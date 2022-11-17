Tacos N More Mexican Grill Maricopa
No reviews yet
21596 N John Wayne Parkway
Maricopa, AZ 85239
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
Breakfast Plate
Two scrambled eggs with choice of meat served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Breakfast Skillet
Two prepared eggs over grilled peppers and onions, breakfast potatoes, choice of chicken or steak and topped with cheese
Chilaquiles & Eggs Plate
Choice of red or green sauce poured over crisp fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and two prepared eggs and side of refried beans and spanish rice
Huevos Rancheros Plate
Two fried eggs served upon lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tomato chili sauce and cheese served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Migitas & Eggs Plate
Fried tortilla with scrambled eggs and a side of corn or flour tortillas.
Pancake Plate
Three fluffy pancakes served with a side of Bacon or Sausage.
Steak & Eggs Plate
Grilled carne asada steak served with your choice of two prepared eggs, side of guacamole, refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Egg & Winnie Plate
Scrambled egg with hotdog served with a side of rice and beans and choice of corn or flour tortilla
Soup
Albondigas
Mexican meatball soup with vegetable soup served with a side of rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Caldo De Rez
Beef shank and vegetable soup served with a side of rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Menudo
Red chile tripe soup with hominy served with toasted bollilo roll
Pozole
Red chile pork soup with hominy served with a choice of corn or flour tortillas
Tacos
Barbacoa Taco
Bean Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Carnitas Taco
Chicken Taco
Fried Fish Taco
Fried Shrimp Taco
Green Chile Taco
Grilled Fish Taco
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Ground Bf Taco
Pastor Taco
Red Chile Taco
Shredded Bf Taco
Tripas Taco
Lengua Taco
6 CORN Taco Pack
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla
Build Your Own Burrito
Loaded Burrito
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla
Seafood Burrito
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo salsa, and our homemade seafood sauce
Bean Burrito NO CHEESE
Combination Plates N More
Burrito Bowl
Burrito bowl layered with rice, whole pinto beans, choice of meat cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole salsa, and fresh avocado
Carne Asada Plate
Cheese Crisp
Cheese Fries
Chile Plate (Pork)
Chile Relleno Plate
Enchiladas Plate
Three cheese filled enchiladas topped with red or green sauce.
French Fries
Loaded Nachos
Mexican Hot Dog
Fried bacon wrapped hotdog served with mayo, mustard, ketchup, and topped with grilled onions
Mexican Pizza
Pick 3 Plate
Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Rolled Taquitos Plate
Four rolled chicken or beef taquitos topped with cheese and served with a side of guacamole and sour cream; refried beans and spanish rice.
Three Taco Plate
Three tacos with choice of meat & tortilla shells served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and a side of refried beans and spanish rice
Taco Salad
Crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, choice of meat, topped with sour cream, guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo salsa
Tamale Plate
Torta
Torta & French Fries
Choice of meat served in a toasted telera roll with mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and fresh avocado slices
Tostada
Enchilada
Relleno
Tamale
Rolled Taco
Tamales (6)
Tamales (12)
Family Packs
Seafood Dishes
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides
Side Rice 8oz
Side Beans 8oz
Side Potaotes
Side of Salsa 8 Oz
Side of Sour Cream 8 Oz
Side of Cheese 8 Oz
Side 8 Oz Nacho Cheese
Side of Enchilada Salsa GREEN
Side of Enchilada Salsa RED
Sour Cream 2 Oz
Cheese 2 Oz
Side 2 Oz Nacho Cheese
Side 2 Oz Beans
Side Salsa 16 Oz
Side Rice 16 Oz
Side Beans 16 Oz
Side Peppers and Onions
Fried Jalapeno
Chips
Large Chip Bag
Side of Tortillas
Pickled Jalapenos
32 Oz Rice
32 Oz Beans
32 Oz Salsa
Side Bolillo
Side 2oz Fish Sauce
Side Chiltepines
Side Breakfast Meat
Platters & Catering
Small Quesadilla Platter
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Large Quesadilla Platter
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Small Taco Platter
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Large Taco Platter
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Small Mini Chimi Platter
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Small Rolled Taco Platter
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Large Mini Chimi Platter
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Large Rolled Taco Platter
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Mini Tamale HALF Pan
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Mini Tamale FULL Pan
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Half Pan Rice
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Half Pan Beans
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Full Pan Rice
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Full Pan Beans
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Enchilada Full Pan
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
Chips and Salsas
Chips, Salsas, Guacamole
Drinks
Coffee
1/2 Liter Coke
Bottle Coke
Bottle Jaritos
Energy Drinks
Large Energy Drink
Powerade
Juice
Kids Fountain Drinks
Kids Juice
Milk
Regular 24oz Fountain Drinks
Large 32oz Fountain Drinks
Regular 24oz Horchata/ Jam
Large 32oz Horchata/Jam
Water Bottles
Life Water
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Welcome to our first location in Maricopa Arizona! NEW HOURS: Monday-Saturday 7am to 8pm Sundays 7am to 3pm
21596 N John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa, AZ 85239