  • Home
  • /
  • Pensacola
  • /
  • Tacos Mexicanos College Location - 1014 underwood ave. #A
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos Mexicanos College Location

review star

No reviews yet

1014 underwood ave. #A

Pensacola, FL 32503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS & SIDES

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$2.00+
Side

Side

$2.80+
Chips&salsa

Chips&salsa

$2.80+

Jalapeño

$0.70
Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.50+
App Trio

App Trio

$10.00

Chips, guac, queso & salsa (4oz)

Pint Trio

Pint Trio

$25.00

Chips, guac, queso & salsa (PINT)

Pico de Gallo

$2.80

TACOS

Awesome Taco

Awesome Taco

$4.00

Corn tortilla, avocado, meat, grill onion, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro

Reg Taco

Reg Taco

$3.00

Meat, cilantro, onion

Taco Sampler

Taco Sampler

$11.90

Taco plate with 5 assorted meats (Cilantro & onion) Includes grilled onions & grilled jalapeño

Street tacos

Street tacos

$7.00

3 small tacos (meat, cilantro, onion) choose any meats **choose 1-3 meats**

BURRITOS & MORE

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.00
Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Rice, beans, guac, sour crm, meat **choose 1 meat**

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Meat & cheese in a flour tortilla

Kids Meal

$7.00

Kids menu item, 1 side & juice box

TACO PACKS

Puebla Pack

Puebla Pack

$61.20

10 awesome tacos, chips&queso, rice&beans

Awesome Taco Tray

Awesome Taco Tray

$40.00

10 awesome tacos: meat, avocado, grilled onion, fresco cheese, red onion, cilantro

Street Taco Tray

Street Taco Tray

$28.00

12 street tacos: corn tortilla, meat, cilantro, onion. Salsa on the side.

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$2.00
Salsa Pint

Salsa Pint

$7.00
Pico pint

Pico pint

$11.20
Side

Side

$4.00+
Meat Pint

Meat Pint

$15.40

BEVERAGES

Water

$2.10

Jarritos

$2.80

Coca-Cola

$2.80

Topo Chico

$2.80

SOMETHING LIGHT

SALAD BOWL

$11.00

FRESH WRAP

$11.00

Veteran's Day Special (Must Show ID)

Quesadilla/ChipsNQueso/Jamaica

CATERING

Awesome Taco Bar (20 ppl)

Awesome Taco Bar (20 ppl)

$160.00

Our Awesome Taco Bar includes 2 awesome tacos per person and optional sides. Awesome Taco includes: Corn tortilla, avocado, meat, grilled onions, queso fresco, red oinon, cilantro, salsa & limes (disassembled for self serve/build your own). Includes plates, utensils & napkins.

Awesome Taco Bar (30ppl)

Awesome Taco Bar (30ppl)

$240.00

Our Awesome Taco Bar includes 2 awesome tacos per person and optional sides. Awesome Taco includes: Corn tortilla, avocado, meat, grilled onions, queso fresco, red oinon, cilantro, salsa & limes (disassembled for self serve/build your own). Includes plates, utensils & napkins.

Awesome Taco Bar (40ppl)

Awesome Taco Bar (40ppl)

$320.00

Our Awesome Taco Bar includes 2 awesome tacos per person and optional sides. Awesome Taco includes: Corn tortilla, avocado, meat, grilled onions, queso fresco, red oinon, cilantro, salsa & limes (disassembled for self serve/build your own). Includes plates, utensils & napkins.

Awesome Taco Bar (50ppl)

Awesome Taco Bar (50ppl)

$400.00

Our Awesome Taco Bar includes 2 awesome tacos per person and optional sides. Awesome Taco includes: Corn tortilla, avocado, meat, grilled onions, queso fresco, red oinon, cilantro, salsa & limes (disassembled for self serve/build your own). Includes plates, utensils & napkins.

Street Taco Bar (20ppl)

Street Taco Bar (20ppl)

$93.33

Our Street Taco Bar includes 2 street tacos per person and optional sides. Street Taco includes: corn tortilla, meat, red oinon, cilantro, salsa & limes (disassembled for self serve/build your own). Includes plates, utensils & napkins.

Street Taco Bar (30ppl)

Street Taco Bar (30ppl)

$139.80

Our Street Taco Bar includes 2 street tacos per person and optional sides. Street Taco includes: corn tortilla, meat, red oinon, cilantro, salsa & limes (disassembled for self serve/build your own). Includes plates, utensils & napkins.

Street Taco Bar (40ppl)

Street Taco Bar (40ppl)

$186.40

Our Street Taco Bar includes 2 street tacos per person and optional sides. Street Taco includes: corn tortilla, meat, red oinon, cilantro, salsa & limes (disassembled for self serve/build your own). Includes plates, utensils & napkins.

Street Taco Bar (50ppl)

Street Taco Bar (50ppl)

$233.00

Our Street Taco Bar includes 2 street tacos per person and optional sides. Street Taco includes: corn tortilla, meat, red oinon, cilantro, salsa & limes (disassembled for self serve/build your own). Includes plates, utensils & napkins.

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$2.00
Salsa Pint

Salsa Pint

$7.00
Pico pint

Pico pint

$11.20
Puebla Pack

Puebla Pack

$61.20

10 awesome tacos, chips&queso, rice&beans

Awesome Taco Tray

Awesome Taco Tray

$40.00

10 awesome tacos: meat, avocado, grilled onion, fresco cheese, red onion, cilantro

Street Taco Tray

Street Taco Tray

$28.00

12 street tacos: corn tortilla, meat, cilantro, onion. Salsa on the side.

Beans Tray

$28.00

Black Beans for 10

Rice Tray

$28.00

Rice for 10

Meat Pint

Meat Pint

$15.40
Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Rice, beans, guac, sour crm, meat **choose 1 meat** (Individually wrapped items for gatherings when buffet lines are not an option)

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

(Individually wrapped items for gatherings when buffet lines are not an option)

Fresh Wrap

Fresh Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce blend, meat & guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla. (Individually wrapped items for gatherings when buffet lines are not an option)

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$11.00

Lettuce blend, black beans, meat, guacamole & pico. (Individually wrapped items for gatherings when buffet lines are not an option)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1014 underwood ave. #A, Pensacola, FL 32503

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

George Bistro + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
6205 N. 9th Avenue PENSACOLA, FL 32504
View restaurantnext
Texas Ranch Restaurant - 2540 Interstate 10E.
orange starNo Reviews
2510 Interstate 10E. Beaumont, TX 77662
View restaurantnext
The Drowsy Poet Coffee - 86 Brent Lane
orange starNo Reviews
86 Brent Lane Pensacola, FL 32503
View restaurantnext
Brown Bagger Food Truck - @ Alga Beer Company on 12th Avenue, Pensacola FL
orange starNo Reviews
2435 North 12th Avenue Pensacola, FL 32503
View restaurantnext
Voodoo BBQ-Pensacola
orange starNo Reviews
1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9 Pensacola, FL 32514
View restaurantnext
Delicias Latin Food and Bar - 1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1
orange starNo Reviews
1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1 Pensacola, FL 32514
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pensacola

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Pensacola
orange star4.6 • 2,650
509 S Palafox St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Union Public House - 309 S. Reus St
orange star4.6 • 1,583
309 S. Reus St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
orange star4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Pensacola FL
orange star4.3 • 1,220
418 E Gregory St Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Fisherman's Corner
orange star4.2 • 731
13486 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pensacola
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston