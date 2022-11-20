Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos El Jefe - Fort Valley

review star

No reviews yet

1030 Peach Parkway

Fort Valley, GA 31030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Tacos
Cheese Dip
2 taco dinner

Soft Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.75+

Mello Yello

$2.75+

Fanta orange

$2.75+

Hi-C fruit punch

$2.75+

Hi-C pink lemonade

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Coke Zero

$2.75+

Coke

$2.75+

Water

Kids Drink

$1.29

Tea

Sweet tea

$2.75+

Unsweet Tea

$2.75+

Half & Half

$2.75+

Jarritos

Tamarind

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Lime

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Mexican soda

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$4.00+

Guacamole

$4.00+

Choriqueso

$5.00+

Esquite

$6.00Out of stock

Wings

$8.00+

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00

Walking Taco

$8.00

Salsa TO-GO

$2.00+

FREE SALSA

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$3.00

Pollo Taco

$3.00

Al Pastor Taco

$3.00

Barbacoa Taco

$3.00

Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Carne Molida Taco

$3.00

Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Lengua Taco

$3.75

Tripa Taco

$3.75

Camaron Taco

$3.75

Pescado Taco

$3.75

Campechana Taco

$3.75

Cachete Taco

$3.75

American Taco

$4.00

2 taco dinner

$8.00

3 taco dinner

$11.00

Cabeza taco

$3.75

4 Cabeza Tacos w/Consome

$15.00

Caldos

Calde De Pollo

$10.00

Caldo De Res

$12.00

Caldo De Birria

$12.00

Menudo

$12.00

Pozole

$12.00Out of stock

Caldo de Siete Mares

$24.00Out of stock

Tortas

Torta

$10.00

Mole Con Pollo Torta

$12.00Out of stock

Milanesa Torta

$12.00

La Cubana Torta

$12.00

El Jefe Torta

$14.00

Hawaiana Torta

$12.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Jefe Quesadilla

$11.00

Veggie quesadilla

$6.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$9.00

Burritos

Bean & cheese burrito

$5.00

Beans, rice, & cheese burrito

$6.00

Burrito

$10.00

Jefe Burrito

$12.00

Fajita Burrito

$11.00

Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Fajitas

Fajitas

$12.00

Nachos

Plain Nachos

$8.00

Nachos

$10.00

Nacho supreme

$12.00

Birria

Birria Tacos

$14.00+

Birria Ramen

$8.00

Birria Quesadilla

$10.00

Birria Burrito

$12.00

Birria Torta

$12.00

Birria Pizza

$14.00

Birria plate

$12.00

Cena

Mole Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Carne asada Plate

$12.00

Steak ranchero

$13.00

Milanesa Plate

$12.00

Taco salad

$10.00

Costillas in salsa

$12.00Out of stock

Carnitas Plate

$10.00

Grilled chicken Plate

$10.00

Chori pollo Plate

$12.00

Mariscos

Mojarra

$15.00

coctel de camarón

$11.00

camarones a la diabla

$11.00

3 fish tacos Plate

$10.00

3 shrimp tacos Plate

$10.00

ceviche

$12.00

Pollo Asado

1/4 chicken

$13.00Out of stock

1/2 chicken

$15.00Out of stock

whole chicken/pollo entero

$25.00Out of stock

family meal/pollo familiar

$50.00Out of stock

Especiales

huaraches

$8.00Out of stock

3 gorditas

$10.00

3 sopes

$10.00

3 flautas

$8.00

3 Empanadas

$10.00

3 tostadas

$10.00

3 Enchiladas

$8.00

Mexican pizza

$12.00

Jefe special

$10.00

texan jefe special

$12.00

Cheese Pupusas

$8.00Out of stock

Tradicional

Tlayuda

$18.00

Veggie tlayuda

$16.00

Molcajete

$15.00

Molcajete mar & tierra

$18.00

2 tamales

$10.00Out of stock

Desayuno

Huevos a la mexicana

$12.00

Huevos con chorizo

$12.00

Huevos fritos

$12.00

Breakfast burrito

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Huevos Revueltos

$12.00

Birria chilaquiles

$16.00

Frijoles Charros

$10.00Out of stock

Huevos rancheros

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheese fries

$5.00

Chicken nuggets

$6.00

kids 1 taco

$6.00

Jr. quesadilla

$6.00

jr. burrito

$7.00

Kids rice & cheese

$3.00

Extras

side of beans/frijoles

$3.00

side of rice/arroz

$3.00

side of rice & beans/arroz y frijoles

$4.00

order of fries/orden de papitas

$3.00

cheese fries/papitas con queso derretido

$5.00

avocado slices/pedazos de aguacate

$3.00

consome

$3.00

side of queso fresco

$2.00

grilled onions/cebolla asada

$3.00

Chile toreado

$2.00

grilled onions and jalapeno/cebolla y chile toreado

$4.00

grilled cactus/nopal asada

$6.00

4 tortillas

$2.00

Postres

Tres leches

$4.00

Flan

$4.00

Chocoflan

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie with ice cream

$6.00

2 Churros

$4.00

2 churros locos

$8.00

Melissa

Cups/Shirts

$28.00

Kids Cups

$20.00

Sale Cups

$20.00

Candy

50 cent candy

$0.50

1.00 candy

$1.00

2.00 candy

$2.00

3.00 candy

$3.00

25 cent candy

$0.25

Tacos el jefe shirt

Tacos el jefe shirt

$25.00

Pink Moon Boutique

PM0019

$26.00

PM0011

$64.00

PM0030

$16.00

PM0003

$42.00

PM0016

$60.00

PM0017

$75.00

PM0015

$47.00

PM0020

$65.00

PM0024

$108.00

PM0025

$60.00

PM0026

$110.00

PM0018

$15.00

PM0002

$24.00

PM0001

$12.00

PM0004

$12.00

PM0022

$50.00

PM0033

$16.00

PM0032

$15.00

PM0005

$15.00

PM0013

$34.00

PM0010

$50.00

PM0023

$48.00

PM0031

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1030 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley, GA 31030

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Railroad Cafe
orange star4.7 • 486
117 Lowe Street Fort Valley, GA 31030
View restaurantnext
Eighteen 36 Restaurant & Lounge - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 332
100 West Church Fort Valley, GA 31030
View restaurantnext
Cow Pies Pizza Co. - 6001 Watson Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
6001 Watson Boulevard Byron, GA 31088
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Byron, GA
orange starNo Reviews
6001 Watson Blvd Byron, GA 31008
View restaurantnext
Boba + Bites
orange starNo Reviews
915 Lakejoy Road Warner Robins, GA 31088
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Warner Robins, GA
orange starNo Reviews
1080 hwy 96 warner robbins, GA 31088
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Valley

The Railroad Cafe
orange star4.7 • 486
117 Lowe Street Fort Valley, GA 31030
View restaurantnext
Eighteen 36 Restaurant & Lounge - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 332
100 West Church Fort Valley, GA 31030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Valley
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston