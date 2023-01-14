Tacos N Miches imageView gallery

Tacos N Miches First Ave

924 Reviews

$$

11125 S First Ave

Whittier, CA 90603

Order Again

Main

Taco

$3.50

Burrito

$9.50

Torta

$8.00

Fish Taco

$2.70

Shrimp Taco

$2.70

Taco Special

$3.00

Tnm2

$2.00

Tnm15

$15.00

Tnm40

$40.00

Burrito4

$4.00

Tnm3

$10.00

Tray

$30.00

COVID CHARGE

$1.00

50 LIT BRUNCH

$50.00

$5 TACO TUESDAY

$5.00

Carne Plate

$9.99

Side

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Chips/Salsa

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Hot Cheetos Elote

$5.00

Enchiladas

$12.50

Taquitos

$9.50

Flautas

$9.50

Tacos de Papa

$9.50

Mexican Fries

$9.50

Nachos

$9.50

Queso Fundido

$9.50

Quesadilla Con Carne

$7.50

Chilaquiles

$12.50

Aguachiles

$12.50

2 Ceviche (Tostada)

$9.50

FRIES

$3.50

SOPES

$9.74

TAKITOS

$9.74

HOT CEVICHEETO

$9.74

MEXICAN RAMEN

$6.74

CHILE VERDE FRIES

$9.74

MEXICAN TATER TOTS

$9.50

MEXICAN PIZZA

$7.74

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$5.74

EL TRIO - 3 SIGNATURE TACOS

$12.00

GODZILLA QUESADILLA

$10.74

CHILES TOREADOS

$1.00

Signature Tacos

Cali Taco

$4.00

Cheesey Taco

$4.00

Jalapeno Taco

$4.00

Jalisco Taco

$4.00

Azteca Taco

$4.00

Surf n Turf Taco

$4.00

GRINGA TACO

$4.00

3X3 TACO

$3.25

MULITA TACO

$4.00

SAVAGE TACO

$3.25

All You Can Eat

All You Can Eat

$10.00

AYCE Add. Order

JULIANS TACOS

3 STREET TACOS

$15.00

3 SIGNATURE TACOS

$20.00

BURRITO

$10.00

Holiday Party

$675.00

JULIANS SEAFOOD

JULIANS AGUACHILES

$18.00

JULIANS CEVICHE

$15.00

JULIANS FAVOURS

WINGS

$15.00

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$12.00

NACHOS

$12.00

JULIANS FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50

GARLIC FRIES

$6.00

DIRTY FRIES

$12.00

Fries

$4.00

JULIANS SIDES

Chips n salsa

$5.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Beans

$4.00

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

JULIANS BRUNCH

Chilaqueles

FREE APPETIZER

Free nachos

Free fries

Free chips n salsa

Draft Beer

Tecate

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Estrella

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Dos XX

$6.75

Corona Light

$6.75

Pacifico

$7.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Chihuahua

$5.00

TOWER MODELO

$30.00

TOWER NEGRA

$30.00

TOWER MANGO

$30.00

TOWER PACIFICO

$30.00

TOWER CORONA

$30.00

TOWER MICHELOB

$30.00

TOWER CHIHUAHUA

$30.00

Estrella Special

$25.75

Dodger Blonde

$6.00

Free Beer

Micheladas

Michelada

$9.00

Free Michelada

Bottomless Micheladas

$25.00

Chelada

$6.75

MICHELADA FLIGHT

$25.00

MICHELADA PITCHER

$24.75

BOTTOMLESS TACOSNMICHES

$50.00

Mega Michelada

$50.00

Margaritas

Pineapple Margarita

$11.00

Watermelon Margarita

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Pepino Limon Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

ORIGINAL

$10.00

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$30.00

MARGARITA PITCHER

$25.75

Free Margarita

Shots

Tequila Shot

$5.00

Vodka Shot

$5.00

Fireball Shot

$5.00

Malibu Shot

$5.00

Instagram Shot

FLIGHT

$20.00

MEXICAN SHOT

$8.75

RAINBOW SHOTS

$20.00

Bottled Beer

Tecate Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$5.75

Estrella Bottle

$5.75

Modelo Bottle

$5.75

Negra Modelo Bottle

$5.75

Dos XX Bottle

$5.00

Corona Light Bottle

$5.75

Pacifico Bottle

$5.75

Bucket (5)

$20.75

Bucket (6)

$25.75

Barrilito

$5.75

Sol Clamato

$6.75

NA Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Brisk

$2.50

Raspberry Brisk

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Manzanita

$2.50

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$2.50

Mango Agua Fresca

$2.50

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$2.50

Pepino Limon Agua Fresca

$2.50

Horchata

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

1

$1.25

Pelegrino

$3.00

Mex Coke

$5.00

Vanillacoffee

$5.00

Champagne

Mega Mimosa

$65.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$1.25

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.25

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.25

Kids Brisk

$1.25

Kids Raspberry Brisk

$1.25

Kids Lemonade

$1.25

Kids Manzanita

$1.25

Kids Pineapple Agua Fresca

$1.25

Kids Mango Agua Fresca

$1.25

Kids Watermelon Agua Fresca

$1.25

Kids Pepino Limon Agua Fresca

$1.25

Kids Horchata

$1.25

Kids Pink Lemonade

$1.25

Bottomless Mimosas

Mango

$20.00

Strawberry

$20.00

Pineapple

$20.00

Watermelon

$20.00

Cucumber

$20.00

Orange

$40.00

Champagne Glass

$7.75

Pitchers

Tecate

$20.75

Bud Light

$20.75

Corona

$20.75

Estrella

$20.75

Modelo

$20.75

Negra Modelo

$20.75

Dos XX

$20.75

Corona Light

$20.75

Pacifico

$20.75

Mango Cart

$20.75

Chihuahua

$20.75

Estrella Special

$20.75

Dodger Blonde

$20.75

MICHELADA PITCHER

$24.75

JULIANS COCKTAILS

BRAMBLE

$14.00

CUBAN GETAWAY

$14.00

DEAD MANS HANDLE

$14.00

EL CHAPO

$16.00

EL MUCHACHO

$12.00

HAZY NIGHT

$15.00

JULIANS MARGARITA

$14.00

RASBERRY LEMONADE

$13.00

WELL COCKTAILS

$10.00

LA SENORITA

$15.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

Hocus Pocus

$50.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$12.00

GIN AND TONIC

$12.00

CAZADORES PALOMA

$11.00

CAZADORES MARGARITA

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

TESORO

$15.00

Titos Cran

$12.00

Amoretto Sour

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

JULIANS SHOTS

FRIS VODKA

$9.00

ABSOLUT VODKA

$11.00

GREY GOOSE

$13.00

BACARDI RUM

$9.00

HAVANA CLUB RUM AÑEJO

$12.00

BOMBAY GIN

$9.00

EMPRESS GIN

$14.00

ROKU GIN

$13.00

EVAN WILLIAMS BOURBON

$9.00

JAMESON WHISKEY

$11.00

ANGELS ENVY

$14.00

ABASOLO CORN WHISKEY

$13.00

MAKERS MARK

$11.00

BUCHANANS SCOTCH

$12.00

HENNESSY COGNAC

$14.00

D'USSE COGNAC

$20.00

AVION SILVER

$11.00

AVION REPOSADO

$12.00

AVION 44

$22.00

MANDALA BLANCO

$14.00

MANDALA REPO

$16.00

MANDALA AÑEJO

$21.00

MANDALA EXTRA ANEJO

$30.00

MANDALA FLIGHT(BLANCO/REPO/AÑEJO)

$25.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$22.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$25.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$16.00

CASADORES BLANCO

$5.00

CAZADORES REPOSADO

$7.00

CAZADORES AÑEJO

$14.00

CAZADORES CRISTALINO

$17.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$40.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

DON JULIO ANEJO 70

$25.00

DON JULIO 1942

$35.00

EL SILENCIO MEZCAL

$12.00

ILLEGAL MEZCAL

$15.00

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$14.00

DEL MAGUEY SAN LUIS

$17.00

LOS VECINOS

$13.00

TRES GENERACIONES PLATA

$12.00

TRES GENERACIONES REPO

$15.00

TRES GENERACIONES AÑEJO

$18.00

ALTOS TEQUILA PLATA

$13.00

ALTOS TEQUILA REPO

$15.00

ALTOS TEQUILA AÑEJO

$19.00

DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL

$17.00

OJO DE TIGRE MEZCAL

$15.00

MEZCAL UNION

$14.00

UNION MEZCAL EL VIEJO

$18.00

NIXTA LICOR

$12.00

BURRITO FIESTERO JOVEN 100.4

$18.00

BURRITO FIESTERO JOVEN 84

$14.00

MONTELOBOS MEZCAL

$15.00

THE LOST EXPLORER ESPADIN

$19.00

THE LOST EXPLORER TOBALÁ

$27.00

THE LOST EXPLORER SALMIANA

$40.00

NOSOTROS MEZCAL

$14.00

GEM & BOLT MEZCAL

$13.00

SOMBRA MEZCAL ARTESANAL

$15.00

CUTWATER MEZCAL

$12.00

DIAMANTE PLATA

$12.00

DIAMANTE REPOSADO

$16.00

DIAMANTE AÑEJO

$21.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Bandero

$12.00

Vago

$15.00

Mezcal Flight

$25.00

Black Sheep

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Verde Chino

$18.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jack

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Yager

$10.00

Tequila

$5.00

JULIANS REFRESHMENTS

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

COKE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

CUCUMBER LIME AGUA FRESCA

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

DIET RED BULL

$6.00

FIJI WATER

$6.00

MANGO AGUA FRESCA

$5.00

PELLEGRINO

$6.00

PERRIER

$6.00

PINEAPPLE AGUA FRESCA

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

RED BULL

$6.00

SPRITE

$5.00

SQUIRT

$5.00

TROPICAL RED BULL

$6.00

Oj

$3.50

WATER CUP NO ICE

WATERMELON AGUA FRESCA

$5.00

WATERMELON RED BULL

$6.00

JULIANS BOTTLE SERVICE

ABSOLUT ELYX

$300.00

BUCHANANS

$200.00

CASAMIGO ANEJO

$450.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$300.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$400.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$350.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$550.00

D'USSE VSOP

$375.00

DON JULIO 1942

$550.00

DON JULIO 70

$400.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$300.00

EL SILENCIO MEZCAL

$250.00

GREY GOOSE

$375.00

HENNESSY VS

$325.00

ILLEGAL MEZCAL

$300.00

JAMESON

$300.00

MANDALA EXTRA ANEJO

$500.00

PATROL SILVER

$300.00

Cazadores

$200.00

Remy

$250.00

JULIANS SHOOTERS

IV BAG

$20.00

COMP RASPBERRY SHOT

GUMMY BEAR

$7.00

LEMON DROP

$7.00

MEXICAN LOLLIPOP

$7.00

GREEN TEA

$7.00

RASPBERRY LEMON

$7.00

JULIANS BEER

805

$6.00

CACTI

$6.00

TOPO SELTZER

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

LAGUNITAS

$6.00

MANGO CART

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

ULTRA

$6.00

TECATE

$6.00

DOS EQUIS

$6.00

Miche

$8.00

Scotts Bday

Spicy Scotty

$12.00

Skinny Scotty

$12.00

El Senor Scott

$12.00

Scotty Lemonade

$12.00

El Chapo

$12.00

Scotty Doesnt Know

$12.00

Scotty Bear

$7.00

Scotty Drop

$7.00

Mex Scottypop

$7.00

Food

Chilaquiles

$12.50

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.99

Huevos con Ham

$9.99

Mexican Omelette

$9.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.00

Machaca

$9.99

Torta de Huevo

$9.99

Tres Leches French Toast

$15.00

Banana Pancakes

$15.00

AZTECASO

$9.99

LATINX CHILAQUILES

$12.99

CHURRO Pancakes

$11.00

TRES LECHES CON NIEVE FRENCH TOAST

$11.99

BOOM MACHAKALAKA

$11.99

Breakfast POTATOES

$9.99

BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH

$30.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Drinks

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

All You Can Drink25

$25.00

VIP

Michelada

$5.00

Pineapple Margarita

$5.00

Watermelon Margarita

$5.00

Mango Margarita

$5.00

Pepino Limon Margarita

$5.00

Strawberry Margarita

$5.00

VIP Chips/Salsa

Birthday Champagne

Brunch Show Fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
$12 ALL YOU CAN EAT TACOS

Tacos N Miches image

