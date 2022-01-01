A map showing the location of Tacos El Gordo - Floresta 579 Floresta Blvd Ste - BView gallery

Tacos El Gordo - Floresta 579 Floresta Blvd Ste - B

review star

No reviews yet

579 Floresta Blvd Ste - B

San Leandro, CA 94578

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TACOS

TACOS

$3.50

TACO DE BIRRIA

$6.00

HARD SHELL TACO

$5.50

--------Same Plate--------

BURRITOS

SUPER BURRITO

$11.00

choice of beans, rice, onions, cilantro, salsa, meat, sour crema, cheese, guacamole

WET BURRITO

$12.50

inside: rice, beans, onions,cilantro, salsa; outside: red or green salsa, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

BURRITO BIRRIA

$13.00

choice of beans, rice, onions, cilanto,salsa, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.00

QUESADILLAS

COMBO Quesadilla

$12.00

QUESA ALPASTOR

$11.00

Quesadilla de Asada

$11.00

Quesadilla de Buche

$14.00

Quesadilla de Cabeza

$11.00

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$11.00

Quesadilla de Cheese

$11.00

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$12.00

Quesadilla de Lengua

$12.00

Quesadilla de Pollo Desebrado

$11.00

Quesadilla de Suadero

$12.00

Quesadilla de Tripitas

$12.00

Quesadilla de Pollo a La Parrilla

$11.00

QUESADILLA BIRRIA

$12.00

HUARACHES

HUARACHE ALPASTOR

$9.00

HUARACHE ASADA

$9.00

HUARACHE BUCHE

$10.00

HUARACHE CABEZA

$9.00

HUARACHE CARNITAS

$9.00

HUARACHE CHORIZO

$10.00

HUARACHE LENGUA

$10.00

HUARACHE POLLO ASADO

$9.00

HUARACHE SUADERO

$10.00

HUARACHE TRIPAS

$10.00

HUARACHE BIRRIA

$10.00

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP BURRITO

$14.00

sautéed shrimp with tomatoes and onions, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, cheese

FISH BURRITO

$14.00

deep fried beer battered fish, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, cheese

CAM EMPANIZADOS

$16.00

A LA DIABLA

$16.00

CAM AL MOJO DE AJO

$16.00

PESCADO EMPANIZADO

$16.95

PESCADO A LA PLANCHA

$15.95

MOJARRA

$18.00

CEVICHE

$6.75

FISH TACO

$6.00

SHRIMP TACO

$6.00

Fajitas Camaron

$17.95

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$18.00

WET SHRIMP BURRITO

$16.00

Torta de camarón

$14.00

HUARACHE SHRIMP

$12.00

Quesadilla de Camarón

$14.00

TORTAS

Torta al Pastor

$11.00

Torta de Asada

$11.00

Torta de Cabeza

$11.00

Torta de Carnitas

$11.00

Torta de Chorizo

$12.00

Torta de Lengua

$12.00

Torta de Sesos

$12.00

Torta de Tripitas

$12.00

Torta Suadero

$12.00

Tortas de Buche

$12.00

Tortas de Pollo Desebrado

$11.00

Combo Torta

$11.00

TORTA MILANESA

$13.00

TORTA DE POLLO ASADO

$11.00

TOSTADA

Tostada Buche

$5.50

Tostada Chorizo

$5.50

Tostada Lengua

$5.50

Tostada Pollo Desebrado

$5.50

Tostada Sesos

$5.50

Tostada Suadero

$5.50

Tostada Tripitas

$5.50

Tostada Carnitas

$5.50

Tostada Asada

$5.50

TOSTADA POLLO ASADO

$5.50

PLATILLOS

Chile Verde

$15.00

Mole

$15.00

PLATILLO CARNE ASADA

$13.95

Chile Relleno

$16.95

Fajitas

$15.95

3 Enchiladas

$16.50

Chuletas

$13.95

Chilaquiles

$14.95

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$16.50

SUPER NACHOS

$15.00

Birria Seca

$15.00

PLATO DE DESAYUNO

$15.99

SOPE

SOPE BUCHE

$6.75

SOPE CAMARON(4)

$6.75

SOPE CHORIZO

$6.75

SOPE LENGUA

$6.75

SOPE POLLO DESEBRADO

$6.75

SOPE SUADERO

$6.75

SOPE TRIPAS

$6.75

SOPE CARNITAS

$6.75

Sope de Asada

$6.75

SOPE ALPASTOR

$6.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE QUESA

$6.00

on the side: lettuce, tomatoes, sour crema

BEAN/CHEESE BURRITO

$6.00

choice of bean and cheese

RICE/BEAN BURRITO

$6.00

choice of bean and rice

SALADS/SOUPS

MENUDO

$13.95

POZOLE

$13.95

BIRRIA EN CALDO

$13.95

CALDO DE POLLO

$12.95

CALDO DE RES

$12.95

TACO SALAD

$10.00

choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, guac, sour cream, tomatoes

GORDO SALAD

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, cucumber, carrots, avocado slices, cheese, tomatoes

Consome 16oz

$5.00

EXTRAS/SIDES

ARROZ

$3.75+

FRIJOLES

$3.75+

choice of beans

SALSA

$4.00+

GUACAMOLE SALSA

$1.50+

ORDEN DE TORTILLAS

$2.00

ORDEN DE TORILLA DE MAIZ VIENEN CON 4 TORTILLAS LAS DE HARINA VIENEN CON 3 TORTILLAS

Chips

$3.50

Nacho Cheese 4oz

$2.00

Crema 2oz

$1.00

CEBOLLITAS (4)

$1.50

A LA CARTA Enchilada

$5.00

A LA CARTA Chile Relleno

$6.50

CHILES CERRANOS

MEDIO AGUACATE

$3.00

POSTRES (Dessert)

Churro

$5.00

Chocoflan

$6.00

Churro Prep

$7.00

Churro Sundae

$10.00

Flan

$5.00

3 Leches Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream ADD ON

$2.00

VEGGIE

VEGGIE TACO

$4.00

VEGGIE BURRITO

$11.00

choice of beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$11.50

HUARACHE VEGGIE

$9.00

SOPE VEGGIE

$6.00

AGUA FRESCA

Horchata Mediana

$4.00

Horchata Grande

$5.00

Strawberry Horchata

$5.00

Pineapple Orange

$5.00

Orange Juice Mediana

$7.00

Orange Juice Grande

$10.00

Carrot Juice Mediana

$7.00

Carrot Juice Mediana

$10.00

SODAS EN LATA / BOTTELLA

Orange Soda Can

$2.00

Jarritos 350ml

$3.00

Mexican Bottle 500ml

$3.00+

Bottled Water

$2.00

MEXICAN CERVEZA / BEERS

Corona

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

DOMESTIC CERVEZA / BEERS

Stella Artois

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

REGULAR

$3.00

LARGE

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

579 Floresta Blvd Ste - B, San Leandro, CA 94578

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

