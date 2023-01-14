Tacos El Nevado Central

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Appetizers

Guacamole

$9.99

Guacamole con chapulines

$12.99

Cheese Dip

$5.25

Chorizo Queso

$5.99

Chips con Salsa

$2.50

Nachos con carne

$11.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Nachos No Meat

$9.50

Fritangas

Orden de Sopes

$8.99

Thick tortilla with choice of meat, topped with beans lettuce tomato cheese and sour cream

Huaraches

$6.99

Thick long tortilla with choice of meat topped with beans lettuce tomato cheese sour cream and avocado

Flautas

$8.49

Large crispy chicken tacos topped with avocado lettuce tomato cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beansa

Gorditas

$3.99

Stuffed tortilla with your choice of meat. Topped with beans, cheese, onions, sour cream, lettuce and tomato

Sopes

$2.75

Sope de Lengua

$3.50

Sope de Tripa

$3.50

Sope No Meat

$2.00

Tacos Mexicanos

$10.99

Gordita No Meat

$3.25

Tortas

Torta Milanesa de pollo

$8.99

Breaded beef or chicken, lettuce tomato jalapeno avocado mayo cheese and beans

Torta Cubana

$10.50

Hot dog, ham, mexican, sausage and breaded beef, lettice, tomato, jalapeño, avocado, mayo, cheese, and beans

Torta Hawaiiana

$9.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon breaded beef and hot dog, lettuce tomato jalapeno, avocado, mayo cheese and beans

Torta Albañilera

$8.99

Egg and mexican sausage tomato jalapeño avocado mayo cheese and beans

Torta Oaxaqueña

$8.99

Ham, oaxaca cheese, tomato, jalepeños, avocado, mayo and beans

Torta Milanesa Res

$8.99

Torta Asada

$8.99

Torta Al Pastor

$8.99

Torta Barbacoa

$8.99

Torta Chorizo

$8.99

Torta Pollo

$8.99

Torta Campechano

$8.99

Torta Chicharron

$8.99

Torta Carnitas

$8.99

Torta Lengua

$10.99

Torta Tripa

$10.99

Torta Borrego

$10.99

Torta No Meat

$7.99

Sandwiches

Hamburguesa Hawaiana

$6.99

Tomato, cheese, lettuce, ham, bacon, onions, pineapple, mayonnaise and jalapeño. Comes with fries.

Hamburguesa Regular

$5.99

Tomato, cheese, lettuce, onions, mayonnaise and jalapeño. Comes with fries.

Hot Dogs

$2.50

Tomato, onions and jalapeño.

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Tacos

Asada Taco

$2.75

Grilled Steak

Al Pastor Taco

$2.75

Grilled Pork

Barbacoa Taco

$2.75

Beef Barbacou

Chorizo Taco

$2.75

Mexican Sausage

Pollo Taco

$2.75

Chicken

Campechano Taco

$2.75

Steak & Mexican Sausage

Chicharrón Taco

$2.75

PorkSkin

Carnitas Taco

$2.75

Pork

Lengua Taco

$3.25

Tongue

Tripa Taco

$3.25

Tripe

Borrego Taco

$3.00

Each

Frijol Taco

$1.50

Orden de Quesabirrias

$10.55

Orden Tacos de Birria

$9.75

Quesabirria

$3.25

Taco birria

$3.00

Quesadilla de Maiz

$1.75

Quesadilla de Maiz con Carne

$3.25

Veggie Taco

$3.25

House Specials

Carne Asada

$14.99

With rice, salad, charro beans and onions

Tlaconete

$10.99

Mexican-style steak with mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad

Quesadilla Oaxaqueña

$7.99

Ham, pork, pineapple, mozzarella cheese and a salad

Vegetariano

$8.99

Bell peppers, onions, tomato, mushrooms, pineopple and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad

Mata Hambre

$10.99

Steak, pork, bacon, ham, onions, bell peppers, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Alambre Regular

$10.99

Beef fajitas, bacon, ham, peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad

Alambre Especial

$10.99

Ham, pork, pineapple, bell peppers, onions and. Mozzarella cheese. Served with a salad

Fortachon

$10.99

Steak, pork, pork chop, ham, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese and a salad.

Tlayudas

$14.50

Big crispy tortilla with steak and black beans, cabbage, tomato, avocado and Oaxaca cheese

Menudo

$12.99

Beef Soup, saturday and sunday. Served with tortillas lime chopped onions and cilantro

Consome de res

$12.99

Consome de borrego

$14.99

Milanesa de Pollo Platillo

$10.99

Pechuga a la Plancha Platillo

$10.99

Fajita Express

$10.99

Milanesa de Res Platillo

$10.99

Menudo chico

$7.00

Consome Borrego Chico

$5.50

Consome res chico

$5.50

Gringa

$6.99

Tlayuda No Meat

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$4.99

With French fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

With French fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

With rice and beans.

Hot Dogs con papas

$4.99

With French Fries.

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

With French fries.

Kids Meal Taco Asada

$4.99

With rice and beans.

Kids Meal Taco de Pollo

$4.99

Sides

Orden Arroz

$3.00

Ord Frijol

$3.00

Orden de Papas

$2.99

Orden de Tortillas

$2.00

Orden de Chips

$1.50

Orden Queso Fresco

$2.50

Orden Limón

$1.50

Orden Cebolla a la Plancha

$2.99

Orden Cebolla Cambray

$2.99

Orden Chile de Arbol

$1.50

Ord Crema

$0.50

Ord Chile Toreado

$1.50

Ord Mayonesa

$0.50

Bolillo

$1.75

Ord Arroz y Frijol

$3.50

Orden Rabano

$1.00

Ord Queso fresco

$3.00

Ord Cebolla Morada

$1.50

Salsa 16 0z

$4.99

Salsa 32 Oz

$8.50

Orden de Chapulines

$9.99

Consome de Quesabirria ch

$3.99

Salsa 2 oz

$0.50

Orden aguacate

$4.99

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.25

Aguas Frescas Chica

$2.75

Capri Sun

$1.25

Cafe

$3.00

Foco Coco

$2.99

Coca de Botella

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Monster

$3.00

Mineral Peparada

$3.50

Agua Fresca Grande

$4.00

Coca Cola Lata

$1.50

Champurrado

$3.50

Mineral Pre Clamato

$5.99

Botella de Agua

$1.50

Good Grow Juice

$2.99

Pepsi de Lata

$1.50

Sprite de lata

$1.50

Diet Coke lata

$1.50

Refill

$2.25

Beer

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Modelo Negra

$4.00

pacifico

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

xx amber

$4.00

xx Lager

$4.00

Heineken

$3.50

Caguamas

$7.00

Cubetazo

$24.00

Dessert

Flan

$3.99

Chocoflan

$5.50

Pan Dulce

$2.00

Burritos

Burrito Asada

$8.50

Burrito Pastor

$8.50

Burrito Barbacoa

$8.50

Burrito Chorizo

$8.50

Burrito Pollo

$8.50

Burrito Campechano

$8.50

Burrito Chicharron

$8.50

Burrito Carnitas

$8.50

Burrito Lengua

$9.50

Burrito Tripa

$9.50

Burrito Borrego

$9.50

Burrito No carne

$6.99

Quesadilla de harina

Quesadilla Asada

$8.99

Quesadilla Pollo

$8.99

Quesadilla Barbacoa

$8.99

Quesadilla Carnitas

$8.99

Quesadilla Chicharron

$8.99

Quesadilla Chorizo

$8.99

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$8.99

Quesadilla Campechano

$8.99

Quesadilla Tripa

$10.49

Quesadilla Lengua

$10.49

Quesadilla Borrego

$10.49

Quesadilla No carne

$6.99

Libras

libra de asada

$18.99

libra de pastor

$17.00

libra de chorizo

$17.00

libra de barbacoa

$18.99

libra de pollo

$18.99

libra de campechano

$18.99

libra de tripa

$21.99

libra de lengua

$24.99

libra de chicharron

$17.00

libra de carnitas

$17.00

libra de borrego

$21.99

Medias Libras

Media Libra Tripa

$11.00

Media Libra Asada

$10.99

Media Libra Chorizo

$9.00

Media Libra Al Pastor

$9.00

Media Libra Barbacoa

$10.99

Media Libra Pollo

$10.99

Media Libra Campechano

$10.99

Media Libra Lengua

$15.00

Media Libra Chicharron

$9.00

Media Libra Carnitas

$9.00

Media Libra Borrego

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Website

Location

4715 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

