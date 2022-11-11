- Home
- /
- Bloomfield
- /
- Tacos La Gringa - Bloomfield Ave - 547 Bloomfield Avenue
Tacos La Gringa - Bloomfield Ave 547 Bloomfield Avenue
No reviews yet
547 Bloomfield Avenue
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Guacamole
Guacamole & Chips
Cheese Dip & Chips
Flautas 4pc
4 Corn Tortillas Rolled with Pulled Chicken and Deep Fried, Topped with Sour Cream, Pico & Lettuce
Three Chicken Thinga Tostadas
Three hard shell tortillas topped with pulled chicken, blended beans, sour cream, pico, lettuce, and cheese
Three Shrimp Tostadas
Three hard shell tortillas topped with Shrimp, blended beans, sour cream, pico, lettuce, and cheese
Chili Cheese Nachos
Nachos Sucios/ Dirty Nachos
Corn Chips, Pastor, Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Avocado & Sour Cream
Quesadillas De Cazon
3 Fried Fish Quesadillas stuffed with Fish,Tomatao, Onion, Garlic, and Herbs
Tacos
4 Carnitas Tacos
Fried Pork Topped with Onions and Cilantro
4 Chicken Tacos
Topped with Cilantro and Onion
4 Steak Tacos
Topped with Cilantro and Onion
4 Pork Chops Tacos
Topped with Cilantro and Onion
4 Pastor Tacos
Pork, Topped with Cilantro,onion, and Pinapple
4 Chorizo Tacos
Sausage, Topped with Cilantro and Onion
4 Lengua Tacos
Cow Tongue, Topped with Cilantro and Onion
4 Shrimp Tacos
Topped with Chipotle Aioli and Pico
4 Fish Tacos
Fried Cod Fish, Topped with Chipotle Aioli
4 Chicken Tinga Tacos
Seasoned Pulled Chicken Topped with Pico
4 Veggie Tacos
Squash, Zucchini, Cauliflower, Pico
4 Birria Tacos
Short Rib with cheese melted on tortilla topped with Cilantro Onion and a bone broth Soup.
4 Gringa Tacos
Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream
Mix Taco Plate (4 Tacos)
Special Entree
Sandwich/Tortas
Alambre/Fajitas
Regular Fajitas
Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & White Mexican Cheese
Hawaiiano Fajitas
Steak, Pineapple, Ham, Bacon, Green Belle Peppers & White Mexican Cheese
Que Me Vez Fajitas
Pork Chop, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & White Mexican Cheese
Ballena Fajitas
Steak, Pork, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & White Mexican Cheese
Sabores Fajitas
Steak, Pork,Pastor, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Bell Peppers,Onions, Pineapple,White Mexican Cheese & Avocado
Burritos
Pastor (pork) Burrito
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Chorizo Burrito
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Chicken Burrito
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Steak Burrito
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Shrimp Burrito
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Fish Burrito
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Veggie Burrito
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Bowls
Pastor (pork) Bowl
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Chorizo Bowl
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Chicken Bowl
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Steak Bowl
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Shrimp Bowl
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Fish Bowl
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Veggie Bowl
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Quesadillas
Sides
Rice/Beans Mixed (small)
red rice/black beans
Rice/Beans Mixed (large)
Red Rice/Black Beans
Rice (small)
Tomato based rice
Rice (large)
Tomato based rice
Beans (small)
Black Beans
Beans (large)
Black Beans
Street Corn
Corn On A Cob, Mayo, Cojita Cheese (2pc)
Hot Sauce 1.5oz
Hot Sauce 3oz
Kids Menu
Aguas Frescas
Drinks
Snapple
Jarritos
Catering
1 lb of Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Served with Cilantro, Onion, and Corn Tortilla
1 lb of Chicken
Served with Cilantro, Onion, and Corn Tortilla
1 lb of Chorizo
Served with Cilantro, Onion, and Corn Tortilla
1 lb of Pastor
Served with Cilantro, Onion, and Corn Tortilla
1 lb of Steak
Served with Cilantro, Onion, and Corn Tortilla
Option #1 (Serves 10 people)
40 Tacos, Half Pan of Rice and Beans, 32oz of Guacamole and Chips, Served with 10oz of Salsa Verde and Habanero
Option #2 (Serves 10 people)
20 Tacos, 15 Flautas, Half Pan of Rice and Beans, 32oz of Guacamole and Chips, Served with 10oz of Salsa Verde and Habanero
Option #3 (Serves 10 people)
30 Tacos, 4 Fajita served with 32 Corn Tortillas, Half Pan of Rice and Beans, Served with 10oz of Salsa Verde and Habanero
Option #4 (Serves 15 people)
100 Tacos, Served with Corn Tortilla, Cilantro, and Onion, Served with 10oz of Salsa Verde and Habanero
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
547 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ 07003