Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St.
Miami, FL 33186
Tacos
2 Tacos
Your choice of two proteins, two toppings from “Pick Your Style” and, two tortillas. Proteins: Ground Beef Jerk Chicken Carnitas Churrasco Carne Asada Pork Belly Lemon Pepper Fish Shrimp Fried Shrimp Queso Frito Pick Your Style: HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. Tortilla: Corn Flour Tostada Lettuce Wrap
3 Tacos
Your choice of three proteins, three toppings from “Pick Your Style” and, three tortillas. Proteins: Ground Beef Jerk Chicken Carnitas Churrasco Carne Asada Pork Belly Lemon Pepper Fish Shrimp Fried Shrimp Queso Frito Pick Your Style: HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. Tortilla: Corn Flour Tostada Lettuce Wrap
Sharing Plates
Queso Frito Bites
1/4 inch Diced & Lightly Fried Queso Frito Chunks topped with Drizzled Honey and Fresh Cilantro.
Chorizo Con Queso
Ground Chorizo over Kick’n Cheese, roasted & Served with Tortilla Chip
Mamma's Queso Dip
Kick’n Cheese, Ground Beef & Mamma’s Beans all layered in a cup and roasted to perfection. Served with Tortilla Chips
Croquetas De Maduro
3 Homemade Croquetas stuffed with Sweet Plantains & Ground Beef served over Spicy Gauva . *House Favorite
Chips & Salsa
Vivians Homemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips
Fresh Guacamole
Authentic Homemade Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips
Kick’n Cheese
Lightly Spiced White Cheese, Served with Tortilla Chips
Truffle Elote
Corn on the cob drenched in truffle cajun crema, topped with queso cotija and fresh cilantro
Truffle Fries
Basket if Fries tossed in Truffle oil , Queso Cotija & Fresh Cilantro
Pablo Nachos
Bed of Tortilla Chips topped with Mamma’s Beans, Kick’n Cheese, Choice of Protein, Fresh Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Guacamole & Queso Cotija.
Chicharron
Crispy Cajun Pork Grinds topped with Fresh Cilantro served with Alabama Sauce and Sliced Lime
Queso Frito Taquitos
3 Crispy Rolled Taqitos served over a bed of Lettuce topped with Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso Cotija and Fresh Cilantro.
Soups & Salads
Cali Fries
Cali Chicken
OG’s Jerk Chicken, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Cali Carnitas
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; PASTOREADO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Garlic Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Cali Ground Beef
Homemade Ground Beef, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Street HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Crema PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Cali Churrasco
Jerk Skirt Steak, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; BUFFALO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Cilantro Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Cali Carne Asada
Marinated Steak, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; House HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Cilantro Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Quesadillas
Chicken Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Jerk Chicken, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce served with Pico De Gallo, Crema
Carnitas Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Garlic Aioli
Ground Beef Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Homemade Ground Beef, served with Pico De Gallo & Crema
Cheese Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend. Served with Pico De Gallo & Crema.
Shrimp Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Garlic Jumbo Shrimp, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Garlic Aioli
Surf & Turf Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Jerk Skirt Steak, Garlic Jumbo Shrimp , served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Cilantro Aioli
Churrasco Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Jerk Skirt Steak, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Cilantro Aioli
Carne Asada Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Marinated Steak, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Garlic Aioli
Veggie Corner
2 Tacos
Your choice of sauteed mushroom and roasted cauliflower, two toppings from “Build Your Own” and, two tortillas. HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
3 Tacos
Your choice of sauteed mushroom and roasted cauliflower, three toppings from “Build Your Own” and, three tortillas. HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Cali Veggie Fries
Your choice of sauteed mushrooms or roasted cauliflower, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Patacon
Your choise of sauteed mushrooms or roasted cauliflower over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Veggie Fajitas
Sizzling ginger soy veggies served over cajun fries on a hot skillet. Accompanied by 4 flour tortillas, pico de gallo, guacamole & crema
Mushroom Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Mushroom, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce
Mushroom Rellenos
Ginger Soy Mushroom over |3| Tostones Rellenos with Melted Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Cilantro Aioli.
Veggie Burrito
12 inch tortilla, cilantro lime rice, vegan black beans, sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese & crema.
Veggie Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, vegan black beans, choice of cauliflower or mushrooms, & maduros. Served with a truffle cajun elote.
Veggie Nachos
Bed of Tortilla Chips topped with Vegan Black Beans, Kick’n Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Guacamole & Queso Cotija.
House Burrito
Chicken Burrito
1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.
Carnitas Burrito
1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.
Ground Beef Burrito
1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.
Shrimp Burrito
1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.
Churrasco Burrito
1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.
Surf & Turf Burrito
1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.
Carne Asada Burrito
1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.
TT 222 Platter
Patacon
Patacon Chicken
OG’s Jerk Chicken over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE OR BUFFALO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Patacon Carnitas
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Pastoreado HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Patacon Shrimp
Garlic Jumbo Shrimp over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; BAJA NOTA HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Patacon Churrasco
Jerk Skirt Steak over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE OR PASTOREADO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Cilantro Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Patacon Carne Asada
Marinated Steak over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE OR PASTOREADO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Cilantro Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Tostones Rellenos
Rellenos Chicken
OG’s Famous Jerk Chicken over |3| Tostones Rellenos with Melted Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce
Rellenos Carnitas
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork over |3| Tostones Rellenos with Melted Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli.
Rellenos Shrimp
Garlic Jumbo Shrimp over |3| Tostones Rellenos with Melted Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli.
Rellenos Churrasco
Jerk Skirt Steak over |3| Tostones Rellenos with Melted Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Cilantro Aioli.
Fajitas Saltadas
Chicken Fajita Saltadas
Ginger Soy Chicken sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
Churrasco Fajita Saltadas
Ginger Soy Skirt Steak sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
Shrimp Fajitas Saltadas
Ginger Soy Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
Surf & Turf Fajita Saltadas
Ginger Soy Skirt Steak , Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
Dinner Bowl
Chicken Bowl
OG’s Famous Jerk Chicken served with a side of Boriqua Rice, Mamma’s Beans, Maduros and Fresh Cilantro
Churrasco Bowl
8oz Jerk Skirt Steak served with a side of Boriqua Rice, Mamma’s Beans, Maduros and Fresh Cilantro
Surf & Turf Bowl
8 oz Jerk Skirt Steak served with a side of Boriqua Rice, Mamma’s Beans, Maduros and Fresh Cilantro
Kids
Kids Cheese Dilla
Served with |1| side and Soft Drink of your choice.
Kids Chicken Tacos
|2| Cheese & Meat tacos Served with |1| side and Soft Drink of your choice.
Kids Ground Beef Tacos
|2| Cheese & Meat tacos Served with |1| side and Soft Drink of your choice.
Chicken Tenders
|3| Chicken Tenders Served with |1| side and Soft Drink of your choice.
Kids Ice Cream Scoop
Sides
Side Maduro
Side Cilantro
Egg
Side Bacon
Side Beans
Side Pico
Side Fries
Side Cabbage
Side Cheese
Side Rice
Side Lettuce
Side Patacon
Side Churrasco
Side Ground Beef
Side Tofu
Xtra Tortillas 3
Side Carnitas
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Make It A Meal
Side Chips
Side Pickled Onions
Side Onions
Side Pineapple
Side Coleslaw
Side Honey
Side Carne Asada
Side Salsa
Sauces
Desserts
T&T Nutella Donut
|1| Fried Nutella Donut topped with Powdered Sugar, Caramel & Chocolate. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Deep Fried Oreos
|3| Fried Oreos topped with Powdered Sugar , Caramel & Chocolate served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Churros
6 Churros tossed in Cinnamon Sugar and a drizzle of caramel & chocolate served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Chef’s Homemade Tres Leches
Served with Caramelized Pineapples
Watermelon Paleta
Drank Specials
Ladies Night Lemon Drop
Ladies Night Margarita
Beer & Deer (Dos Equis & Jager)
Blue Moon
Brew For The Crew
Coors Light
E11EVEN Vodka Drink
Espolon Y Buenaveza
High Noon
Hornitos Hitchhiker
Lemon Drop Shot
Liquid Death Seltzer & Hornitos Plata
Liquid Death Seltzer Lime & Hornitos Plata
Medalla & Pitorro Shot
Mezcal 2 Hombres
Miller Lite
Patron Anejo Old Fashioned
Aged Tequila Old Fashioned
Pilsen
Promo Lemon Drop Shot
Pumpkin Spice Sour
Spooky Margarita
Spooky Old Fashioned
Topo Chico Seltzer
White Tea Shot
Cocktails
Ricky Martini
New Amsterdam vodka, Cointreau, Lemon Juice, Raspberries, Simple Syrup and Egg White.
O. Gin
New Amsterdam Gin, St. Elder elderflower Liqueur, Mint, Cucumber, Simple Syrup.
Swizzle Beats
New Amsterdam Gin, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Mint, Bitters.
Palo Santo
Don Q Cristal, Real Coconut Puree, Creme de Cacao, Cinnamon.
Abuelo Jony
Montelobos Mezcal, Homemade Coffee Syrup, Chocolate Bitters.
Agua Dura de Sandia
Mexican Style Agua Fresca: Refreshing Cocktail with Local E11EVEN Vodka, Watermelon, Elderflower Liqueur, Fresh Lemon Juice And Sweetner.
Cafecito Martini
Titos Vodka, Homemade Cafecito, Flor de cana Spresso coffee liqueur
Frozen Margarita
Frozen Lime Margarita made with natural flavors.
Frozen Strawberry Margarita
Frozen Strawberry Margarita made with all natural flavors
Frozen Mango Margarita
Frozen Mango Margarita made with all natural flavors
Frozen Sangria
Agua Fresca de Sandia Mocktail
Coconut Mojito Mocktail
Margarita Mocktail
Mojito Mocktail
O. Girl Mocktail
T&T Sour Mocktail
Core List
Bell's Oberon
Hefenweizen Wheat Ale 5.8%
Cigar City JAI ALAI
Tampa Based Brewery Indian Pale Ale (IPA) 7.5% ABV
Cigar City Maduro
Tampa Based Brewery, Brown Ale 5.5% ABV
Collective Arts Guava Gose
Canadian Based Brewery, Fruited Sour Sour 4.9 ABV
Corona
Mexican Lager 4.6% ABV
Dos Equis
Mexican Lager 4.5% ABV
El Jefe J.W.B
Coconut Flavored Hefeweizen (wheat beer) Local Brewery Located in Wynwood
Heineken 00 NA
Non Alcoholic Beer
KENTUCKY BOURBON
American Strong Ale aged in bourbon barrels. 8.2% ABV
Magna
Puerto Rican Premium Lager 5.1% ABV
Medalla Ultra Light
Puerto Rican Ultra Light Lager, 90 cal. 2.6 Carbs. 4% ABV
Modelo Negra
Mexican Dark Lager, 5.4% ABV
Original Sin Black Widow Cider
Black Cherry Cider, 6% ABV
Stone Buenaveza
Mexican Style Lager w/ Salt and Lime 4.7% ABV
Tank Freedom Tower
Miami Based Brewery, Amber Red Ale 5.3% ABV
Tank La Playita
Miami Based Brewery, Pilsner 5.1%
Tank Lo-ca
Miami Based Brewery, Low calorie beer at 94 cal. 2.8 carbs. 4.2% ABV
Tarpon River Deflated IPA
Ft. Lauderdale Based Brewery, New England Style Hazy IPA 7.7% ABV
Tarpon River Honey Love
Ft. Lauderdale Based Brewery, Imperial Cream Ale 9.5% ABV
Terrapin Wake and Bake Stout
Georgia based Brewery, Coffee and Oatmeal Imperial Stout 9.4% ABV
Tripping Animals Ever Haze
West Coast Hazy IPA 7% ABV
Tripping Animals No Mames
Miami Based Brewery, Mexican Style Lager 6% ABV
Vezasur Spanglish
Miami Based Brewery, American Style Lager 4.4% ABV
White Claw Multi Flavors
Flavored Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV
Wynwood La Rubia
Draft Beers
Red Wine
Red Sangria
Homemade Sangria with Frutas, Citrus and Sweeteners.
Woodbridge/Cabernet Sauvignon
s a medium-bodied California wine that opens with enticing aromas of cherries, berries, rich cedar, brown sugar, and toast. This delicious red wine bestows flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate.
Josh Cellars/Cabernet Sauvignon
has flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon, complemented by hints of vanilla and toasted oak.
Murphy Goode/Pinot Noir
is a fresh and bright red wine with juicy red fruit character and soft tannin's on the finish. Aged in a mix of French and American oak barrels, this medium-bodied red wine offers notes of vanilla, concentrated flavors, and subtle complexity.
The Velvet Devil/Merlot
is a fresh, vivid, and appealing merlot wine. Opening with aromas of black fruit, cedar, tobacco, and cassis, this full bodied red wine blend has grown in popularity due to its unique characteristics, specific to Washington state wines.
White Wine
White Sangria
Homemade Sangria with frutas, citrus and Sweeteners
Woodbridge/ Chardonnary
This California chardonnay wine is light to medium body and vibrant acidity showcase characteristic flavors of peach and apple, leading to a toasty finish with vanilla oak notes.
Sea Glass/ Chardonnay
This Chardonnay captures the cool-climate terroir of Santa Barbara County at its best. Stone fruit aromas segue to flavors of green apple and zesty citrus on the palate, framed by a lively, refreshing finish. This clean, unoaked style of Chardonnay is elegant and lean.
Kim Krawford/ Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine is fresh and juicy with ripe tropical flavors of passion fruit, melon, and stone fruit.
Barone Fini/ Pinot Grigio
Hand harvested grapes from select vineyards yield a crisp wine, with a fresh fruit bouquet and bright acidity
Mazzacorona/ Moscato
This Moscato captures the lifted airy scents of Gardenia and flavors of apricot and passion fruit. Intense straw yellow Fragrance: Aromatic with notes of mature fruit Flavour: Intense, sweet, soft with hints of tropical and mature fruit like yellow peach and melon.
Sparkling Wine
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Cruzan BlackStrap
St. Croix Black Rum, made with rich molasses.
Diplomatico Exclusiva
Don Q Cristal
Don Q Reserva Anejo
Flor de Cana 7 yr.
Flor de Cana 12yr.
Flor de Cana 18yr.
Havana Club Anejo Blanco
Pitorro
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
Wray & Nephew
Over proof Jamaican Rum, Funky Taste
Tequila
818 Anejo
818 Reposado
Avion 44 ExtraAnejo
Avion 44 is an extra aged tequila
Avion Cristalino
Avion Cristalino is an aged tequila filtered through Charcoal to give it a clear look.
Avion Silver
Casamigos 50ml
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cincoro Anejo
Cincoro Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
El Tesoro Blanco
El Tesoro Reposado
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Herradura Ultra Anejo
Hornitos Plata
Mijenta Blanco
Mijenta Reposado
Patron Anejo Sherry Cask
Tequila Aged in Sherry Wine Cask
Rock & Roll Mango Tequila
Terramana Anejo
Tequila Aged in american oak barrels
Terramana Blanco
Terramana Reposado
Mezcal
American Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Canadian Whiskey
Scotch Whiskey
Japanese Whiskey
Liqueur
Mexican Beers
House Cocktails
Well Spirits
Tacos
Soft Drinks/Non Alcoholic
Bottle water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Fanta Orange
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Root Beer
Mex Coca Cola
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mandarine
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Tamarind
Fresh Limeade
Mango Limeade
Strawberry Limeade
Arnold Palmer
Sweet Iced Tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
Liquid Death Seltzer
Liquid Death Lime Seltzer
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Fever Tree Ginger
Fever Tree Grapefruit
Chocolate Nesquik
Limeade/Tea Refill
Platter Deals
Family Platter
Fiesta Taco Platter
25 Street Tacos topped with Cilantro, Onion, Queso Fresco and Sour Cream. Choose up to three Protein Options. Ground Beef, Carnitas, Mushroom or Queso Frito.
|30| Wings
30 Wings, Up to Three Styles. Choose from Honey Garlic, Spicy Guava, Buffalo or Ginger soy.
|15| Queso Frito Taquitos
15 Queso Frito Taquitos served with two cups of lettuce, 1 Cup of Pico de gallo and 1/2 cup Sour Cream
|9| Flautas
9 Flautas of your choice; Chicken or Ground Beef. Served with 1 Cup of Kick'n Cheese, 1/2 Cup tomatillo sauce, 1 Cup or Baja Cole Slaw, 1/2 Cup Guacamole & 1/2 Cup Sour Cream
|5| Truffle Elotes
|5| Corn on the Cobs Drenched in Truffle Cajun Crema, topped with Queso Cotija and Fresh Cilantro
|25| Premium Taco Platter
|25| Tacos with your choice of Tortilla, Protein & Topping. *For premium meats, please specify the amount in the comment section. Example; |10| Steak , |15| Fish
|25| Tostones Rellenos
Tostones Rellenos with Cheese topped with a choice of topping.
Queso Frito Platter
1/4 inch Diced & Lightly Fried Queso Frito Chunks topped with Fresh Cilantro & served with a side of Honey. Feeds |20-25| guest
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
1 qt of Homemade Salsa & 1 qt of Fresh Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips. Feeds |20-25| guest
Vivians Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Strawberries , Walnuts, Goat Cheese & Tamarind Vinaigrette. Feeds |20-25| Guest
Chips & Kick’n Cheese
Lightly Spiced White Cheese, Served with Tortilla Chips. Feeds |20-25| guest
Chicharrón Platter
Crispy Cajun Pork Grinds topped with Fresh Cilantro served with Alabama Sauce and Sliced Lime
|25| Tacos Frontera
Pan Fried Tacos stuffed with Melted Cheese, Chicken Fricassee, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
Quesadilla Platters
|7| Quesadillas folded & Stuffed with a 5 Cheese blend. Served with a cup of Pico De Gallo & Crema
House Burrito Tray
3/4 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice, Mamma’s Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cheese & Aioli.
Quart of Rice
Serves |4| guest
Quart of Beans
Serves |4| guest
Quart of Maduros
Serves |10| Guest
|25| Fried Oreos
Fried Oreos topped with Powdered Sugar, Caramel & Chocolate
Tray of Churros
Churro Rings tossed in Cinnamon Sugar, drenched in Caramel & Chocolate
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Food & Culture
11790 SW 104th St., Miami, FL 33186