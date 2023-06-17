A map showing the location of Tacos Los Gorditos 6101 Telephone Rd.View gallery

Tacos Los Gorditos 6101 Telephone Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

6101 Telephone Rd.

Houston, TX 77081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Drinks

Joya

Ponche

$4.00

Manzana

$4.00

Coca Mexicana

$4.00

Jarritos

Tamarindo

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Fresa

$3.00

Agua Fresca

Limonada 32oz

$5.00

Horchata 32oz

$5.00

Piña 32oz

$5.00

Melon 32oz

$5.00

Jamaica 32oz

$5.00

Fresa 32oz

$5.00

Sandia 32oz

$5.00

Lata

Coca Cola 12oz

$2.00

Sprite 12oz

$2.00

Diet Coke 12oz

$2.00

Botella agua

Botella Agua 16oz

$1.50

Extras

Add on

Extra Salsa Verde

$0.25

Extra Salsa Roja

$0.25

Extra Queso

$0.50

Extra Aguacate

$1.00

Extra Carne

$2.00

Extra Crema

$0.25

Extra lechuga

$0.50

Extra Tomate

$0.25

Catering

Boxes

Goirditos Sampler

$35.00

Gordito Box

$80.00

Gordito Rosca

$125.00

Gorditos Corazon

$125.00

Gordito Numeros

$125.00

Food

Tacos

Taco Chiludo Bistec

$4.00

Taco Chiludo Pastor

$4.00

Taco Chiludo Mixto

$4.00

Orden Bistec

$10.00

Order Pastor

$10.00

Order Mixta

$10.00

Tacos Especiales Pastor

$11.50

Tacos Especiales Bistec

$11.50

Tacos Especiales Mixtos

$11.50

Taco Bistec Solo

$1.50

Taco Pastor Solo

$1.50

Doraditos

Dorado Bistec

$4.00

Dorado Pastor

$4.00

Dorado Pollo

$4.00

Dorado Discada

$4.00

Torta

Torta Bistec

$8.00

Torta Pastor

$8.00

Torta Mixta

$8.50

Torta Pollo

$8.00

Torta Discada

$8.00

Hamburguesa

Hamburguesa Mex

$12.00

Salchi-burger

$13.50

HotDog

Hot Dog Mex

$6.00

Quesadillas

Quesa Bistec

$5.00

Quesa Pastor

$5.00

Quesa Pollo

$5.00

Quesa Discada

$6.00

Quesadilla SOLO QUESO

$3.00

Papas

Papas Galeanas Solas

$4.00

Papas Galeanas Queso

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Papitas Locas Bistec

$8.00

Papitas Locas Pastor

$8.00

Papitas Locals Mix

$8.50

Sides

Frijoles Charros Reg 8oz

$3.00

Frijoles Charros Reg 12oz

$4.00

Frijol prep 12oz

$5.00

Arroz 8oz

$2.00

Arroz 12oz

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6101 Telephone Rd., Houston, TX 77081

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rey del Pollo - Telephone Rd
orange star4.1 • 202
6106 Telephone Rd Houston, TX 77087
View restaurantnext
Kelley's Country Cookin'- Park Place - 8015 Park Place Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
8015 Park Place Blvd. Houston, TX 77087
View restaurantnext
Captain Benny's - Gulf Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
8253 Gulf Freeway Houston, TX 77017
View restaurantnext
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd - Spanky's Telephone
orange starNo Reviews
4659 Telephone Road Houston, TX 77087
View restaurantnext
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen Gulfgate
orange star4.4 • 4,305
100 Gulfgate Center Houston, TX 77087
View restaurantnext
Ninfas Mexican Restaurant - 8553 Gulf Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
8553 Gulf Freeway Houston, TX 77017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston