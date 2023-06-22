A map showing the location of Tacos LeahView gallery

Tacos Leah

review star

No reviews yet

3706 SW Citrus Blvd

Palm City, FL 34990

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Taco Choice

TACO ASADA

$3.00

$3.00

TACO DE POLLO

$3.00
TACO DE PASTOR

$3.50

$3.50

TACO DE LENGUA

$3.50
TACO DE CHORIZO

$3.00

$3.00

TACOS DE CARNITAS

$3.00
TACO DE BIRRIA

$3.50

$3.50
QUESATACO BIRRIA

$4.00

$4.00

Quesadilla Choice

QUESADILLA

Burrito Choice

BURRITOS

Specials

Specials

Fajita Plate

$15.00

Chicken Breast Plate

$15.00

DRINK OPTION

JARRITO

$3.00

MEX COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

COKE CAN

$2.00

GATORADE

$3.00

SPRITE

$2.00

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

CELSIUS

$3.00

RED BULL

$3.00

TORTA CHOICE

TORTAS

Guacamole

Guacamole

Guacamole and chips

$7.00

Extras choice

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Rice and beans

$3.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Consommé con carne

$3.50

Consommé solo

$2.50

Breakfast choice

Chorizo and eggs

$9.00

Ham and eggs

$9.00

Mexican and eggs

$9.00

Steak and eggs

$9.00

Taco breakfast

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Tacos Leah

Location

3706 SW Citrus Blvd, Palm City, FL 34990

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

