wit onions, cilantro, serrano peppers, rice and corn or flour tortillas on the side.

Sides

Dips & Chips

R&B

Salsa for tacos

$0.50+

3 Cebollitas Cambray

$1.50

6 Nuggets

$1.99

Avocado (4 Slices)

$1.00

Cactus (Nopal)

$1.99

Fries

$2.49

Orden Tortillas

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Shredded cheese

$1.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Daily Specials

Flautas Special

$7.99

Taco Tuesday

$2.49

Wet Burrito Special

$7.49

Chimichanga Special

$7.99

Taco Duo Special

$7.49

Enchiladas Verdes Special

$7.99

Beef Soup Special

$7.99

Shrimp Soup Special

$7.99

DESSERTS

desserts
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$3.99

A slice of cheesecake

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$4.99

A slice of chocoflan

Flan

Flan

$4.99

A slice of Flan

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$4.49Out of stock

slice of tres leches cake

Gelatina

$3.49

DRINK

Aguas Frescas

Fresh waters of horchata and jamaica
Horchata

Horchata

$2.99+

Fresh milk-based water with a sweet touch of cinnamon

Jamaica

Jamaica

$2.99+

Hibiscus-based fresh water

Other Drinks

Water

Water

$0.00

Glass of water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Small Bottles Water

Coffee

Coffee

$2.29

A cup of coffee (refill included only for dining in)

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.25+

32 oz of iced tea

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.69+

Coke flavor

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.69+

Cherry coke flavor

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.69+

Diet coke flavor

Fanta

Fanta

$2.69+

Fanta flavor

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.69+

Minute maid flavor (Lemonade)

Sprite

Sprite

$2.69+

Sprite flavor

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican food

Location

6450 28St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thornapple Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
6262 28th Street SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Cascade Twp
orange star4.3 • 796
2817 Kraft Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
View restaurantnext
Schnitz Ada Grill
orange star4.6 • 854
597 Ada Drive SE Ada, MI 49301
View restaurantnext
Mudpenny Ada - 496 Ada Dr
orange starNo Reviews
496 Ada Dr Ada, MI 49301
View restaurantnext
Fruition Acai & Juice Bar - Ada - 460 Ada Dr. Suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
460 Ada Dr. Suite 110 Ada, MI 49301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston