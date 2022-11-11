  • Home
Tacos La Gringa - Bloomfield Ave 547 Bloomfield Avenue

547 Bloomfield Avenue

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Appetizers

Guacamole

$6.30

Guacamole & Chips

$8.93

Cheese Dip & Chips

$7.88

Flautas 4pc

$9.45

4 Corn Tortillas Rolled with Pulled Chicken and Deep Fried, Topped with Sour Cream, Pico & Lettuce

Three Chicken Thinga Tostadas

$14.18

Three hard shell tortillas topped with pulled chicken, blended beans, sour cream, pico, lettuce, and cheese

Three Shrimp Tostadas

$14.18

Three hard shell tortillas topped with Shrimp, blended beans, sour cream, pico, lettuce, and cheese

Chili Cheese Nachos

$13.65

Nachos Sucios/ Dirty Nachos

$13.65

Corn Chips, Pastor, Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Avocado & Sour Cream

Quesadillas De Cazon

$12.60

3 Fried Fish Quesadillas stuffed with Fish,Tomatao, Onion, Garlic, and Herbs

Tacos

4 Carnitas Tacos

$10.50

Fried Pork Topped with Onions and Cilantro

4 Chicken Tacos

$10.50

Topped with Cilantro and Onion

4 Steak Tacos

$10.50

Topped with Cilantro and Onion

4 Pork Chops Tacos

$10.50

Topped with Cilantro and Onion

4 Pastor Tacos

$10.50

Pork, Topped with Cilantro,onion, and Pinapple

4 Chorizo Tacos

$10.50

Sausage, Topped with Cilantro and Onion

4 Lengua Tacos

$16.80

Cow Tongue, Topped with Cilantro and Onion

4 Shrimp Tacos

$14.70

Topped with Chipotle Aioli and Pico

4 Fish Tacos

$14.70

Fried Cod Fish, Topped with Chipotle Aioli

4 Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.60

Seasoned Pulled Chicken Topped with Pico

4 Veggie Tacos

$12.60

Squash, Zucchini, Cauliflower, Pico

4 Birria Tacos

$21.00

Short Rib with cheese melted on tortilla topped with Cilantro Onion and a bone broth Soup.

4 Gringa Tacos

$13.65

Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream

Mix Taco Plate (4 Tacos)

$10.50

Special Entree

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.33

Soft rolled up tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with salsa verde, sour cream, cheese, avocado. Served with rice & black beans.

California Burrito

$11.03

Flour Torilla with Chicken Tinga, French Fries, Lettuce, Pico, Cheese, Sour Cream

Sandwich/Tortas

All sandwiches come with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocados, Cheese

Chicken Torta

$10.50

With Cheese

Chorizo Torta

$10.50

Sausage

Cubana Torta

$13.13

Pastor, Beef cutlet, Ham, Mayo

Chicken Milanesa Torta

$10.50

Breaded Chicken or Steak

Pastor Torta

$10.50

Pork

Steak Torta

$10.50

With Cheese

Alambre/Fajitas

Regular Fajitas

$12.60

Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & White Mexican Cheese

Hawaiiano Fajitas

$15.75

Steak, Pineapple, Ham, Bacon, Green Belle Peppers & White Mexican Cheese

Que Me Vez Fajitas

$15.75

Pork Chop, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & White Mexican Cheese

Ballena Fajitas

$15.75

Steak, Pork, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & White Mexican Cheese

Sabores Fajitas

$15.75

Steak, Pork,Pastor, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Green Bell Peppers,Onions, Pineapple,White Mexican Cheese & Avocado

Burritos

Pastor (pork) Burrito

$11.03

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Chorizo Burrito

$11.03

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Chicken Burrito

$11.03

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Steak Burrito

$11.03

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Shrimp Burrito

$12.60

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Fish Burrito

$12.60

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Veggie Burrito

$12.60

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Bowls

Pastor (pork) Bowl

$14.70

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Chorizo Bowl

$14.70

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Chicken Bowl

$14.70

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Steak Bowl

$14.70

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Shrimp Bowl

$16.28

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Fish Bowl

$16.28

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Veggie Bowl

$16.28

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Quesadillas

Pastor Quesadilla

$10.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Ham Quesadilla

$10.50

Fish Quesadilla

$13.13

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.13

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.13

Gringa Quesadilla

$13.13

Pastor, Ham, Pineapple, Mexican Cheese

Sides

Rice/Beans Mixed (small)

$4.20

red rice/black beans

Rice/Beans Mixed (large)

$6.30

Red Rice/Black Beans

Rice (small)

$4.20

Tomato based rice

Rice (large)

$6.30

Tomato based rice

Beans (small)

$4.20

Black Beans

Beans (large)

$6.30

Black Beans

Street Corn

$5.25

Corn On A Cob, Mayo, Cojita Cheese (2pc)

Hot Sauce 1.5oz

$0.79

Hot Sauce 3oz

$1.58

Kids Menu

2 Small Burritos

$6.30

Chicken or Steak

2 Small Cheese Quesadillas

$5.25

2 Kids Tacos

$5.25

Chicken or Steak

Dessert

Churros

$6.30Out of stock

stuffed with Bavarian Cream

Aguas Frescas

Horchata (regular)

$3.15

Horchata (large)

$6.30

Tamarindo (regular)

$3.15

Tamarindo (large)

$6.30

Drinks

Fanta

$1.58

Ginger Ale

$1.58

Inca Cola

$1.58

Selzter Water

$1.58

Sprite

$1.58

Water

$1.58

2 Litter Bottle Coke

$4.20

Mexican Coke

$2.63

Mexican Pepsi

$2.63

Brisk Ice Tea

$3.15

Blue Gatorade

$2.10

Orange Gatorade

$2.10

Red Gatorade

$2.10

Yellow Gatorade

$2.10

Coke

$1.58

Diet Coke

$1.58

Snapple

Apple Snapple

$2.10

Fruit Punch Snapple

$2.10

Grape Snapple

$2.10

Half & Half Snapple

$2.10

Lemon Tea Snapple

$2.10

Mango Snapple

$2.10

Peach Tea Snapple

$2.10

Raspberry Tea Snapple

$2.10

Jarritos

Fruit Punch

$3.63

Grape Fruit

$3.63

Guava

$3.63

Lime

$3.63

Mandarina

$3.63

Mango

$3.63

Pineapple

$3.63

Sidral

$3.63

Sparking Water

$3.63

Tamarindo

$3.63

Catering

For Larger Catering Orders Please Email: michelle.tacoslagringa@gmail.com Please Allow at Least 48 Hours in Advance

1 lb of Carnitas (Fried Pork)

$36.75

Served with Cilantro, Onion, and Corn Tortilla

1 lb of Chicken

$36.75

Served with Cilantro, Onion, and Corn Tortilla

1 lb of Chorizo

$36.75

Served with Cilantro, Onion, and Corn Tortilla

1 lb of Pastor

$36.75

Served with Cilantro, Onion, and Corn Tortilla

1 lb of Steak

$36.75

Served with Cilantro, Onion, and Corn Tortilla

Option #1 (Serves 10 people)

$190.32

40 Tacos, Half Pan of Rice and Beans, 32oz of Guacamole and Chips, Served with 10oz of Salsa Verde and Habanero

Option #2 (Serves 10 people)

$196.49

20 Tacos, 15 Flautas, Half Pan of Rice and Beans, 32oz of Guacamole and Chips, Served with 10oz of Salsa Verde and Habanero

Option #3 (Serves 10 people)

$187.53

30 Tacos, 4 Fajita served with 32 Corn Tortillas, Half Pan of Rice and Beans, Served with 10oz of Salsa Verde and Habanero

Option #4 (Serves 15 people)

$220.50

100 Tacos, Served with Corn Tortilla, Cilantro, and Onion, Served with 10oz of Salsa Verde and Habanero

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

547 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Directions

