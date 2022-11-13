Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tacos my guey

871 Reviews

$

13526 Village Park Dr

#212

Orlando, FL 32837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

STEAK TACO
TACOS FOR 2
BURRITO STEAK

TACOS PROMO

TACOS FOR 2

$17.99

Order of 6 delicious tacos, accompanied by large portion of rice and beans plus chips and salsa.

TACOS FOR 4

$29.99

Order of 12 delicious tacos, accompanied by large portion of rice and beans plus chips and salsa.

TAQUIZA 10 TACOS

$19.99

Order your best selection of 10 delicious tacos for a better price.

TAQUIZA 20 TACOS

$39.99

Order your best selection of 20 delicious tacos for a better price.

TACOS

CORN TORTILLA FILLED WITH YOUR FAVORITE CHOICE OF MEAT, ONIONS & CILANTRO

STEAK TACO

$2.59

CHICKEN TACO

$2.59

PORK TACO

$2.59

SHRIMP TACO

$2.59

FISH TACO

$2.59

AL PASTOR TACO

$2.59

CHORIZO TACO

$2.59

LAMB TACO

$2.59

TRIPE TACO

$2.84

TONGUE TACO

$2.84

TUNA TACO

$2.99

TACO GROUND BEEF

$2.59

TORTAS

FILLED WITH FRIED CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SAUTEED ONIONS, AVOCADO, OUR SPECIAL SAUCE & YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT.

TORTA STEAK

$9.99

TORTA CHICKEN

$9.99

TORTA PORK

$9.99

TORTA SHRIMP

$9.99

TORTA FISH

$9.99

TORTA AL PASTOR

$9.99

TORTA CHORIZO

$9.99

TORTA LAMB

$9.99

TORTA GROUND BEEF

$9.99

TORTA MIX MEAT/COMBO

$10.98

TORTA TONGUE

$10.98

TORTA TRIPE

$10.98

TOSTADAS

STEAK TOSTADA

$3.99

CHICKEN TOSTADA

$3.99

PORK TOSTADA

$3.99

SHRIMP TOSTADA

$3.99

FISH TOSTADA

$3.99

AL PASTOR TOSTADA

$3.99

CHORIZO TOSTADA

$3.99

LAMB TOSTADA

$3.99

TRIPE TOSTADA

$4.24

TONGUE TOSTADA

$4.24

GROUND BEEF TOSTADA

$3.99

BURRITOS

12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE, CHEESE & YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT.

BURRITO STEAK

$9.99

BURRITO CHICKEN

$9.99

BURRITO PORK

$9.99

BURRITO SHRIMP

$9.99

BURRITO FISH

$9.99

BURRITO CHORIZO

$9.99

BURRITO AL PASTOR

$9.99

BURRITO LAMB

$9.99

BURRITO TONGUE

$10.98

BURRITO TRIPE

$10.98

BURRITO GROUND BEEF

$9.99

BURRITO MIX MEAT/COMBO

$10.98

BURRITO BOWLS

BEANS, SOUR CREAM, RICE, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CORN, LETTUCE & YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT.

BOWL STEAK

$9.99

BOWL CHICKEN

$9.99

BOWL PORK

$9.99

BOWL SHRIMP

$9.99

BOWL FISH

$9.99

BOWL AL PASTOR

$9.99

BOWL CHORIZO

$9.99

BOWL LAMB

$9.99

BOWL GROUND BEEF

$9.99

BOWL MIX MEAT/COMBO

$10.98

BOWL TONGUE

$10.98

BOWL TRIPE

$10.98

QUESADILLA

10" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH CHEESE & YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT.

QUESADILLA STEAK

$9.99

QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$9.99

QUESADILLA PORK

$9.99

QUESADILLA SHRIMP

$9.99

QUESADILLA FISH

$9.99

QUESADILLA AL PASTOR

$9.99

QUESADILLA CHORIZO

$9.99

QUESADILLA LAMB

$9.99

QUESADILLA GROUND BEEF

$9.99

QUESADILLA MIX MEAT/COMBO

$10.98

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$8.99

QUESADILLA TONGUE

$10.98

QUESADILLA TRIPE

$10.98

HEALTHY / SALAD

OUR SALADS ARE THE BEST! 🥗 OUR CLIENTES SAY IT! HAVE YOU TRIED THEM? 😋

SALAD BOWL

$9.99

ROMAINE LETTUCE, BEANS CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, CORN, PICO DE GALLO & GUACAMOLE

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

ROMAINE LETTUCE, COTIJA CHEESE, CROUTONS, CHICKEN & CAESAR DRESSING

TAMARIND POKE TUNA SALAD

$9.99

SPRING SALAD, AVOCADO, TOMATO, ONIONS, POKE TUNA & TAMARIND DRESSING

VEGAN TACO

$2.59

VEGAN BURRITO

$9.99

VEGAN TOSTADA

$3.99

SALAD BOWL MIX MEAT/COMBO

$10.98

GRINGOS FAVORITES

MY GUEY FRIES

$8.99

SEASONED FRIES TOPPED WITH BACON, SAUSAGE AND MY GUEY CHEESE SAUCE.

MEXICAN FRIES

$9.99

MEXICAN FRIES MIX MEAT

$10.98

NACHOS

$9.99

BEANS, LETTUCE, QUESO DIP, MONTEREY CHEESE, QUESO FRESCO, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO & YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT.

NACHO MIX MEAT/COMBO

$10.98

MEXICAN FAVORITES

CHORIZO QUESO DIP & CHIPS

$7.49

ESQUITES

$3.99

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$6.49

QUESO DIP

$6.49

TUNA CEVICHE

$9.99

CHICKEN FLAUTA

$3.49

ELOTE

$3.99

SOUPS

BEST CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP 🍲🥄 IN ORLANDO. IT IS WORTH TRYING!🤤

TORTILLA SOUP

$4.50+

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.95

KIDS BURRITO - CHICKEN

$5.95

KIDS BURRITO - STEAK

$5.95

KIDS QUESADILLA - CHICKEN

$5.95

KIDS QUESADILLA - STEAK

$5.95

KIDS QUESADILLA - CHEESE

$5.95

SIDES

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.99

CHIPS

$1.50

RICE & BEANS

$3.49

FRIES

$3.49

SIDE SALAD

$3.49

SIDE OF CHEESE SAUCE

$2.50

SIDE AGUACATE

$2.50

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.50

SIDE RICE

$1.99

SIDE BEANS

$1.99

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

SIDE CESAR 4oz

$3.49

BEER / LIQUOR

CORONA

$2.99

MARGARITA

$5.99

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.99

N/A BEVS

AGUA DE PIÑA

$3.50

HORCHATA

$3.50

JAMAICA

$3.50

COCA COLA

$2.50

JARRITO - FPUNCH

$2.50

JARRITO - LIMON

$2.50

JARRITO - MANDARINA

$2.50

JARRITO - PINA

$2.50

JARRITO - TAMARINDO

$2.50

SODA

$2.50

SIDRAL

$2.50

AGUAS FRESCAS - REFILL

$0.99

SANGRÍA

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

CRUSH ORANGE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

PEPSI

$2.50

WATER

$1.50

APPLE JUICE

$1.50

DESSERTS

CHURRO

$2.99

CHEESECAKE DULCE DE LECHE CHIMICHANGA

$5.99

FLAN

$2.99

STRAWBERRY NUTELLA CHIMICHANGA

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13526 Village Park Dr, #212, Orlando, FL 32837

Directions

Gallery
Tacos my guey image
Tacos my guey image
Tacos my guey image

Similar restaurants in your area

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
orange starNo Reviews
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext
StreetWise Urban Food
orange star4.7 • 476
4434 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812
View restaurantnext
StreetWise Urban Food: Catering - 4434 Hoffner Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4434 Hoffner Avenue Orlando, FL 32812
View restaurantnext
Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford - 3097 Curry Ford Road suite D
orange starNo Reviews
3097 Curry Ford Road suite D orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
orange star3.8 • 36
3227 Margaritaville Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
orange star4.8 • 636
7320 W Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32818
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston