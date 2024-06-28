- Home
- Tacos Mi Casita
Tacos Mi Casita
18342 soledad canyon rd
CANYON COUNTRY, CA 91387
Food
Tacos
- Asada Street Taco$3.25
- Chicken Taco$3.25
- Carnitas Street Taco$3.25
- Pastor Street Taco$3.25
- Chorizo Street Taco$3.25
- Cabeza Street Taco$3.50
- Lengua Street Taco$3.50
- Cuerito Street Taco$3.25
- Buche Street Taco$3.25
- Surtido Street Taco$3.25
- Tripa Street Taco$3.50
- Street Taco Combo
3 tacos, rice, beans, salsa, onion, cilantro$13.95
- Fish Taco
Grilled, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese$5.95
- Shrimp Taco
Grilled, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese$5.95
- Hard Shell Taco
Lettuce, shredded cheese$4.95
- Taco Dorado Especial
Seasoned potato, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco$3.50
- Taco Mi Casita
Lettuce, cheese$5.25
Burritos
- Classic Burrito
Rice, beans, cilantro, onion only$11.95
- Burrito Mi Casita
Rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo$13.95
- Burrito Bowl
Rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo$13.95
- Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, rice, beans, onion, cilantro$13.50
- Veggie Burrito
Grilled veggies, rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo$12.95
- California Burrito
Fried potatoes, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo$13.95
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.95
A La Carte
- Torta
Beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole$13.50
- Sope
Beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco$4.95
- Nachos
Beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole$13.95
- Cheese Quesadilla
Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo$11.50
- Quesadilla with Meat
Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole$13.95
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo$15.95
- Flautas
Beef or chicken, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de$11.95
- Taquitos
Beef or chicken, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo$11.95
- 1 Lb Carnitas
Salsa, onion, cilantro, 8 tortillas, lime$16.95
- 1 Lb Surtido
Salsa, onion, cilantro, 8 tortillas, lime$16.95
- Media Libra Carnitas$8.95
- Media Libra Surtido$8.95
Combos
- Carnitas Combo
Rice, beans, tortillas, onion, cilantro$13.95
- Carne Ranchera
Flank steak, rice, beans, grilled veggies, tortillas$15.95
- Filete De Pescado
Grilled tilapia fillet, grilled veggies, rice, beans, tortillas$13.95
- Street Taco Combo
3 tacos, rice, beans, salsa, onion, cilantro$13.95
- Fish Taco Combo
2 fish tacos, rice, beans$15.95
- Shrimp Taco Combo
2 shrimp tacos, rice, beans$15.95
- Sope Combo
2 sopes, rice, beans$13.95
- Hard Shell Taco Combo
2 hard shell tacos, rice, beans$13.95
- Mi Casita Taco Combo
2 mi casita tacos, rice, beans$14.50
- Taco Dorado Especial Combo
2 taco dorado especial, rice, beans$11.95
Breakfast
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Chorizo, eggs, rice, beans, tortillas$11.95
- Machaca and Eggs
Shredded beef, egg, rice, beans, tortillas$11.95
- Huevos a La Mexicana
Eggs, diced vegetables, rice, beans, tortillas$10.95
- Breakfast Egg Burrito
Eggs, potato, cheese, pico de gallo$10.95
- Breakfast Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo, eggs, potato, cheese, pico de gallo$11.95
- Huevos Con Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo, egg, rice, beans$11.95