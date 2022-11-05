A map showing the location of Tacos el Gordo - Hesperian 15420 Hesperian BlvdView gallery

Tacos el Gordo - Hesperian

15420 Hesperian Blvd

San Leandro, CA 94578

TACOS

TACO ASADA

$3.00

TACO ALPASTOR

$3.00

TACO CARNITAS

$3.00

TACO TRIPA

$4.00

TACO BUCHE

$3.00

TACO CHORIZO

$3.00

TACO DE POLLO ASADO

$3.00

TACO POLLO DESEBRADO

$3.00

TACO SUADERO

$4.00

TACO CABEZA

$3.00

TACO LENGUA

$4.00

VEGGIE TACO

$3.00

QUESA BIRRIA

$5.00

BURRITOS

BURRITO ASADA

$11.00

BURRITO ALPASTOR

$11.00

BURRITO BUCHE

$13.00

BURRITO CABEZA

$11.00

BURRITO DE CARNITAS

$11.00

BURRITO POLLO ASADO

$11.00

BURRITO POLLO DESEBRADO

$11.00

BURRITO CHORIZO

$11.00

BURRITO MIXTO

$11.00

BURRITO BIRRIA

$13.00

BURRITO TRIPA

$13.00

BURRITO SUADERO

$13.00

BURRITO LENGUA

$13.00

BEAN&RICE BURRITO

$6.00

BEANS&CHEESE BURRITO

$6.00

VEGGIE BURRITO

$11.00

TORTAS

TORTA ASADA

$11.00

TORTA ALPASTOR

$11.00

TORTA CARNITAS

$11.00

TORTA CHORIZO

$15.00

TORTA BUCHE

$15.00

TORTA POLLO ASADO

$11.00

TORTA POLLO DESEBRADO

$11.00

TORTA TRIPAS

$15.00

TORTA SUADERO

$15.00

TORTA LENGUA

$15.00

TORTA CABEZA

$11.00

TORTA MIXTA

$11.00

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA MIXTA

$11.00

QUESADILLA ALPASTOR

$11.00

QUESADILLA ASADA

$11.00

QUESADILLA BUCHE

$14.00

QUESADILLA CABEZA

$11.00

QUESADILLA CARNITAS

$11.00

QUESADILLA QUESO

$6.00

QUESADILLA CHORIZO

$14.00

QUESADILLA LENGUA

$14.00

QUESADILA POLLO DESEBRADO

$11.00

QUESADILLA SUADERO

$14.00

QUESADILLA POLLO ASADO

$11.00

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$11.00

QUESADILLA TRIPA

$14.00

HUARACHES

HUARACHE ALPASTOR

$9.00

HUARACHE ASADA

$9.00

HUARCACHE BUCHE

$10.00

HUARACHE CABEZA

$9.00

HUARACHE CARNITAS

$9.00

HUARACHE CHORIZO

$10.00

HUARACHE LENGUA

$10.00

HUARCAHE POLLO DESEBRADO

$9.00

HUARACHE SUADERO

$10.00

Huarache de Tripitas

$10.00

HUARCAHE POLLO ASADO

$9.00

VEGGIE HUARACHE

$9.00

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$10.00

VEGGIE TACO SALAD

$10.00

SEAFOOD

TACO CAMARON

$5.50

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$14.00

CEVICHE TOSTADA

$5.50

SHRIMP BURRITO

$14.00

POSTRES

CHURRO CHEESECAKE

$5.00

CHOCOFLAN

$6.00

3 LECHES

$8.00

FLAN

$5.00

EXTRAS & SIDES

CHIPS AND SALSA

$1.00

CHIPS

$0.55

ORDEN DE CEBOLLITAS (4)

$1.00

ZANAORIAS Y JALAPENOS

$1.00

CHILES CERRANOS

$0.50

ARROZ

$3.75+

FRIJOLES

$3.75+

GUACAMOLE SALSA

$0.50

CREMA

$0.50

QUESO

$0.50

SALSITAS

$0.50+

PARTY TRAYS

PARTY TRAY SMALL (12-20personas)

$30.00

PARTY TRAY LARGE (15-30personas)

$42.00

AGUA FRESCA

AGUA MEDIANA

$4.00

AGUA GRANDE

$5.00

PINA AGUA

$5.00

STRAWBERRY HORCHATA

$5.00

MINI FRIDGE

CAN COKE

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

JARRITOS

$4.13

All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

15420 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94578

Directions

