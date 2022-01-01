Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos El Indio @ Lawrenceville

review star

No reviews yet

439 W Pike St

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

PLATILLOS

Orden Quesa Tacos

$11.99

AKA... DIPPING TACOS 3 SHREDDED BEEF TACOS STUFFED WITH CHEESE.

Quesabirria

$11.99

large flour tortilla filled with birria (shredded marinated beef) no subs

Carne Asada

$14.99

Pollo Asado

$11.50

Grilled 1/2 chicken with rice, beans, and tortilla.

Guisado de Res Picoso

$12.50

Beef Chunks in a red, spicy habanero sauce with rice, beans and tortillas.

Costillas de Puerco

$11.50

Chunks of pork ribs and nopales in a red tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Guisado en Salsa Verde

$11.50

Chunks of pork in our original green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Guisado de Pollo

$11.50

Spicy chicken and potatoes chunks in spicy habanero sauce with rice, beans, and tortilla

Birria de Res

$12.50

Tender marinated beef chunks in our special sauce with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.50

Eggs mixed with Mexican sausage served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$9.25

Three eggs over easy, covered in a ranchero sauce with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Enchiladas de Pollo

$11.50

Three wrapped corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken in red sauce with sour cream and beans.

Taquito Plate

$10.49

Four deep-fried corn tortillas filled with cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$9.99

MARISCOS

Camarones ala Diabla

$11.25

Sauteed shrimp in an extra hot habanero sauce with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Fajitas de Camaron

$12.99

Shrimp with bell pepper, onions, and jalapeno sauteed in a medium-hot habanero sauce with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Mojarra

$11.99

Tilapia fish fried to a crispy golden brown with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Fajita de camaron con Asada

$14.99

CALDOS

Caldo de Res

$12.50Out of stock

Beef soup with carrots, corn, and chayote squash. Served with rice and tortillas.

Caldo de Pollo

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken soup with carrots, corn, and chayote squash. Served with rice and tortillas.

Menudo

$11.99

Beef tripe soup.

Pozole de Pollo

$11.50

Chicken soup with hominy and crunchy tostadas.

Albondigas

$12.50

Pork meatball soup.

Pozole de Puerco

$11.99

Pork soup with hominy and crunchy tostadas.

Caldo Camaron

$11.99

Medio Menudo

$8.25

Media Albondigas

$8.25

TACOS

Taco Asada

$1.99

Fresh onions and cilantro on corn tortilla.

Tacos de Tripa

$2.50

Fresh onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Taco Lengua

$2.75

Taco Surtido

$1.99

Verdura Aparte

$0.25

Taco Pastor

$1.99

Taco Cabeza

$1.99

Taco Barbacoa

$1.99

Taco Pollo

$1.99

Taco Chorizo

$1.99

Taco Birria

$1.99

Taco Milagro

Milagro Asada

$2.89

Milagro Pollo

$2.89

Milagro Pastor

$2.89

Milagro Barbacoa

$2.89

Milagro Cabeza

$2.89

Milagro Birria

$2.89

Milagro Chorizo

$2.89

Milagro Tripa

$3.39

Milagro Lengua

$3.39

Milagro Surtido

$2.89

Taco Harina

Harina Asada

$2.99

Harina Pollo

$2.99

Harina Pastor

$2.99

Harina Barbacoa

$2.99

Harina Cabeza

$2.99

Harina Birria

$2.99

Harina Chorizo

$2.99

Harina Tripa

$2.99

Harina Lengua

$3.50

MULITA

Mulita Asada

$2.99

Mulita Pollo

$2.99

Mulita Pastor

$2.99

Mulita Barabcoa

$2.99

Mulita Cabeza

$2.99

Birria Mulita

$2.99

Mulita Chorizo

$2.99

Mulita Tripa

$3.25

Mulita Lengua

$3.25

Mulita No Carne

$2.00

SOPE

Sope Asada

$2.99

Sope Pollo

$2.99

Sope Pastor

$2.99

Sope Barbacoa

$2.99

Sope Cabeza

$2.99

Sope Birria

$2.99

Sope Chorizo

$2.99

Sope Tripa

$3.25

Sope Lengua

$3.25

Sope No Carne

$2.00

TORTA

Torta Asada

$8.25

Torta Pollo

$8.25

Torta Pastor

$8.25

Torta Barabacoa

$8.25

Torta Cabeza

$8.25

Quesa Torta

$8.25

Torta Chorizo

$8.25

Torta Tripa

$9.25

Torta Lengua

$9.99

BURRITO

Burrito Asada

$8.25

Burrito Pollo

$8.25

Burrito Pastor

$8.25

Burrito Barbacoa

$8.25

Burrito Cabeza

$8.25

Burrito Birria

$8.25

Burrito Chorizo

$8.25

Burrito Tripa

$9.25

Burrito Lengua

$9.25

Burrito NO Carne

$5.75

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Asada

$8.25

Quesadilla Pastor

$8.25

Quesadilla Barbacoa

$8.25

Quesadilla Cabeza

$8.25

Quesadilla Birria

$8.25

Quesadilla Chorizo

$8.25

Quesadilla Tripa

$9.50

Quesadilla Lengua

$9.75

Quesadilla Pollo

$8.25

Quesadilla De Queso

$8.25

KIDS

Chicken Nuggets

$4.50

Taquito Plato chico

$4.99

Hamburgesa con Papas

$6.99

Hamburger with fries. Lettuce tomato cheese mayonnaise.

Quesadilla Chica

$5.25

Small kids quesadilla your choice of meat and, cheese, served with rice beans and sour cream.

Quesadilla chica Lengua

$5.75

Quesadilla Chica tripa

$5.75

Quesadilla Chica Queso

$4.25

Hamburgesa Sola

$3.99

Nuggets Solos

$2.99

A LA CARTA

Quesa Taco (1)

$3.50

1 birria Quesa taco, made with shredded marinated beef (no substitutions) melted mozzarella cheese fresh onions, and cilantro.

Consume 8oz

$2.59

Orden 2 enchiladas

$2.99

Orden 2 taquitos

$2.99

Tostada Mexicana

$2.99

Tostada Ceviche

$4.50Out of stock

Consome Grande 32oz

$5.49

Tostada Mexicana Lengua

$3.50

Verdura Aparte

$0.25

SIDES

Arroz y Frijoles L

$2.99

Frijol L

$2.99

Arroz L

$2.99

Papas

$3.25

Crema / Sour Cream

$2.75

Guacamole

$3.25

Aguacate / Avocado

$3.25

Media guacamole

$1.99

Tortillas de Harina

$1.25

Order de Tortillas

$0.94

Pico de Gallo

$2.25

Orden Cebolla Asada

$2.99

Media crema

$1.25

Media aguacate

$1.99

Chalupa lechuga

$1.25

Chalupa jalapeño

$1.75

Chalupa tomate

$1.50

Chalupa cebolla y cilantro

$1.50

Ensalada grande (lechuga tomate,cebolla)

$3.99

Chalupa cilantro

$1.50

Ensalada chica (lechuga tomate cebolla)

$2.50

Caja verdura salsa bar Grande

$6.50

Caja verdura salsa bar Chica

$4.50

Chalupa cebolla

$1.50

Tostada (1)

$0.35

Orden tostadas (4)

$1.25

Pan

$1.25

Chile toriado

$0.65

Extra Salsa TOGO

$0.25

Papas+Queso

$4.59

Side Queso

$1.50

Side Queso Mex.

$1.50

Salsa Aceite TO GO

$0.50

Salsa 24oz

$5.59

Charola Grande Arroz

$45.00

Charola Grande Frijol

$50.00

BURRITO PLATO

Burrito Plato Asada

$11.50

Burrito Plato Pollo

$11.50

Burrito Plato Pastor

$11.50

Burrito Plato Barbacoa

$11.50

Burrito Plato Cabeza

$11.50

Burrito Plato Birria

$11.50

Burrito Plato Chorizo

$11.50

Burrito Plato Tripa

$12.99

Burrito Plato Lengua

$12.99

Platillos Solos

Birria Plato Solo

$9.99

Carne Asada Sola

$10.99

Pollo Asado Solo

$7.99

Guisado De Res Solo

$9.99

Guisado Verde Solo

$8.99

Guisado de Pollo Solo

$8.99

Costillas de Puerco Solo

$8.99

Camarones Ala Diabla Solos

$8.99

Fajitas De Cameron Solas

$8.99

Mojarra Sola

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros Solos

$6.99

Huevos Con Chorizo Solos

$7.99

Postres

Flan Napolitano

$3.00

Pastel Tres Leches

$3.50

Chocoflan

$3.99

Gelatina

$2.75

(PH)

(PH) Mango M

$2.75

(PH) Mango L

$4.50

(PH) Horchata M

$2.75

(PH) Horchata L

$4.50

(PH) Maracuya M

$2.75

(PH) Maracuya L

$4.50

(PH) Coca Medio Litro

$3.00

(PH) Coca Cola 20oz

$2.50

(PH) Coca Cola Can

$2.50

(PH) Diet Coke

$2.50

(PH) Coke Zero

$2.50

(PH) Fanta

$2.50

(PH) Sprite

$2.50

(PH) Botella Agua

$1.50

(PH) Champurrado L

$5.99

(PH) Champurrado M

$3.99

(PH) Flan Napolitano

$2.50

(PH) Pastel Tree Leches

$3.00

(PH) Cafe

$1.99

(PH) ChocoFlan

$3.50

(PH) SIDRAL

$2.00

(PH) Mineral

$2.00

(PH) Sangria

$2.00

(PH) Jarrito

$2.00

Bebidas / Drinks

Mango

$2.75+

Horchata

$2.75+

PiÑa

$2.75+

Coca Medio Litro

$3.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Coca Cola Can

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.00

Mexican soda drink, please choose flavor mandarin, tamarindo, pineapple, lime, grapefruit.

Sangria

$2.00

Sidral

$2.00

Mineral

$2.00

Botella de Agua

$1.50

Nescafe

$1.99

Refill

$1.50+

Champurrado

$3.99+

-$5 Credit\ Debit Fee

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tacos el Indio - Lawrenceville

Website

Location

439 W Pike St, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

