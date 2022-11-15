Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tacos El Pastor 53 5319 S Hyde Park Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd

Chicago, IL 60615

Popular Items

Taco Carne Asada
Taco Pastor
Taco Chicken

Appetizers

Nachos

Chips and Salsa Guacamole Pico De Gallo

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Chips And Salsa

$4.99

Burrito Dinner

BRT DIN Mushroom

$15.99

BRT DIN Shrimp

$17.25

BRT DIN Barbacoa

$16.25

BRT DIN Carne Asada

$16.99

BRT DIN Carnitas

$16.25

BRT DIN chicken

$15.75

BRT DIN Chorizo

$16.00

BRT DIN Pastor

$16.50

BRT DIN Ground Beef

$15.75

Burritos With Fries

BRT Mushroom

$13.00

BRT Barbacoa

$14.99

BRT Carne Asada

$14.99

BRT Carnitas

$14.25

BRT Chicken

$13.75

BRT Chorizo

$13.50

BRT Pastor

$14.50

BRT Shrimp

$15.00

BRT Ground Beef

$13.75

Plate Dinner

Steak Fajitas

$19.99Out of stock

Chicken Fajitas

$18.99Out of stock

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99Out of stock

Quesadillas

QS Barbacoa

$7.99

QS Camarones

$7.99

QS Carne Asada

$7.99

QS Carnitas

$6.99

Qs Cheese

$5.50

QS Chicken

$6.99

QS Chorizo

$6.50

QS Ground Beef

$6.99

Qs Mushroom

$6.50

QS Pastor

$6.99

sides

Fries

$5.00

Green Salsa

$1.00

Jalapeños Asados

$1.00

Red Salsa

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$5.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Sopes

SOP Chicken

$5.99

SOP Carnitas

$5.99

SOP Ground Beef

$5.99

SOP Pastor

$5.99

SOP Carne Asada

$6.25

SOP Camarones

$6.99Out of stock

SOP Beans

$4.50

Taco Dinner

3 Barbacoa Taco Dinner

$16.99

3 Carne Asada Taco Dinner

$17.50

3 Carnitas Taco Dinner

$16.99

3 Cecina Taco Dinner

$16.99

3 Chicken Taco Dinner

$16.99

3 Chorizo Taco Dinner

$16.00

3 Ground Beef Taco Dinner

$16.99

3 Mushroom Taco Dinner

$15.99

3 Pastor Taco Dinner

$16.99

3 Shrimp Taco Dinner

$17.50

3 Tilapia Taco Dinner

$17.50

Tacos

Taco Barbacoa

$4.25

Taco Camarones

$5.00

Taco Carne Asada

$4.25

Taco Carnitas

$4.25

Taco Cecina

$4.50

Taco Chicken

$4.10

Taco Chorizo

$3.75

Taco Ground Beef

$4.10

Taco Mushroom

$3.75

Taco Pastor

$4.10

Taco Tilapia

$4.50

Tortas

TOR Breaded Chicken

$9.50

TOR Breaded Steak

$9.99

TOR Carne Asada

$11.99

TOR Cecina

$9.99

TOR Pastor

$9.50

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Drink

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.10

Sada mexicana

$3.15

Tacos

3 Taco Chicken

$10.99

3 Taco Carnitas

$10.99

3 Taco Cecina

$11.99

3 Taco Ground Beef

$10.99

3 Taco Pastor

$10.99

3 Taco Camarones

$11.99

3 Taco Carne Asada

$11.99Out of stock

3 Taco Tilapia

$11.99

3 Taco Mushroom

$10.99

3 Taco Barbacoa

$11.99

3 Tacos Chorizo

$10.99

3 leches cake

3 leches cake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Delicious, rich & authentic Mexican food. We've gone back to the basics, offering you traditional full-flavored dishes made with the best ingredients, always freshly prepared and delivered to you in a homely, late-night "Let's go to the taco joint" setting.

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615

Tacos El Pastor 53 image
Tacos El Pastor 53 image
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

