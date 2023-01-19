  • Home
Tacos las californianas llc 5635 Memorial Highway

No reviews yet

5635 Memorial Highway

Tampa, FL 33615

TACOS

Tacos son servidos con carne, cilantro y cebolla.
3 Quesabirria Tacos

3 Quesabirria Tacos

$12.00

3 tacos de birria mojados en consom, birria de res queso blanco, cilantro, cebolla con una lado de aguacate, consom y limón . Beef birria on a crispy corn tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese, onions and cilantro, served with a side of beef broth and guacamole

Cali Roll Tacos

Cali Roll Tacos

$10.00

(NO SUBS) 4 tacos de pollo desebrado, lechuga, queso fiesta, crema mexican y salsa de aguacate 4 fried, rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, fiesta cheese, sour cream & avocado salsa

Quesabirria Taco

Quesabirria Taco

$3.75

one Quesabirria taco topped with onion and cilantro

Street Taco

Street Taco

$2.85

Street tacos are served with choice of meat, topped with onions & cilantro

Baja Shrimp taco

$3.75

savoury baja shrimp over out mojo de ajo seasoning on a corn tortilla topped with green, purple cabbage and some pico de Gallo.

3 Quesabirria Tacos No Cheese

$10.00

Veggie Street Taco

$3.75

K ckn fingers w/ fries

$5.00

ENTREES

Mon-friday 11-3:30pm
BIRRIA QUESADILLA

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$13.00

Flour tortilla dipped in broth filled with cheese, Birria onions, cilantro. Served with a side of consommé and avocado salsa.

Birria Ramen COMBO

Birria Ramen COMBO

$13.00

(NO SUBS) Consom y birria de res, fideos servidos con un lado de cilantro, cebolla y limn Flavorful beef broth served over ramen noodles a side of two quesabirria tacos served with onions, cilantro and side of guacamole

California Burrito

California Burrito

$10.00

Carne, tortilla de harina grande, papas fritas, queso fiesta, crema mexican y guacamole Choice of meat, huge flour tortilla, french fries, fiesta cheese, sour cream & guacamole

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00

Carne, papas fritas, queso fiesta, crema, pico de gallo y guacamole Choice of meat, french fries, fiesta blend cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole

Carne Asada Nachos

$10.00

Carne, tortilla recién frita, queso, pico de gallo, crema mexican, guacamole y jalapeños Choice of meat, fried tortillas, five blend cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & jalapeños

Lunch especial

$10.00

2 street tacos rice & beans

Platos

Platos

$13.00

Todos los platos servido con arroz, frijoles ensalada de lechuga pico de gallo, guacamole y 4 tortillas All plates served with your choice of meat, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & 4 tortillas

Quesadilla

$8.00

Tortilla de harina, queso y carne con un lado, pico de gallo, crema y aguacate. Flour tortillas, choice of meat, mozzarella cheese, side of pico de gallo and guacamole.

Supreme Burrito

Supreme Burrito

$13.00

Carne, arroz, frijoles, lechuga, pico de gallo, queso, guacamole y crema Choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole & crema

Torta comes served with a side of fries

$12.00

Torta Only

$10.00

Carne Asada Nachos Vegetarianos

$8.50

Kids Meals

$7.00

Tamales

$3.25

LADOS | SIDES

Arroz | Rice

$2.50

Rice

Esquite | Mexican Corn in a Cup

$3.99

Mexican corn in a cup. Corn, mayo, Cotija cheese topped with tajin and kime.

Frijoles | Beans

$2.50

Beans

Papas Fritas | Fries

$2.99

Fries

Birria Ramen

$10.00

Small Birria Consome

$1.00

Medium Birria Consome

$2.50

Crema

$0.50

Guac salsa

$0.50

CHIPS & Guac salsa

$4.50

Side de Pico

$0.25

Side de Lechuga

$0.50

Side de Jalapenos

$0.25

Side de CC

$0.25

Side de Limon

$0.50

DESSERTS

Choose flavor icecream

Banana Split

$7.00

Cali Churro Bowl

$6.50

Chocobananas

$2.50

Churro Sandwich

$6.00

Churros

$2.50

Frappés/ milkshakes

$10.00

Fresas Con Crema

$10.00

Fruit cups

$8.00

Ice Cream Cone

$2.50

ICE CREAM Scoop

$2.00

Mangonada

$10.00

Mexican Flan

$2.50

Mocha & Almond

$3.50

Paleta De Crema

$2.99

Paletas De Agua

$2.69

Tres Leches Cake

$3.50

Mex candy

Candy .50

$0.50

Candy .75

$0.75

Candy 1.99

$1.99

Mex chips

$1.99

Candy 1.00

$1.00

Candy 1.50

$1.50

Candy 2.50

$2.50

Birria tray

1 lb 8 tortillas condiments on the side

$25.00

DRINKS

Agua Fresca

$4.75

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Jarritos

$2.65

Bottle Water

$1.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! The best tacos in TAMPA

5635 Memorial Highway, Tampa, FL 33615

