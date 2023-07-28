10% OFF YOUR FIRST ONLINE ORDER (Minimum $25)
Online10
Copied!
10% OFF YOUR FIRST ONLINE ORDER (Minimum $25)
Online10
Copied!

Food

Tacos

Hand made corn tortilla, Onion, Cilantro, add the meat of your preference
Tacos de Barbacoa

Tacos de Barbacoa

$3.50

Hand made corn tortilla, Shredded beef, Onion, Cilantro

Tacos de Asada

Tacos de Asada

$3.50

Hand made corn tortilla, Beef, Onion, Cilantro

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$3.50

Hand made corn tortilla, Shredded pork, Onion, Cilantro

Tacos al Pastor

Tacos al Pastor

$3.50

Hand made corn tortilla, Pork, Onion, Cilantro

Tacos Campechanos

Tacos Campechanos

$3.50

Hand made corn tortilla, Mexican sausage and Asada beef, Onion, Cilantro

Tacos de Pollo

Tacos de Pollo

$3.50

Hand made corn tortilla, Shredded chicken, Onion, Cilantro

Tacos de Chorizo

Tacos de Chorizo

$3.50

Hand made corn tortilla, Mexican sausage, Onion, Cilantro

Tacos de Lengua

Tacos de Lengua

$3.50

Hand made corn tortilla, Beef tongue, Onion, Cilantro

Quesadillas

12' Grill Flour Tortilla and mozzarella cheese, you can add a meat of your preference
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

12' Grill Flour Tortilla with Cheese

Quesadilla de Barbacoa

Quesadilla de Barbacoa

$10.00

12' Grill Flour Tortilla, Shredded beef and Mozzarella cheese

Quesadilla Asada

Quesadilla Asada

$10.00

12' Grill Flour Tortilla, Beef and Mozzarella Cheese

Quesadilla de Carnitas

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$10.00

12' Grill Flour Tortilla, Shredded pork, Mozzarella Cheese

Quesadilla al Pastor

Quesadilla al Pastor

$10.00

12' Grill Flour Tortilla, Pork, Mozzarella Cheese

Quesadilla Campechana

Quesadilla Campechana

$10.00

12' Grill Flour Tortilla, Mexican sausage and Asada beef, Mozzarella Cheese

Quesadilla de Pollo

Quesadilla de Pollo

$10.00

12' Grill Flour Tortilla, Shredded chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Quesadilla de Chorizo

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$10.00

12' Grill Flour Tortilla, Mexican sausage, Mozzarella Cheese

Quesadilla de Lengua

Quesadilla de Lengua

$10.00

12' Grill Flour Tortilla, Beef Tongue, Mozzarella Cheese

Flautas

6 pc Fried Corn tortilla, Shredded chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Avocado, Sour Cream
Flautas

Flautas

$10.99

6 pc Fried Corn tortilla, Shredded chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Avocado, Sour Cream

Gorditas

Stuffed corn tortilla, Meat of your preference, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese
Gordita de Barbacoa

Gordita de Barbacoa

$4.00

Stuffed corn tortilla, Shredded beef, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese

Gordita de Asada

Gordita de Asada

$4.00

Stuffed corn tortilla, Beef, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese

Gordita de Carnitas

Gordita de Carnitas

$4.00

Stuffed corn tortilla, Shredded pork, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese

Gordita al Pastor

Gordita al Pastor

$4.00

Stuffed corn tortilla, Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese

Gordita Campechana

Gordita Campechana

$4.00

Stuffed corn tortilla, Mexican sausage and Asada beef, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese

Gordita de Pollo

Gordita de Pollo

$4.00

Stuffed corn tortilla, Shredded chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese

Gordita de Chorizo

Gordita de Chorizo

$4.00

Stuffed corn tortilla, Mexican sausage, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese

Gordita de Lengua

Gordita de Lengua

$4.00

Stuffed corn tortilla, Beef tongue, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese

Sopes

Corn flour thick tortilla, Meat of your choice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado
Sopes de Barbacoa

Sopes de Barbacoa

$4.00

Corn flour thick tortilla, Shredded beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Sopes de Asada

Sopes de Asada

$4.00

Corn flour thick tortilla, Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Sopes de Carnitas

Sopes de Carnitas

$4.00

Corn flour thick tortilla, Shredded pork, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Sopes al Pastor

Sopes al Pastor

$4.00

Corn flour thick tortilla, Pork, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Sopes Campechanos

Sopes Campechanos

$4.00

Corn flour thick tortilla, Mexican sausage and Asada beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Sopes de Pollo

Sopes de Pollo

$4.00

Corn flour thick tortilla, Shredded chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Sopes de Chorizo

Sopes de Chorizo

$4.00

Corn flour thick tortilla, Mexican sausage, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Sopes de Lengua

Sopes de Lengua

$4.00

Corn flour thick tortilla, Beef tongue, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Huarache

Thick rectangular corn tortilla, Meat of your choice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado
Huarache de Barbacoa

Huarache de Barbacoa

$10.00

Thick rectangular corn tortilla, Shredded Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Huarache de Asada

Huarache de Asada

$10.00

Thick rectangular corn tortilla, Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Huarache de Carnitas

Huarache de Carnitas

$10.00

Thick rectangular corn tortilla, Shredded pork, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Huarache al Pastor

Huarache al Pastor

$10.00

Thick rectangular corn tortilla, Pork, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Huarache Campechano

Huarache Campechano

$10.00

Thick rectangular corn tortilla, Mexican sausage and Asada beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Huarache de Pollo

Huarache de Pollo

$10.00

Thick rectangular corn tortilla, Shredded chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Huarache de Chorizo

Huarache de Chorizo

$10.00

Thick rectangular corn tortilla, Mexican sausage, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Huarache de Lengua

Huarache de Lengua

$10.00

Thick rectangular corn tortilla, Beef tongue, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado

Salad

Fried flour tortilla basket ,Meat of your choice, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado
Taco Salad Barbacoa

Taco Salad Barbacoa

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla basket, Shredded beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado

Taco Salad Asada

Taco Salad Asada

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla basket, Beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado

Taco Salad Carnitas

Taco Salad Carnitas

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla basket, Shredded pork, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado

Taco Salad al Pastor

Taco Salad al Pastor

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla basket, Pork, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado

Taco Salad Campechano

Taco Salad Campechano

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla basket, Mexican sausage and Asada beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado

Taco Salad Pollo

Taco Salad Pollo

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla basket, Shredded chicken, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado

Taco Salad Chorizo

Taco Salad Chorizo

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla basket, Mexican sausage, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado

Taco Salad Lengua

Taco Salad Lengua

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla basket, Beef tongue, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado

Tostadas

Fried corn tortilla, Meat of your choice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream
Tostadas de Barbacoa

Tostadas de Barbacoa

$4.00

Fried corn tortilla, shredded beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream

Tostadas de Asada

Tostadas de Asada

$4.00

Fried corn tortilla, beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream

Tostadas de Carnitas

Tostadas de Carnitas

$4.00

Fried corn tortilla, shredded pork, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream

Tostadas al Pastor

Tostadas al Pastor

$4.00

Fried corn tortilla, pork, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream

Tostadas Campechana

Tostadas Campechana

$4.00

Fried corn tortilla, Mexican sausage and asada beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream

Tostadas de Pollo

Tostadas de Pollo

$4.00

Fried corn tortilla, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream

Tostadas de Chorizo

Tostadas de Chorizo

$4.00

Fried corn tortilla, mexican sausage, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream

Tostadas de Lengua

Tostadas de Lengua

$4.00

Fried corn tortilla, beef tongue, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream

Burritos

12' Grill flour tortilla, Meat of your choice, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream
Burrito Especial de Barbacoa

Burrito Especial de Barbacoa

$12.49

12' Grill flour tortilla, Shredded beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Burrito Especial de Asada

Burrito Especial de Asada

$12.49

12' Grill flour tortilla, Beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Burrito Especial de Carnitas

Burrito Especial de Carnitas

$12.49

12' Grill flour tortilla, Shredded pork, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Burrito Especial al Pastor

Burrito Especial al Pastor

$12.49

12' Grill flour tortilla, Pork, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Burrito Especial Campechano

Burrito Especial Campechano

$12.49

12' Grill flour tortilla, Mexican sausage and Asada beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Burrito Especial de Pollo

Burrito Especial de Pollo

$12.49

12' Grill flour tortilla, Shredded chicken, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Burrito Especial de Chorizo

Burrito Especial de Chorizo

$12.49

12' Grill flour tortilla, Mexican sausage, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Burrito Especial de Lengua

Burrito Especial de Lengua

$12.49

12' Grill flour tortilla, Beef tongue, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Super Burrito de Barbacoa

Super Burrito de Barbacoa

$14.99

Double 12' Grill flour tortilla, Shredded beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Super Burrito de Asada

Super Burrito de Asada

$14.99

Double 12' Grill flour tortilla, Beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Super Burrito de Carnitas

Super Burrito de Carnitas

$14.99

Double 12' Grill flour tortilla, Shredded pork, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Super Burrito al Pastor

Super Burrito al Pastor

$14.99

Double 12' Grill flour tortilla, Pork, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Super Burrito Campechano

Super Burrito Campechano

$14.99

Double 12' Grill flour tortilla, Mexican sausage and Asada beef, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Super Burrito de Pollo

Super Burrito de Pollo

$14.99

Double 12' Grill flour tortilla, Shredded chicken, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Super Burrito de Chorizo

Super Burrito de Chorizo

$14.99

Double 12' Grill flour tortilla, Mexican sausage, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Super Burrito de Lengua

Super Burrito de Lengua

$14.99

Double 12' Grill flour tortilla, Beef tongue, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream

Tortas

Mexican Bread, Meat of your choice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cheese
Torta de Barbacoa

Torta de Barbacoa

$10.00

Mexican Bread, Shredded beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cheese

Torta de Asada

Torta de Asada

$10.00

Mexican Bread, Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cheese

Torta de Carnitas

Torta de Carnitas

$10.00

Mexican Bread, Shredded pork, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cheese

Torta al Pastor

Torta al Pastor

$10.00

Mexican Bread, Pork, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cheese

Torta Campechana

Torta Campechana

$10.00

Mexican Bread, Mexican sausage and Asada beef, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cheese

Torta de Pollo

Torta de Pollo

$10.00

Mexican Bread, Shredded chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cheese

Torta de Chorizo

Torta de Chorizo

$10.00

Mexican Bread, Mexican sausage, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cheese

Torta de Lengua

Torta de Lengua

$10.00

Mexican Bread, Beef tongue, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cheese

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$4.00

Horchata, Jamaica, Pineaple

Jarritos

$2.50

Pineaple, Limon, Tamarindo, Mandarina, Fresa

Coca Cola

$2.50

Glass Bottle