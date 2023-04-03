Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos El Gringo

500 South Anaheim Boulevard #D

Anaheim, CA 92805

REGULAR MENU

MENU

TACO

$4.00

Protein on a corn tortilla topped with onion and cilantro.

QUESO TACO

$5.00

Protein on a tortilla with a seared layer of cheese. Topped with onion and cilantro.

3 TACOS DE PAPA

$7.50

Deep fried potato tacos topped with chipotle, onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese.

CHEESY SHRIMP TACO

$5.00

Shrimp rolled in a red garlic salsa seared in a layer of cheese and topped with onion and cilantro.

MULITA

$6.00

Protein, melted Monterrey jack cheese, onion and cilantro in between two corn tortillas.

QUESADILLA

$12.00

14 inch flour tortilla folded in half, filled with protein, onion, and cilantro.

LOADED FRIES

$15.00

Fries rolled with melted Monterrey jack cheese, topped with protein, onion, cilantro, chipotle, and cotija cheese.

BURRITOS

OG BURRITO

$12.00

Your choice of protein, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, and cheese in a flour tortilla.

MOTHER TERESA

$14.00

Pollo asado, chipotle, rice, beans, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro, and cheese.

KILLA CALI

$18.00

Tri Tip, rice, tater tots, pickled onion, cilantro, crema, salsa verde, cheese, and avocado in a flour tortilla.

SALTADO

$16.00

Asada, rice, tater tots, grilled veggies, onion, cilantro, and salsa Aji in a flour tortilla.

CHILAQUILE BURRITO

$13.00

One protein, crispy green chilaquiles, crema, onion, cilantro, and cheese in a flour tortilla.

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$7.00

Beans and Monterrey Jack cheese burrito.

COFFEE

HOT BREW

$2.50

COLD BREW

$2.50

AMERICANO

$3.25

HORCHATA COLD BREW

$3.50

LATTE

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

DRINKS

AGUA FRESCA

$3.50

BOTTLE DRINK

$4.00

16 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00

24 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$4.00

WATER BOTTLE

$2.50

HORCHATA

$3.50

SIDES

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Tots

$7.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Plain cheese quesadilla.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito + Tots

$9.00

Mini Bean and cheese burrito with a side of tater tots.

BREAKFAST BURRITOS/ PLATES

BREAKFAST

CLASSIC BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat, house potatoes, cheese, onion, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.

FARMHOUSE BURRITO

$15.00

Asada, bacon, avocado, scrambled egg, onion, cilantro, house potatoes, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, and cheese in a flour tortilla.

AY PAPA BURRITO

$14.00

CHILAQUILES PLATE

$13.00

SIN CARNE BURRITO

$8.00

CHILAQUILE BURRITO

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
