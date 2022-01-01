Tacos La Patrona imageView gallery


Popular Items

Campechanos - Steak with Sausage
Chips & Salsa
Cheese only Quesadilla

Appetizers

Bean and Cheese Dip

$5.50

Bean Dip

$5.99+

Cheese Dip

$5.99+

Cheese dip w/jalapeños

$6.49

Chicken Wings 10 pieces

$12.99

Freddy's Super Extra Hot, and La Patrona Chipotle

Choriqueso

$9.99

Mexican Suasage with melted Chihuahua Cheese and Tortillas

Guacamole

$5.99

Homemade Chunky Guacamole

$8.99

Papas Locas

$13.99

Chopped Potatoes with grilled chicken, chorizo, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, avocado, topped with our Non-spicy sauce

Patrona dip

$11.95

Shrimp cocktail

$13.99

Cheese dip w/ groundbeef

$6.99

Burritos

Americano Chicken Burritos

$11.99

choice of meat topped with our homemade non spicy salsa and melted cheese

Americano Ground Beef Burritos

$10.99

choice of meat topped with our homemade non spicy salsa and melted cheese

Americano Shrimp Burritos

$13.99

choice of meat topped with our homemade non spicy salsa and melted cheese

Americano Steak Burritos

$12.99

choice of meat topped with our homemade non spicy salsa and melted cheese

Barbacoa Burritos

$12.99

Steamed beef, cilantro, onions, rice, and beans

Campechano Burritos

$12.99

Steak with chorizo, beans, rice, sour cream, cheese

Carnitas Burritos

$12.99

Pork Chunks , rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese

La Patrona Chicken Burritos

$11.99

Lettuce, tomate, onions, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

La Patrona Steak Burritos

$12.99

Lettuce, tomate, onions, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

McDonough Burrito (Gigante) Burritos

$13.99

Steak , Shrimp, rice, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, lettuce, tomates

McDonough Burrito (Gigante) Topped with cheese dip Burritos

$14.99

Mexicano Burritos

$11.99

steak, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, and cheese

Desserts

Cake 3 leches

$5.99

Choco flan

$5.99

Churros

$3.99

Flan

$3.99

Gelatina

$2.99

Sopapilla

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.50

Churros with ice cream

$5.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

La Patrona Fajitas

$17.99

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Served with rice and beans, salad, corn or flour tortillas

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers with fries

$7.99

Kids Mini Burrito

$7.99

beef burrito with rice

Kids Mini Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Kids Mini Quesadilla choice of rice or beans

$7.99

On The Grill

Carne Asada

$15.99

Grilled mexican style steak with grilled onions

El Paso Steak

$15.99

Ribeye topped with muchrooms onions shredded cheese

La Patrona Steak

$16.99

Ribeye cooked on the grill topped with grilled shrimp and grilled onions

Lunch Special

Burrito-Beef

$10.99

Burrito-Chicken

$10.99

Lunch Burrito

$9.99

Chicken or ground beef

Lunch Chile Relleno

$9.99

Cheese

Lunch Enchilada

$9.99

2 chicken or ground beef

Lunch Flautas

$9.99

2 chicken or ground beef

Lunch Quesadilla

$9.99

Lunch Taco

$9.99

Chicken or ground beef

Lunch Tostada

$9.99

Chicken or ground beef

Molcajete

Molcajete Especial

$20.99

Striped of Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Shrimp, Chorizo, Grilled peppers, onions, nopalez, jalapeno topped with monzerella cheese

Nachos

Cheese and Barbacoa Nachos

$11.99

Cheese and Beef Nachos

$9.99

Cheese and Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Cheese and Steak Nachos

$10.99

Cheese Only Nachos

$7.99

Chicken, rice and cheese

$12.99

La Patrona Nachos

$14.99

Steak, Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado, Bell Pepper, Onions

Platillos

Carnitas

$13.99

Carnitas Salsa Verde

$14.99

Chilaqulies Chicken

$12.99

Fried tortillas chips, topped with our homemade chilce sause, onions, and cheese

Chilaqulies Steak

$13.99

Fried tortillas chips, topped with our homemade chilce sause, onions, and cheese

Chile Relleno

$12.99

2 Stuffed Poblano peppers with picadillo and cheese served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Cheese

$10.79

Mexican Style with our homemade red chile sauce topped with lettuce, tomates, shredded cheese, sour cream served with rice

Enchiladas Chicken

$10.99

Mexican Style with our homemade red chile sauce topped with lettuce, tomates, shredded cheese, sour cream served with rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Flautas Mexicanos

$12.99

4 Shredded Chicken Rolled in Corn Tortillas Fried topped with lettuce, tomate, cheese, sour cream, avocado

Original Chimichanga

$12.99

Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Tamales

$12.99

2 tamales choice of pork or chicken served with salad and beans

Quesadillas

Americana chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

With Bell Peppers and Onios

Americana Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

With Bell Peppers and Onios

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$11.99

Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Mexican Style ground beef

Campechano Quesadilla

$12.99

Steak with mexican sausage

Cheese only Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Ham quesadilla

$10.49

Ham, Cheese, Mayo, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla Steak, Shrimp, Chicken

$13.99

La Patrona quesadilla

$13.99

Salads

Fresh Salad

$8.99

Healthy Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Side Order

Avocado Slices

$2.75

Beans

$2.99

Beans with Mexican Sausage

$4.50

Chiles Toreados (3)

$1.99

Chips

$1.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chopped Cilantro

$1.50

Diced onions

$1.39

Diced Tomatoes

$1.39

Each Tamal

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.49

Rice

$2.99

Salsa

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Shredded Lettuce

$1.50

Sliced Jalapenos

$1.75

Sour Cream

$1.49

Tortillas (3)

$1.99

Nopales 2

$1.50

Camarones

$3.99

Salsa Chips

$4.99

Tacos

Asada - Steak

$2.99

Barbacoa - Steamed Beef

$2.99

Cabeza - Beef Head

$2.99

Campechanos - Steak with Sausage

$2.99

Carnitas - Pork Chunks

$2.99

Chorrizo - Mexican Sausage

$2.99

Crunchy Taco

$2.99

Ground Beef

$2.99

Lengua - Beef Tongue

$3.50

Pastor - Marinated Roast Pork

$2.99

Pescado - Fish

$2.99

topped with lettuce, cilantro, lime juice and special fish sauce

Pollo - Chicken

$2.99

Shrimp

$3.50

Steak Flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream and cheese

$3.99

Tripa

$3.25

Tortas

Chicana Tortas

$10.50

Steak, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Lettuce, Tomatoes , Authentic Mexican fresh Cheese, Onions, and Avocado

Torta El Chavo

$9.99

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Jalapenos

La Patrona Tortas

$10.50

Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes , Authentic Mexican fresh Cheese, Onions, and Avocado

Torta Milanesa Carne

$10.50

Breaded Beef, Tomatoes, Authentic Mexican, Fresh Cheese, Onions, and Avocado

Torta Carnitas

$10.99

Torta Pastor

$10.99

Torta Milanese pollo

$9.99

Torta Cubana

$11.99

Tostadas

Barbacoa Tostadas

$7.50

Beans and Cheese Tostadas

$5.50

Campechana Tostadas

$7.50

Chicken Tostadas

$5.99

Steak Tostadas

$6.99

Topped with lettuce, tomate, sour cream, cheese, and avocado

Veggie Lovers

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Spinish, muchrooms, onions, bell pepper, cheese, rice and beans

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

Veggie Nachos

$10.99

Spinish, muchrooms, onions, bell pepper, cheese, Pico de gallo

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Spinish, muchrooms, onions, bell pepper

Veggie Tosatada

$6.99

Spinish, muchrooms, bell peppers, sour cream, avocado topped with our homemade non spicy salsa

EXTRA

Avocado

$1.59

Bell Pepper

$1.59

Cilantro

$0.99

Cheese

$1.59

Jalapeno

$0.99

Onion

$1.29

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Tomatoes

$0.99

Shrimp cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Sunday' Specials

Menudo

$13.99

Caldo de res

$13.99

Mole

$10.99

Ceviche

$4.99

Sopes (3) with meat

$11.99

Menudo chico

$8.99

Caldo chico

$10.50

Dulce

Paleta payaso

$2.00

Bubulubu

$1.00

Duvalin

$0.50

Mazapan

$0.75

Burger gummy

$0.50

Frutas

$0.50

Lucas

$1.00

Slush squeeze

$1.00

Rockaleta

$0.75

Paletas

Paleta

$2.99

Beverages

Coca Mexicana

$3.25

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Jamaica

$3.25

Large Drinks

$3.50

Large Jamaica

$3.99

Large Orchata

$3.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orchata

$3.25

Sangria

$2.49

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tamarindo

$3.25

Large tamarindo

$3.99

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.99

Mineral water

$2.49

Jarritos

Fresa

$2.49

Grapefruit

$2.49

Guava

$2.49

Jamaica

$2.49

Lime

$2.49

Mandarina

$2.49

Pina

$2.49

Tamarindo

$2.49

Jumex

Jumex Durazno

$1.75

Jumex Fresa

$1.75

Jumex Guava

$1.75

Jumex Mango

$1.75

Jumex Manzana

$1.75

Jumex Pina con Coco

$1.75

Jumex grande

$2.25

Mundet

Mundet Apple

$2.49

Sangria

Sangria

$2.49

Refill de aguas fresca

Refill

$2.00

Refill Agua Grande

Refill agua grande

$2.75
