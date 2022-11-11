Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos Jerez - Rolling Meadows 1410 Golf Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1410 Golf Rd

Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Asada Taco
Taco Dinner
1 Single Quesabirria Taco- No Consome

Tacos

1 Single Quesabirria Taco- No Consome

1 Single Quesabirria Taco- No Consome

$3.50

Slow stewed beef with cheese

Asada Taco

$3.25

Steak

Pastor Taco

$3.00

Marinated Pork

Chorizo Taco

$2.95

Mexican Sausage

Pollo Taco

$2.95

Chicken

Carnitas Taco

$2.95

Fried Pork

Barbacoa Taco

$2.95

Pulled Beef

Tripas Tacos

$4.00

Tripe

Lengua Taco

$4.00

Tongue

Cabeza Taco

$2.95

Beef Head

Camaron Taco

$3.00

Shrimp served with onion, cilantro, tomato and chipotle mayo

Buche Taco

$3.00

Pork Stomach

Pescado Taco

$3.00

Fish taco served with Onion, cilantro, tomato and chipotle mayo.

Chicharron Taco

$2.95

Pork Belly

Veggie Taco

$2.95

Vegetable Taco served with Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, and Sour Cream

3 Chile Relleno Tacos

$8.50

3 Poblano Pepper Tacos

Rajas Taco

$2.95

Roasted Poblano Strips

Cactus Taco

$2.95

Egg Breakfast Taco

$2.95

2 Chorizo&Egg Tacos

$5.50

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$9.95

Steak

Pastor Burrito

$9.25

Marinated Pork

Chorizo Burrito

$8.25

Mexican Sausage

Pollo Burrito

$8.25

Chicken

Carnitas Burrito

$8.25

Fried Pork

Barbacoa Burrito

$8.25

Pulled Beef

Lengua Burrito

$10.95

Beef Tongue

Vegetable Burrito

$8.25

Veggies

Pescado Burrito

$9.75

Fish

Cabeza Burrito

$8.25

Beef Head

California Style Burrito

$9.75

Filled with your choice of meat, Seasoned Fries, Melted American Cheese, Shredded Cheese, and Avocado

Tripas Burrito

$10.95

Camaron (Shrimp) Burrito

$10.50

Peter Burrito

$5.00

Chicken, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cilantro.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.50

Tortas

Asada Torta

$8.75

Steak

Pastor Torta

$8.25

Marinated Pork

Carnitas Torta

$7.75

Fried Pork

Barbacoa Torta

$7.75

Pulled Beef

Lengua Torta

$10.95

Beef Tongue

Chorizo Torta

$7.75

Mexican Sausage

Cabeza Torta

$7.75

Beef Head

Camaron Torta

$10.50

Shrimp

Vegetales Torta

$7.75

Vegetables

Pescado Torta

$8.75

Fish

Torta Birria Y Consome

$9.99

Slow Stewed Beef served with dipping stew

Pollo Torta

$7.75

Chicken

Tortabirria

$8.25

Buche Torta

$7.75Out of stock

Pork tripe

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

$8.75

Steak

Birria Quesadilla

$8.75

Slow Stewed Beef

Pastor Quesadilla

$8.25

Marinated Pork

Pollo Quesadilla

$7.50

Chicken

Carnitas Quesadilla

$7.50

Fried Pork

Chorizo Quesadilla

$7.50

Mexican Sausage

Lengua Quesadilla

$10.25

Beef Tongue

Hongos Quesadilla

$7.50

Mushroom

Calabaza Quesadilla

$7.50

Pumpkin

Nopal Quesadilla

$7.50

Cactus

Rajas Quesadilla

$7.50

Poblano Pepper and Cheese

Chicharron Quesadilla

$7.50

Pork Skin in Green Salsa

Plain Quesadilla

$7.50

Cheese

Tripas Quesadilla

$10.25

Gorditas

Asada Gordita

$4.75

Steak

Pastor Gordita

$4.50

Marinated Pork

Pollo Gordita

$4.25

Chicken

Barbacoa Gordita

$4.25

Pulled Beef

Lengua Gordita

$4.50

Beef Tongue

Chorizo Gordita

$4.25

Mexican Sausage

Rajas Gordita

$4.25

Poblano Pepper and Cheese

Chicharron Gordita

$4.25

Pork Skin in Green Salsa

Frijoles con Queso Gordita

$4.25

Refried Beans with Cheese

Nopales Gordita

$4.25

Cactus

Tripas Gordita

$4.50

Tripe

Carnitas Gordita

$4.25

Fried pork

Cabeza Gordita

$4.25

Beef head

Sopes

Asada Sope

$4.75

Steak

Pastor Sope

$4.50

Marinated Pork

Pollo Sope

$4.25

Chicken

Barbacoa Sope

$4.25

Pulled Beef

Lengua Sope

$4.99

Beef Tongue

Chorizo Sope

$4.25

Mexican Sausage

Carnitas Sope

$4.25

Chicharron Sope

$4.25

Tripas Sope

$4.75

Tripe

Tostadas

Asada Tostada

$4.45

Steak

Pastor Tostada

$4.25

Marinated Pork

Pollo Tostada

$3.99

Chicken

Carnitas Tostada

$3.99

Fried Pork

Barbacoa Tostada

$3.99

Pulled Beef

Chorizo Tostada

$3.99

Mexican Sausage

Cabeza Tostada

$3.99

Beef Head

Vegetariana Tostada

$3.99

Veggie

Camaron Tostada

$5.00

Shrimp

Chicharron Tostada

$3.99

Lengua Tostado

$4.75

Beef Tongue

Dinners

Taco Dinner

$11.50

3 Tacos Served w/rice and beans

Burrito Dinner

$11.50

1 Burrito Served w/Rice and Beans

Quesadilla Dinner

$11.50

1 Quesadilla Served w/Rice and Beans

Torta Dinner

$11.50

1 Torta Served w/Rice and Beans

Tostada Dinner

$11.50

1 Tostada Served w/Rice and Beans

Chile Relleno Taco Dinner

$13.00

Special Dishes

Bistec a la Mexicana

$14.99

Steak Dinner

Fajitas

$13.50

Steak or Chicken

Chile Rellenos

$14.99

Roasted Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Cheese, Coated, and Fried

Hamburger

Hamburger, Fries and Can of Soda

$10.50

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese, and Poblano Pepper. Includes Fries and Canned Soda of your Choice

Taco Grande

Taco Grande

$4.95

Large Handmade Tortilla with your choice of meat

Taco Tray

Taco Tray

$49.99

20 Tacos, your choice of meat

Kids

1 Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

1 Quesadilla Served with Rice and Beans OR Fries

1 Kids Taco

$5.99

Your Choice of meat

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Fried Chicken nuggets

Sides

Side of Guacamole

$6.50

8oz Container of Guacamole

Rice + Beans

$4.00

Chiles Toreados con Cebollitas

$4.00

Fried Jalapeños and Grilled Onions

French Fries

$3.00

Side of Rice

$2.25

Side of Beans

$2.25

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Chips and Guacamole

$7.95

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chiles Curtidos

$1.50

Pickled jalepenos, carrots and onions

Chips

$1.50

Bag of Chips

Extras

Side of Sour Cream

$0.25

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Mexican Chihuahua Shredded Cheese

Side of Avocado

$1.00

Beef Consome

$2.75

Spiced Beef Broth served with Onion and Cilantro

Side of Nacho Cheese (Small)

$1.00

Melted Cheese

Side of Nacho Cheese (Large)

$2.00

Melted Cheese

Side Salsa Jerezana

$1.50

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$2.50+

Horchata (rice water), Strawberry, Pineapple, Hibiscus, Tamarindo

Jarritos

$2.50

Pineapple, Lime, Fruit Punch, Mandarin, Tamarindo, Strawberry, Grapefruit

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Mexican Coke, Mexican Sprite, Manzanita (sidral), Topochico, Sangria (N/A), Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, Pure Leaf Sweet Tea Raspberry, Bottled Water

Canned Drinks

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Orange Crush

Water cup

Cup of ice

Monster Energy

$4.00

Bottle Limonada

$3.00

Frappuccino

$3.00

Jamaica Bottle

$3.00

Desserts

Churro

$2.00

1 Churro - Caramel, Bavarian Cream, Strawberry, Plain

Flan

$4.50

Choco Flan

$4.50

Tres Leches

$4.50

Raspa Nieve

$4.50

La Michoacana Paletas

$2.00

Mexican Popsicle

La Michoacana Boli

$2.50

Mexican Ice Stick (Egg Nog Flavor)

Daily Specials

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Chorizo Eggs Served With Avocado, Cheese and Sour Cream

Breakfast Torta

$6.50

Chorizo Eggs Served With Avocado, Cheese and Sour Cream

Loaded Nachos

$10.25

Your choice of meat, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Nacho Cheese!

Large Handmade Quesabirria with Consome

$12.75

Braised beef (birria) choice of lettuce and tomatoes, or cilantro and onions.

3 Mini Quesabirria Birria Tacos with Consomme

$12.75

3 braised beef (birria) tacos with cheese, folded into a tortilla that is fried until crispy. Combined with a traditional Mexican stew.

Chilaquiles

$12.50

Fried tortillas cooked with red sauce topped with eggs OR steak. Served with rice and beans

Coctel de Camaron

$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail

Pizza Birria

$35.99

14” Taco Pizza w/3 layers of Cheese, Birria, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream and Green Salsa. Served with 4 Consomes for dipping

Mexican Loaded Fries

$10.25

Burrito, Fries, and Can of Soda - Special

$10.99

Torta, Fries, and Can of Soda - Special

$10.99

Taco Salad Bowl

$8.25

Fried Tortilla Shaped into a Bowl and Filled with Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Avocado, and Your Choice of Meat.

Queso Fundido

$6.99

Melted Cheese topped with either Poblano Peppers or Chorizo and your choice of tortillas

Salsa Jars

Rojo Salsa Jar

$6.99+

Red Salsa

Verde Salsa Jar

$6.99+

Green Salsa

Chiles Curtidos Jar

$4.99+

Spicy Pickled Peppers

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl- No Shell

$8.25

Tamales

Tamales de pollo (rojo)

$2.99

Tamal de pollo (verde)

$2.99

Tamal de rajas con queso( vegetarian)

$2.99

12 Tamales Pollo (Rojos)

$32.99

12 Tamales Pollo (Verdes)

$32.99

12 Tamales Rajas Con Queso (Vegetarian)

$32.99

Catering Trays

Rice/Arroz Tray

$39.99+

Beans/Frijoles Tray

$39.99+

Chips and Guacamole Tray

$44.99+

Churros Tray

$60.00+

Ensalada Tray

$44.99+

Chilaquiles Tray

$64.99+

Bistek A La Mexicana Tray

$79.99+

Birria Tray

$79.99+

Fajitas De Res Tray

$79.99+

Fajitas de Pollo Tray

$74.99+

Fajitas de Camaron Tray

$94.99+

Fajitas Vegeteriano Tray

$59.99+

Rajas Con Queso Tray

$54.99+

Asada de Boda Tray

$79.99+

Carnitas Tray

$64.99+

Breakfast burritos

Burrito de desebrada

$3.50

Carne de res desebrada en salsa roja con papas y frijoles.

Burrito de chicharron

$3.50

Chicharron en salsa verde con frijoles y queso.

Breakfast Burrito de barbacoa

$3.50

Carne de res con frijoles.

Burrito de frijoles con queso

$3.00

Frijoles refritos en aceite vegetal con queso.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1410 Golf Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pita Pita - Rolling Meadows
orange starNo Reviews
1219 Golf Road Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View restaurantnext
Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Sutadonya - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
100 East Algonquin Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Ah-Ko Sushi - 45 w golf rd
orange starNo Reviews
45 w golf rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Go To Catering
orange starNo Reviews
31 E GOLF RD ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Madurau Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1035 S Arlington Heights Road Arlington Height, IL 60004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rolling Meadows

Rep's Place
orange star4.6 • 400
3200 Kirchoff Road Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rolling Meadows
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston