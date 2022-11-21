Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos El Jefe

69 Reviews

$$

2922 Watson Blvd. Suite 820 centerville, GA

Centerville, GA 31028

Popular Items

ESQUITE
CHIPS & SALSA

TACOS

CARNE ASADA

$3.00

POLLO

$3.00

AL PASTOR

$3.00

CARNITAS

$3.00

BARBACOA

$3.00

CHORIZO

$3.00

CARNE MOLIDA

$3.00

LENGUA

$3.75

TRIPA

$3.75

CAMARON

$4.00

BURRITOS

BURRITO

$8.00

EL JEFE BURRITO

$12.00

VEGGIE BURRITO

$7.00

BEANS RICE & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.00

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$4.75

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA

$7.00

EL JEFE QUESADILLA

$11.00

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$6.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.50

NACHOS

NACHOS SUPREME

$10.00

NACHOS

$8.50

PLAIN NACHOS

$5.00

TORTAS

TORTA

$8.00

BIRRIA

BIRRIA TACOS

$12.00

BIRRIA BOX

$25.00

BIRRIA PIZZA

$13.00

BIRRIA RAMEN

$8.00

BIRRIA TORTA

$9.00

BIRRIA BURRITO

$9.00

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$8.00

PLATES

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$11.00

CARNITAS PLATE

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$10.00

3 TACO PLATE

$9.00

SPECIALTY ITEMS

EL JEFE SPECIAL

$10.00

TACO SALAD

$8.00

TOSTADA

$3.50

FLAUTAS

$9.00

MEXICAN PIZZA

$12.00

SPECIALS

ESQUITE

$5.00

ELOTE

$3.00

TAMALE

$3.00

4 TAMALES

$10.00

POZOLE

$10.00

MENUDO

$10.00

Breakfast Burritos

$5.00

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Pan dulce

$2.50

Valentines Taco Box with dessert

$60.00

Valentines Taco Box no Dessert

$50.00

COMBOS

3 TACO COMBO

$8.99

2 TACO COMBO

$6.99

1 TACO & 1 BURRITO COMBO

$11.99

2 TACOS & 1 QUESADILLA COMBO

$13.99

FAMILY PLATE COMBO

$16.99

EXTRAS

CHEESE DIP

$2.50+

CHORIZO DIP

$3.50+

GUACAMOLE

$3.00+

RICE

$2.00

BEANS

$2.50

RICE & BEANS

$4.00

SMALL PICO DE GALLO

$2.50

GRILLED ONIONS & JALAPENOS

$2.50

TORTILLAS (4)

$2.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.00+

SWEETS

CHURRO

$2.00

Flan

$3.00

Chocoflan

$3.00

Tres Leches

$3.00

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

$1.75+

AGUA FRESCA

$2.50+

JARRITO

$2.50

MANGONADA

$3.00+

Water

$0.75+

Candy

.25 Candy

$0.25

.50 Candy

$0.50

.75 Candy

$0.75

1.00 Candy

$1.00

1.50 Candy

$1.50

TACO TUESDAY

Taco tuesday

$1.50
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2922 Watson Blvd. Suite 820 centerville, GA, Centerville, GA 31028

