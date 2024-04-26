- Home
- /
- Bellflower
- /
- Tacos El Pariente - 10301 Artesial Blvd Suite 103 Bellflower Ca 90706
Tacos El Pariente 10301 Artesial Blvd Suite 103 Bellflower Ca 90706
No reviews yet
10301 Artesia Boulevard
Bellflower, CA 90706
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Tacos
Tacos
- Taco de asada$2.50
cabbage, onion, cilantro, guacamole. choice of salsa.
- Taco De Pollo$2.50
Cabbage , onion, cilantro, Guacamole, Choice of salsa
- Taco de birria$2.50
tender Braised Beef with cabbage, onion, cilantro and a side of consome. Choice of salsa
- Tacos de chorizo$2.50
mexican chorizo, cabbage, onion, cilantro, choice of salsa.
- Tacos de vegetables (veggie )$2.50
mixed Grilled veggies, cabbage, onion, cilantro, choice of salsa.
- taco Pastor$2.50
Cabbage, onion, cilantro, Guacamole, Choice salsa
Burrito
- burrito Asada$14.00
Red onions, cilantro, Guacamole, Rice, Beans.
- burrito Pollo$14.00
Red onions, cilantro, Guacamole, Rice, Beans. Choice of salsa
- burrito Chorizo$14.00
red onion, cilantro, Guacamole, Rice, Beans choice of salsa.
- Burrito Pastor$14.00
red onion, Cilantro. Guacamole, Rice, Beans Choice of salsa.
- Burrito Birria$14.00
Braised Beef, Red onion, Cilantro, onions, rice, beans CHoice of salsa. with a side of consome
- Burrito Veggies$14.00
Grilled Veggies, Red Onion, Cilantro, Onions, Rice, beans Choice of Salsa.
Mulitas
- mulitas Asada$3.50
2 fried tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, red onion, cilantro.
- mulitas Pollo$3.50
2 fried tortillas with Monterrey Jack Cheese, red onion, Cilantro Choice of salsa
- mulitas chorizo$3.50
2 fried tortillas with Monterrey Jack Cheese, red onion, Cilantro Choice of salsa
- mulitas Birria$3.50
2 fried tortillas with Monterrey Jack Cheese, red onion, Cilantro Choice of salsa
- mulitas Veggies$3.50
2 fried tortillas with Monterrey Jack Cheese, red onion, Cilantro Choice of salsa
- mulitas Pastor$3.50
2 Fried Tortillas with Monterrey Jack Cheese, red onion, Cilantro.
Vampiro
- vampiro Asada$3.50
Crunchy Crispy Tortilla, Monterrey jack Cheese, Cabbage, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole.
- vampiro Pollo$3.50
Crunchy Crispy Tortilla, Monterrey jack Cheese, Cabbage, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole.
- vampito Birria$3.50
Crunchy Crispy Tortilla, Monterrey jack Cheese, Cabbage, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole. with a side of Consome
- vampiro Pastor$3.50
Crunchy Crispy Tortilla, Monterrey jack Cheese, Cabbage, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole.
- vampiro Veggies$3.50
Crunchy Crispy Tortilla, Monterrey jack Cheese, Cabbage, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole.
- vampiro Chorizo$3.50
Crunchy Crispy Tortilla, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, GUacamole. Choice of salsa
Taco de Harina
- taco de harina Asada$3.50
Handmade Flour Tortilla, Red onion, Cabbage Cilantro
- taco de harina Pollo$3.50
Handmade Flour Tortilla, Red onion, Cabbage, Cilantro. Choice of salsa
- taco de harina Chorizo$3.50
Handmade Flour Tortilla, Red onion, Cabbage, Cilantro. Choice of salsa
- taco de harina Birria$3.50
Handmade Flour Tortilla, Red onion, Cabbage, Cilantro. Choice of salsa
- taco de Veggies$3.50
Handmade Flour Tortilla, Red onion, Cabbage, Cilantro. Choice of salsa
- taco de Pastor$3.50
Handmade Flour Tortilla, Red onion, Cabbage, Cilantro. Choice of salsa
Quesabirria
Papa Loca
- papa loca Asada$16.00
Homemade Mash Potatoes, Red onion, Cabbage, Guacamole, Sour cream, Melted jack Cheese.
- papa loca Pollo$16.00
Home made mash potatoes , Red onion, Cabbage, Guacamole, Sour cream, Melted Jack Cheese.
- papa loca Pastor$16.00
Home made Mash Potatoes, Red Onion, Cabbage, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Melted Jack Cheese.
- papa loca chorizo$16.00
Homemade Mash Potatoes, Red Onion, Cabbage, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Melted Jack Cheese Choice of salsa.
- papa loca Birria$16.00
Home made Mash Potatoes, Red Onion, Cabbage, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Melted Jack Cheese With Consome
- papa loca Veggies$16.00
Homemade Mash Potatoes, Red onion, Cabbage, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Melted Jack Cheese.
Sope
- sope asada$3.50
Hand Made thick Corn tortilla, Refried beans, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, red onion, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.
- sope Pollo$3.50
Hand Made thick Corn tortilla, Refried beans, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, red onion, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.
- sope Birria$3.50
Hand Made thick Corn tortilla, Refried beans, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, red onion, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream. con consome
- sope Pastor$3.50
Hand Made thick Corn tortilla, Refried beans, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, red onion, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.
- sope Chorizo$3.50
Hand Made thick Corn tortilla, Refried beans, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, red onion, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.
- sope Veggies$3.50
Hand Made thick Corn tortilla, Refried beans, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, red onion, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.
Platillos
Birria Plate
Carne Asada Plate
Birria Bowl 32 OZ
Comfort food
Nachos
- asada nachos$15.00
Crisp Tortillas, choice of meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.
- nachos de pollo$15.00
Crisp tortillas, choice of meat, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.
- nachos de. Pastor$15.00
Crisp Tortilla, Choice of meat, Refried Beans, Cheddar cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Choice of salsa.
- nachos Birria$15.00
Crisp Tortillas, Chioce of Meat, Refried Beans, Cheddar cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Choice of Salsa.
- nachos Chorizo$15.00
Crispy Tortillas, Choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Cheddar cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.
- nachos Veggies$15.00
Crispy Tortillas, Choice of Meat, Refried beans, Cheddar cheese, Pico De gallo, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.
Pariente Fries
- Asada fries$13.00
Choice of Meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.
- Pastor fries$13.00
Choice of Meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.
- Pollo fries$13.00
Choice of Meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.
- Chorizo fries$13.00
Choice of Meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.
- Birria fries$13.00
Choice of Meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Choice of salsa. with consome on the side
- Veggies fries$13.00
Choice of Meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.
Taquitos dorados Papa
Taquitos de POllo
Pariente Pizza
Asada Sandwich
Kids menu
2 Tacos
- kids tacos Asada$8.00
choice of meat with rice and beans.
- kids tacos Pollo$8.00
choice of meat with rice and beans.
- kids tacos Chorizo$8.00
Choice of meat with rice and beans
- kids tacos Pastor$8.00
Choice of meat rice and beans
- kids tacos Birria$8.00
Choice of meat rice and beans with consome
- kids tacos Veggies$8.00
rice and beans
1 quesabirria
2 taquitos
menudo weekends
Menudo Rojo
Menudo Blanco
Drinks
Can coke
Mexican Coke bottle
Jarritos Sangria
Red bull
Horchata
Jamaica
Mexican Fanta Bottle
Jarritos Manzanita
Pepsi can
sprite can
Water bottle
Breakfast
Chilaquiles
french toast
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Authentic home made food.
10301 Artesia Boulevard, Bellflower, CA 90706