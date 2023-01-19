Tacos las californianas llc 5635 Memorial Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! The best tacos in TAMPA
Location
5635 Memorial Highway, Tampa, FL 33615
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tampa Pizza Pros - 5915 Memorial Hwy suite 115
No Reviews
5915 Memorial Hwy suite 115 Tampa, FL 33615
View restaurant
Whiskey Joe’s - Tampa - Whiskey Joe’s - Tampa
No Reviews
7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tampa
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurant