  • TACOS JAVIS #2 "La Escondida" - 1003 Cromwell Street
TACOS JAVIS #2 "La Escondida" 1003 Cromwell Street

No reviews yet

1003 Cromwell Street

Houston, TX 77037

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Tacos

Orden de Tacos al Vapor (5)

Orden de Tacos al Vapor (5)

$7.50

Tacos al vapor en tortilla de maiz con el guiso de tu preferencia: deshebrada, chicharron, papa o frijol. Acompanados con repollo y tomate. 5 small steamed corn tortilla tacos with your choice of meat: shredded beef, pressed pork, potato or beans with tomato and cabbage on the side

Orden Mixta

$7.50

Orden de Tacos Albanil (5)

$8.00

tacos dorados en tortilla de maiz con un guiso de: chicharron prensado, frijoles refritos y chile. Acompanados de cebolla asada y chile toreado. Crunchy spicy tacos in corn tortilla made with a pressed pork and refried beans stew. Grilled onion and a chile toreado on the side.

Orden de Barbacoa (5)

$10.00

Tacos de barbacoa de res en tortilla de maiz o harina. Acompanados de cebolla y cilantro y la salsa de tu preferencia. Corn or Flour tacos filled with beef barbacoa,onions, cilantro and sauce.

Order Taco Tlaquepaque (5)

$12.00

Taco al vapor (1)

$1.50

Taco suelto al vapor de tu guiso de tu preferencia: deshebrada, chicharron papa o frijol. steamed taco with your choice of meat: shredded beef, pressed pork, beans or potato

Taco albanil (1)

$1.75

taco dorado en tortilla de maiz con un guiso de: chicharron prensado, frijoles refritos y chile.

Taco barbacoa

$2.50

Taco de barbacoa de res en tortilla de maiz o harina

Taco de guiso en harina

$2.00

Taco en tortilla de harina hecha a mano. Con uno de nuestros deliciosos guisos. Deshebrada chicharron papa, frijol o albanil. Flour tortilla (handmade) tacos filled with one of our delicious stew: shredded beef, pressed pork, beans, potato, or albanil.

Taco Tlaquepaque (1)

$2.50

Orden Tlaque Harina

$12.00

ORDEN PAPA

$7.50

ORDEN CH

$7.50

ORDEN DESH

$7.50

ORDEN FRIJOL

$7.50

Torta/Sandwich

Torta de Barbacoa

$10.00

Pan frances suave relleno con la carde de tu preferencia: deshebrada, chicharron o barbacoa. Con o sin Aguacate. Soft french bread stuffed with your choice of meat: barbacoa, shredded beef or pressed pork. With or without avocado.

Torta de Chicharron

$10.00

Torta de Deshebrada

$10.00

Extras

Bolsa de cilantro

$0.50

Bolsa de repollo

$0.50

Salsa Habanera

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Tlaquepaque

$1.00

Tlaquepaque sizes

$0.50

Toreado

$0.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

El Sabor de Monterrey, MX en Houston. Tacos al Vapor, Tlaquepaque, Barbacoa, Albanil y Fajita. Open daily. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1003 Cromwell Street, Houston, TX 77037

Directions

