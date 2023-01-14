Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos & Miches - Fremont 318 Fremont St

review star

No reviews yet

318 Fremont St

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non-Alcohol Beverages 🥤

Agua Fresca/Fruit Water

$4.99

Water bottle/Agua Natural

$1.50

Coke 500ml

$5.00Out of stock

Manzanita Sidral

$2.85

Sangria

$2.85

Jarritos

$2.85

Soda Can

$1.50

Arizona

$3.00Out of stock

Tacos 🌮

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$3.00+

Tortilla & Meat

Taco Ranchero

$5.50

Corn Tortilla, Mozarella Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Beans & Meat of your choice

Fish Taco

$5.00

Fish, Pico de gallo, Vinager sauce & habanero/Chipotle sauce, Cabbage & powder cheese

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Shrimp, Pico de gallo, Vinager sauce & habanero/Chipotle sauce, Cabbage & powder cheese

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Corn Tortillas, Rice, Beans & lettuce.

Burritos 🌯

Burrito

Burrito

$10.95

12 Inch Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Meat of your choice

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$11.95

12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, beans, cabbage, guacamole & meat of your choice & Red or Green Salsa.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.50

12 inch flour tortilla, Beans & Mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Burrito

$7.50

12 inch flour Tortillas, Rice, Beans & lettuce.

Shrimp Burrito

$12.95

12 inch Flour tortilla, beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Rice, Shrimp, Chipotle sauce, Tartar Sauce, Cabbage & Pico de Gallo.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Antojitos/General Menu

Dogo/Hot Dog

Dogo/Hot Dog

$5.50

bread, mayonnaise, hot dog, bacon, onion, tomato, ketchup & mustard

Salchipulpos

$5.50

deep fried hot dogs cut like octopuses

Huarache

$9.00Out of stock

Huarache (corn), beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, mozzarella & meat of your choice

Huarache with Cabeza

$11.99Out of stock

Huarache (corn), beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, mozzarella & cabeza meat

Mulita

Mulita

$7.00

6 inch corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onion & meat of your choice

Chicken Flautas Meal

$13.95Out of stock

corn tortilla, chicken, lettuce, mozzarella, sour cream, guacamole, Rice & Beans

Chicken Flautas

$10.95Out of stock

corn tortilla, chicken, lettuce, mozzarella, sour cream & guacamole

Nachos

$5.50

tortilla chips, nacho cheese & jalapeños

Hamburger Meal

$9.50Out of stock
Alambre

Alambre

$15.00

Adobada, carne asada, ham, pineapple, mozzarella, bell pepper & onion

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.95

French fries, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & Carne Asada

Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$12.95

Tortilla chips, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & Carne Asada

Birria 🍜

Birria y Consome

Birria y Consome

$17.00

Beef Birria with Corn Tortillas

Plato de Birria

$16.00

Beef Birria with Corn Tortillas

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$13.95

12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onion, consome & birria beef.

Taco de Birria

Taco de Birria

$5.25

6 inch corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, consome & birria Beef

QuesaTaco de Birria

QuesaTaco de Birria

$6.25

6 inch Corn Tortilla, mozzarella cheese, consome, onion, cilantro and birria Beef

Burrito de Birria

$12.95

12 inch flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, cilantro, onion, consome & birria beef

Mulita de Birria

$9.00

6inc corn tortilla, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onion, consome & birria beef

Ramen Birria

Ramen Birria

$12.50

Ramen noodles, birria consome, cilantro, onion & birria beef

Ramen Birria & 2 Tacos

Ramen Birria & 2 Tacos

$15.50

Ramen noodles, Birria Consome, cilantro, onion & Birria Beef with two corn tortilla birria street tacos

Quesadillas

12 Inch Flour Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese & Meat of your choice

Quesadilla

$7.50

12 inch Flour Tortilla & Mozzarella Cheese

Quesadilla with Meat

$10.50

Breakfast 🍳

Chilaquiles

$9.50

Huevos Revueltos

$10.50

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.50

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Tortas

Huge Torta

Huge Torta

$11.95

Bread, beans, mozzarella, lettuce, onion, tomatoe, jalapeños, Avocado & meat of your choice

Sides

Cup/Baso

$0.50

Birria Consome 8oz

$5.00

Cup with Ice/Baso con Hielo

$1.00

French Fries

$3.99

Guacamole Large

$10.50

Guacamole & chips small

$7.99

Nachos

$5.50

Salchipulpos

$5.50

Side Rice/Arroz

$2.50

Side Beans/Frijoles

$2.50

Side Aguacate

$2.50

Side Tortillas

$2.50

Side of Chips

$2.50

Side of Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

318 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dirt Dog - Fremont
orange starNo Reviews
450 Fremont Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Banger Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,182
450 Fremont St #135 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Hennessey's Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
425 East Fremont Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Mickie Finnz Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
425 East Fremont Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Gold Spike
orange starNo Reviews
217 N Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Carson Kitchen DTLV
orange star4.5 • 2,739
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
orange star4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston