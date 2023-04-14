Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos El Fino

review star

No reviews yet

499 East 2700 South

South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Tacos

Asada Tacos

$4.50

Pastor Tacos

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$4.00

Pescado Tacos

$4.75

Tacos-Vegetarian

Jamaica (Hibiscus Flower)

$4.00

Soy (soya) Chorizo

$4.00

Battered Tofu

$4.50

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

$13.00

Pastor Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Quesadillas-Vegetarian

Jamaica (Hibiscus Flower) Quesadilla

$12.50

Soy (soya) Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.50

Mulitas

Asada Mulitas

$7.99

Pastor Mulitas

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Mulitas

$7.50

Mulitas-Vegetarian

Jamaica (Hibiscus Flower) Mulitas

$7.50

Soy (soya) Chorizo Mulitas

$7.50

Volcanes

Asada Volcanes

$7.50

Pastor Volcanes

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Volcanes

$7.00

Volcanes-Vegetarian

Jamaica (Hibiscus Flower) Volcanes

$7.00

Soy (soya) Chorizo Volcanes

$7.00

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$13.99

Pastor Burrito

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.50

Chorizo

$13.50

Burritos-Vegetarian

Jamaica (Hibiscus Flower) Burrito

$11.99

Soy (soya) Chorizo Burrito

$11.99

Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Burrito

$13.50

Asada Burrito

$13.50

Chorizo Burrito

$13.50

Pico Burrito

$11.99

El Fino Nachos

Jamaica (Hibiscus Flower) Nachos

$12.99

Soy (soya) Chorizo Nachos

$12.99

Asada Nachos

$14.50+

Pastor Nachos

$13.99+

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$13.99+

Chorizo Nachos

$13.99+

Drinks

Can Drinks

$1.50

Sanpellegrino

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Mexican Sodas

$2.50

Coca-Cola Half Litter

$3.00

Znectar

$3.99

House Drink

$3.50

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Choco-Flan

$5.00

Arroz con Leche

$4.00

Sides

Beans 6 oz

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Chips & Guacamole

$4.50

Birria

Tacos

$4.00

Quesobirria

$4.50

Consome

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

499 East 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TACOS EL FINO - - THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮
orange starNo Reviews
499 E 2700 S South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Pat's Barbecue - 2929 S. State Street
orange starNo Reviews
2929 S. State Street South Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
orange star4.5 • 2,768
479 E 2100 S Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Level Crossing Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
2496 S West Temple Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
orange starNo Reviews
733 East 3300 South Salt Lake City, UT 84129
View restaurantnext
Dolly Donuts Bar & Grill - 3245 S State St
orange starNo Reviews
3245 S State St Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Salt Lake

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Salt Lake
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston