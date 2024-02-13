Tacos La Flama
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a taco truck specializing in unique Birria items. We serve authentic Mexican food straight from a food trailer but our main seller and what we are known for is our Birria tacos and other Birria items that we have created like our “Pizzabirria” that we created and now have trademarked.
Location
3404 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144
