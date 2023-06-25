Tacos & Tequila Mexican Grill
730 Elmgrove Road
Rochester, NY 14606
Food
Dip your chips
House Guacamole Dip
Molcajete Guacamole Dip
made with fresh diced avocado tomatoes onions cilantro fresh lime and salt
Queso Dip
melted cheese dip
Queso Con Chorizo
mexican sausage with melted cheese
Sinaloa Dip
Chorizo grilled chicken, shrimp,steak topped with melted cheese
Tulum Dip
Beef and melted cheese with pico de gallo
Appetizers
Flautas
shredded beef or chicken rolled in corn tortilla fried and served with sour cream guacamole and pico de gallo
Ceviche del dia
house choice of the day, fish or shrimp marinated in citrus onions cilantro avocado and tomatoes comes with tortilla chips
Elotes
Corn on a cob grilled topped with mayo cotija cheese and tajin
Chicken wings
Deep fried wings with your choice of mild , country sweet, barbeque . or garlic parm comes with blue cheese on the side
Macho Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips topped with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken layered with beans lettuce pico de gallo guacamole and sour cream
Birria Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips topped with slow simmered beef , onion,cilantro and melted cheese. Served with birria sauce on the side
mozzarella sticks
chicken fingers
Quesadilla
House Quesadilla
Flour tortilla comes with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef with served with guacamole and pico de gallo
Alcapulco Quesadilla
flour tortilla with shrimp and melted cheese and jalapeno. served with guacamole and pico de gallo
Quesabirria
seasoned slow simmered beef with melted cheese topped with onions and cilantro comes with birria consume the side
fajitas
chicken fajita
choice of meat sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.
steak fajita
choice of meat sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.
Shrimp fajita
choice of meat sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.
carnitas fajita
choice of meat sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.
pick 2 meats fajita
choice of 2 meats sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.
pick 3 meats fajita
choice of 3 meats sauteed with peppers and onion. served with tortillas rice beans gaucamole sourcream pico de gallo shredded cheese and lettuce on a hot skillet.
mexicali fajita
your choice of one meat sauteed qith peppers and onions smothered with melted cheese
fajita mamasita
shrimp , chicken, steak and carnitas sauteed with peppers and onions topped with our special sauce
fajita for 2
street tacos
beef taco
3 beef tacos
birria tacos
seasoned slow simmered beef with cheese topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice and consume on the side
fish
fried battered fish with rice pickled onions cabbage sherred cheese and chipotle sauce
lengua
cow tongue with lettuce sherred cheese comes with spicy red sauce on the side
Al pastor
split grilled slices of pork with onions cilantro and pineapples
Shrimp
rice, cabbage, pickled onion shredded with cheese and chipotle sauce
chorizo
onions and cilantro
asian taco
chicken teriyaki topped with sesame seeds cabbage and mango bites
pollo taco (chicken)
shredded chicken with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
steak taco
tacos tuesday chicken
taco tuesday beef
chicken
El pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken topped with melted cheese served with peppers onion and a side of rice and bens
Chori pollo
grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese served with rice and beans
Pollo Ranchero
grilled chicken breast sauteed with tomatoes and spinach served over our special ranchero sauce and topped with queso dip, served with rice and beans
Pollo tijuana
sauteed chicken with shrimp in red sauce served with rice and beans
Pollo al chipotle
grilled chicken breast with onions and cilantro topped with chipotle sauce rice and beans
chicken wing wednesday
steak
shrimp
camarones a la diabla
sauteed shrimp with onions in spicy red sauce served with rice and beans
al ajillo
shrimp in butter garlic sauce with rice and beans chipotle shrimp sauteed with peppers and onions topped with chiptle sauce served with rice and beans
camarones a la ranchera
grilled shrimp topped with ranchero sauce served with rice and beans
FISH FRY
pork
soups and salad
taco salad
choice of beef or shredded chicken comes with lettuce pico de gallo shredded cheese black beans and sour creamserved in a fried tortilla bowl with avocado lime dressing
Ensalada fresca
grilled chicken or steak mixed greens, mango , pico de gallo cucumber sesame seeds and vinaigrette dressing
pozole
traditional mexican soup made from hominy corn with pork red guajillo pepper broth topped with cabbage and onions
chicken tortilla soup
rich tomato and chicken broth with corn beans cilantro. topped with crispy tortilla chips
platos especiales/special plates
molcajete mixto
serves 2 a molcajete filled with grilled carne asada chicken , shrimp, mexican sausage ,grilled onion , melted cheese slices of avocado, jalapeno and our spicy homemade sauce. served with rice beans and tortilla
los dos carnales
carne asada and grilled chicken served with rice, beans, lettuce . pico de gallo and a slice of avacado
enchiladas
your choice of beef, shredded chicken or cheese and beans rolled in corn tortilla topped with red sauce and shredded cheese lettuce and sour cream
chimichanga
deep fried burrito filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and beans served with rice and lettuce tipped with red sauce and cheese dip
tnt burrito
your choice of shreeded chicken , ground beef , filled with lettuce queso fresco pico de gallo , beans and rice wrapped in a ;arge flour tortilla, topped with special burrito sauce and served with a side of guacamole
mi bandera burrito
large flour tortilla over lettuce with grilled chicken, steak filled with rice and black beans and shredded cheese. toopped with red sauce green sauce and queso dip
burrito bowl
your choice of chicken or beef or carnitas in bowl with rice beans pico de gallo queso fresco lettuce and guacamole
chilaquiles
corn tortilla cut into quarters and lightly fried comes with shredded chicken or beef topped with red sauce and shredded cheese
sides
veggie
green burrito
sauteed peppers and onions , rice, beans ,cilantro and pico de gallo and guacamole
veggie bowl
rice,beans,sauteed peppers and onions lettuce pico de gallo guacamole
veggie fajita
sauteed peppers and onions mushrooms served on hot skillet
veggie taco
sauteed peppers and onions topped with peppers
desserts
tres leche
sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milks , evaporated , condensed and whole milk topped with strawberries
fried ice cream
frozen ice cream coated with a batter and quickly deep served with whipped cream and strawberries
churros
fried dough pastry dusted in cinnamon and powered sugar served with a dipping
flan
baked custard served over rich creamy caramel
Burgers
Taco burger
ground beef salsa crushed chips and sour cream
classic burger
lettuce ,tomato,mayo, meat hot and onions
birria burger
slow simmered beef onions cilantro and side of consume
elmgrove burger
cheddar , bacon, and BBQ
james dean
mushroom and swiss
spicy burger
fresh jalapeno cajun seasoning and mixed cheese
the deep blue
battered fish with your choice of tartar sauce or coleslaw and pickled onions
asian burger
teriaki sesame seeds pineapples
beyond burger
lettuce , tomato , cheese vegan patty and onions
breakfast burger
fried egg american cheese bacon
kids menu
Small Side
Beverage
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Ketel One
pinnacle
deep eddy
titos
stoli
pearl cherry
smirnoff
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Well Tequila
casa migos blanco
casa migos reposado
espolon blaco
espolon reposado
Don Julio blanco
don julio reposado
don julio 1942
curamia silver
curamia reposado
Patron Silver
milagro blanco
milagro reposado
clase azul
butterfly cannon blue
komos reposado rosa
komos anejo
rancho gloria jalapeno lime
peligroso silver
peligroso reposado
jose cuervo blue agave
jose cuervo gold
mijente reposado
volcan anejo
volcan blanco
volcan reposado
1800 coconut
1800 reposado
1800 blanco
butterfly cannon rosa
el nivel
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
jameson
crown royal
proper twelve
dewars
fire ball
rumple minze
johnny walker
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker gold
Amaretto Di Saronno
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Lemoncello
Hennessy
remy 1738
malibu
Cocktails
la paloma
michelada
cantarito
tequia colada
house margarita small
house margarita L
margarita tower
winearita
beerita
coronarita
gran mexicano margarita
claze azul rita
Long Island Iced Tea
tropical margarita flight
taste of tulum flight
mexicali berriyrita
build your own margarita flight
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
monday margaritas
taco tuesday margarita
tuesday large marg
sex on the beach
tequila sunrise
Green Tea Shot
Top Tequila Flight
Well Tequila Flight
Beer
Modelo
16oz blue light draft
16oz model draft
16oz dos x draft
16oz blue draft
16oz coor light draft
16oz the kind draft
16oz founder draft
16oz processeco draft
16oz guinness
Shocktop
corona
stella
blue
blue light
coors light
heineken
heineken light
budwiser
bud light
estrella
corona light
presidente
corona extra
modelo negra
modelo
michelob extra
molson
odouls
miller light
genny
genny light
white claw
sunny d vodka seltzer
20oz blue light draft
20oz model draft
20oz dos x draft
20oz blue draft
20oz coor light draft
20oz the kind draft
20oz founder draft
20oz processeco draft
20oz guiness
Shocktop
Pitchers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Elevated Mexican Experience.
