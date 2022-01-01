Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos & Tattoos

review star

No reviews yet

11790 SW 104th St.

Miami, FL 33186

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Tacos
Queso Frito Bites
Chicken Dilla

Tacos

2 Tacos

$9.00

Your choice of two proteins, two toppings from “Pick Your Style” and, two tortillas. Proteins: Ground Beef Jerk Chicken Carnitas Churrasco Carne Asada Pork Belly Lemon Pepper Fish Shrimp Fried Shrimp Queso Frito Pick Your Style: HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. Tortilla: Corn Flour Tostada Lettuce Wrap

3 Tacos

$13.00

Your choice of three proteins, three toppings from “Pick Your Style” and, three tortillas. Proteins: Ground Beef Jerk Chicken Carnitas Churrasco Carne Asada Pork Belly Lemon Pepper Fish Shrimp Fried Shrimp Queso Frito Pick Your Style: HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. Tortilla: Corn Flour Tostada Lettuce Wrap

Sharing Plates

Queso Frito Bites

Queso Frito Bites

$5.25

1/4 inch Diced & Lightly Fried Queso Frito Chunks topped with Drizzled Honey and Fresh Cilantro.

Chorizo Con Queso

Chorizo Con Queso

$9.95

Ground Chorizo over Kick’n Cheese, roasted & Served with Tortilla Chip

Mamma's Queso Dip

Mamma's Queso Dip

$9.95

Kick’n Cheese, Ground Beef & Mamma’s Beans all layered in a cup and roasted to perfection. Served with Tortilla Chips

Croquetas De Maduro

Croquetas De Maduro

$11.25

3 Homemade Croquetas stuffed with Sweet Plantains & Ground Beef served over Spicy Gauva . *House Favorite

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.25

Vivians Homemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$8.50

Authentic Homemade Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips

Kick’n Cheese

Kick’n Cheese

$9.50

Lightly Spiced White Cheese, Served with Tortilla Chips

Truffle Elote

Truffle Elote

$8.25

Corn on the cob drenched in truffle cajun crema, topped with queso cotija and fresh cilantro

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.25

Basket if Fries tossed in Truffle oil , Queso Cotija & Fresh Cilantro

Pablo Nachos

Pablo Nachos

$12.95

Bed of Tortilla Chips topped with Mamma’s Beans, Kick’n Cheese, Choice of Protein, Fresh Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Guacamole & Queso Cotija.

Chicharron

Chicharron

$6.00

Crispy Cajun Pork Grinds topped with Fresh Cilantro served with Alabama Sauce and Sliced Lime

Queso Frito Taquitos

Queso Frito Taquitos

$9.50

3 Crispy Rolled Taqitos served over a bed of Lettuce topped with Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso Cotija and Fresh Cilantro.

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Salad

Tortilla Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens tossed with black beans, corn, red peppers, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and avocado crema. Topped with fresh crispy tortilla strips.

Soup of the Day

$3.95

Cali Fries

A bed of Fries with melted Cheese, Protein & topping of your choice.

Cali Chicken

$13.00

OG’s Jerk Chicken, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Cali Carnitas

$13.00

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; PASTOREADO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Garlic Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Cali Ground Beef

$13.00

Homemade Ground Beef, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Street HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Crema PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Cali Churrasco

$15.00

Jerk Skirt Steak, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; BUFFALO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Cilantro Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Cali Carne Asada

$14.50

Marinated Steak, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; House HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Cilantro Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Quesadillas

Chicken Dilla

$13.75

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Jerk Chicken, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dilla

$14.50

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce served with Pico De Gallo, Crema

Carnitas Dilla

$13.50

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Garlic Aioli

Ground Beef Dilla

$12.00

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Homemade Ground Beef, served with Pico De Gallo & Crema

Cheese Dilla

$10.25

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend. Served with Pico De Gallo & Crema.

Shrimp Dilla

$14.50

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Garlic Jumbo Shrimp, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Garlic Aioli

Surf & Turf Dilla

$15.25

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Jerk Skirt Steak, Garlic Jumbo Shrimp , served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Cilantro Aioli

Churrasco Dilla

$14.75

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Jerk Skirt Steak, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Cilantro Aioli

Carne Asada Dilla

$14.50

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Marinated Steak, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Garlic Aioli

Veggie Corner

2 Tacos

$9.00

Your choice of sauteed mushroom and roasted cauliflower, two toppings from “Build Your Own” and, two tortillas. HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

3 Tacos

$13.00

Your choice of sauteed mushroom and roasted cauliflower, three toppings from “Build Your Own” and, three tortillas. HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Cali Veggie Fries

$13.75

Your choice of sauteed mushrooms or roasted cauliflower, over a bed of Fries with melted Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Patacon

$9.00

Your choise of sauteed mushrooms or roasted cauliflower over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Veggie Fajitas

$14.25

Sizzling ginger soy veggies served over cajun fries on a hot skillet. Accompanied by 4 flour tortillas, pico de gallo, guacamole & crema

Mushroom Dilla

$13.50

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Mushroom, served with Pico De Gallo, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce

Mushroom Rellenos

$12.50

Ginger Soy Mushroom over |3| Tostones Rellenos with Melted Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Cilantro Aioli.

Veggie Burrito

$13.25

12 inch tortilla, cilantro lime rice, vegan black beans, sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese & crema.

Veggie Bowl

$14.25

Cilantro lime rice, vegan black beans, choice of cauliflower or mushrooms, & maduros. Served with a truffle cajun elote.

Veggie Nachos

$13.25

Bed of Tortilla Chips topped with Vegan Black Beans, Kick’n Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Guacamole & Queso Cotija.

House Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$15.95

1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.

Carnitas Burrito

$15.95

1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.

Ground Beef Burrito

$15.95

1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.

Shrimp Burrito

$17.95

1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.

Churrasco Burrito

$18.00

1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.

Surf & Turf Burrito

$19.50

1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.

Carne Asada Burrito

$17.95

1 1/2 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice & Mamma’s Beans. Choose from our “HOUSE” recipe; Pico De Gallo, Cheese and Aioli. Or “JIBARRITO”; Cilantro, Onion, Maduros and Miami Heat Sauce Make it Wet $2.95 ; Kick'n Cheese, Mamma's Beans, Tortilla Chips & Fresh Gucamole.

TT 222 Platter

Our 2.2.2 Special Brings you 2 Fresh Chicken Tostones rellenos , 2 Cheese Quesadilla and 2 Chicken Tacos Style: House- Pico de gallo, cabbage, queso fresco, and sauce
222

222

$13.00

|2| Jerk Chicken House Tacos, |2| Churrasco House Tostones Rellenos and |2| Slices of a Cheese Quesadilla.

Patacon

Patacon Chicken

$10.00

OG’s Jerk Chicken over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE OR BUFFALO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Patacon Carnitas

$10.00

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; Pastoreado HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Patacon Shrimp

$11.00

Garlic Jumbo Shrimp over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; BAJA NOTA HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Patacon Churrasco

$12.00

Jerk Skirt Steak over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE OR PASTOREADO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Cilantro Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Patacon Carne Asada

$11.00

Marinated Steak over a Crispy Patacón and Cheese. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; HOUSE OR PASTOREADO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Cilantro Aioli PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Tostones Rellenos

Rellenos Chicken

$11.00

OG’s Famous Jerk Chicken over |3| Tostones Rellenos with Melted Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce

Rellenos Carnitas

$11.00

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork over |3| Tostones Rellenos with Melted Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli.

Rellenos Shrimp

$11.00

Garlic Jumbo Shrimp over |3| Tostones Rellenos with Melted Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli.

Rellenos Churrasco

$12.00

Jerk Skirt Steak over |3| Tostones Rellenos with Melted Cheese, Topped with Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Cilantro Aioli.

Fajitas Saltadas

Chicken Fajita Saltadas

$17.00

Ginger Soy Chicken sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema

Churrasco Fajita Saltadas

$20.00

Ginger Soy Skirt Steak sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema

Shrimp Fajitas Saltadas

$18.25

Ginger Soy Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema

Surf & Turf Fajita Saltadas

$24.00

Ginger Soy Skirt Steak , Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema

Dinner Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$16.50

OG’s Famous Jerk Chicken served with a side of Boriqua Rice, Mamma’s Beans, Maduros and Fresh Cilantro

Churrasco Bowl

$21.00

8oz Jerk Skirt Steak served with a side of Boriqua Rice, Mamma’s Beans, Maduros and Fresh Cilantro

Surf & Turf Bowl

$25.00

8 oz Jerk Skirt Steak served with a side of Boriqua Rice, Mamma’s Beans, Maduros and Fresh Cilantro

Kids

Kids Cheese Dilla

$10.00

Served with |1| side and Soft Drink of your choice.

Kids Chicken Tacos

$10.00

|2| Cheese & Meat tacos Served with |1| side and Soft Drink of your choice.

Kids Ground Beef Tacos

$10.00

|2| Cheese & Meat tacos Served with |1| side and Soft Drink of your choice.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

|3| Chicken Tenders Served with |1| side and Soft Drink of your choice.

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

Sides

Side Maduro

$3.25

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Egg

$2.25

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Beans

$4.25

Side Pico

$1.25

Side Fries

$4.25

Side Cabbage

$1.10

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Rice

$4.25

Side Lettuce

$1.10

Side Patacon

$3.25

Side Churrasco

$8.00

Side Ground Beef

$6.00

Side Tofu

$6.00Out of stock

Xtra Tortillas 3

$2.25

Side Carnitas

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Make It A Meal

$6.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Pickled Onions

$1.10

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Pineapple

$1.10

Side Coleslaw

$1.10

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Carne Asada

$8.00

Side Salsa

Sauces

2oz Sour

$1.50

2oz Pink

$1.50

2oz Green

$1.50

2oz Garlic

$1.50

2oz Guac

$3.50

2oz Spicy Guava

$1.50

2oz Alabama Sauce

$1.50

2oz Kick'N Cheese

$3.00

2oz Salsa

$1.50

8oz Salsa

$3.50

2oz Honey

$1.00

2oz Felipe's Hot Sauce

$1.50

2oz Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Tio Felipe's Bottle

$7.00

Desserts

T&T Nutella Donut

$7.00

|1| Fried Nutella Donut topped with Powdered Sugar, Caramel & Chocolate. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.00

|3| Fried Oreos topped with Powdered Sugar , Caramel & Chocolate served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Churros

$6.50

6 Churros tossed in Cinnamon Sugar and a drizzle of caramel & chocolate served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Chef’s Homemade Tres Leches

$6.00

Served with Caramelized Pineapples

Watermelon Paleta

$4.00

Drank Specials

Ladies Night Lemon Drop

Ladies Night Margarita

Beer & Deer (Dos Equis & Jager)

$10.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Brew For The Crew

$20.00

Coors Light

$3.00

E11EVEN Vodka Drink

$8.00Out of stock

Espolon Y Buenaveza

$10.00

High Noon

$5.00

Hornitos Hitchhiker

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Liquid Death Seltzer & Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Liquid Death Seltzer Lime & Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Medalla & Pitorro Shot

$7.00Out of stock

Mezcal 2 Hombres

$8.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Patron Anejo Old Fashioned

$12.00

Aged Tequila Old Fashioned

Pilsen

$4.00

Promo Lemon Drop Shot

Pumpkin Spice Sour

$10.00Out of stock

Spooky Margarita

$10.00

Spooky Old Fashioned

$10.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$3.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Cocktails

Ricky Martini

Ricky Martini

$11.00

New Amsterdam vodka, Cointreau, Lemon Juice, Raspberries, Simple Syrup and Egg White.

O. Gin

O. Gin

$11.00

New Amsterdam Gin, St. Elder elderflower Liqueur, Mint, Cucumber, Simple Syrup.

Swizzle Beats

$11.00

New Amsterdam Gin, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Mint, Bitters.

Palo Santo

Palo Santo

$11.00

Don Q Cristal, Real Coconut Puree, Creme de Cacao, Cinnamon.

Abuelo Jony

$11.00

Montelobos Mezcal, Homemade Coffee Syrup, Chocolate Bitters.

Agua Dura de Sandia

$11.00

Mexican Style Agua Fresca: Refreshing Cocktail with Local E11EVEN Vodka, Watermelon, Elderflower Liqueur, Fresh Lemon Juice And Sweetner.

Cafecito Martini

Cafecito Martini

$11.00

Titos Vodka, Homemade Cafecito, Flor de cana Spresso coffee liqueur

Frozen Margarita

$11.00

Frozen Lime Margarita made with natural flavors.

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Frozen Strawberry Margarita made with all natural flavors

Frozen Mango Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Frozen Mango Margarita made with all natural flavors

Frozen Sangria

$3.00

Agua Fresca de Sandia Mocktail

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Mojito Mocktail

$5.00

Margarita Mocktail

$5.00

Mojito Mocktail

$5.00

O. Girl Mocktail

$5.00

T&T Sour Mocktail

$5.00

Core List

Bell's Oberon

$6.00

Hefenweizen Wheat Ale 5.8%

Cigar City JAI ALAI

$7.00

Tampa Based Brewery Indian Pale Ale (IPA) 7.5% ABV

Cigar City Maduro

$6.00

Tampa Based Brewery, Brown Ale 5.5% ABV

Collective Arts Guava Gose

$6.00

Canadian Based Brewery, Fruited Sour Sour 4.9 ABV

Corona

$6.00+

Mexican Lager 4.6% ABV

Dos Equis

$6.00+

Mexican Lager 4.5% ABV

El Jefe J.W.B

$7.00

Coconut Flavored Hefeweizen (wheat beer) Local Brewery Located in Wynwood

Heineken 00 NA

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

KENTUCKY BOURBON

$9.00

American Strong Ale aged in bourbon barrels. 8.2% ABV

Magna

$6.00

Puerto Rican Premium Lager 5.1% ABV

Medalla Ultra Light

$3.00

Puerto Rican Ultra Light Lager, 90 cal. 2.6 Carbs. 4% ABV

Modelo Negra

$6.00+

Mexican Dark Lager, 5.4% ABV

Original Sin Black Widow Cider

$7.00

Black Cherry Cider, 6% ABV

Stone Buenaveza

$4.00

Mexican Style Lager w/ Salt and Lime 4.7% ABV

Tank Freedom Tower

$6.00

Miami Based Brewery, Amber Red Ale 5.3% ABV

Tank La Playita

$5.00

Miami Based Brewery, Pilsner 5.1%

Tank Lo-ca

$5.00

Miami Based Brewery, Low calorie beer at 94 cal. 2.8 carbs. 4.2% ABV

Tarpon River Deflated IPA

$8.00

Ft. Lauderdale Based Brewery, New England Style Hazy IPA 7.7% ABV

Tarpon River Honey Love

$9.00

Ft. Lauderdale Based Brewery, Imperial Cream Ale 9.5% ABV

Terrapin Wake and Bake Stout

$9.00Out of stock

Georgia based Brewery, Coffee and Oatmeal Imperial Stout 9.4% ABV

Tripping Animals Ever Haze

$8.00

West Coast Hazy IPA 7% ABV

Tripping Animals No Mames

$7.00

Miami Based Brewery, Mexican Style Lager 6% ABV

Vezasur Spanglish

$6.00

Miami Based Brewery, American Style Lager 4.4% ABV

White Claw Multi Flavors

$6.00

Flavored Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV

Wynwood La Rubia

$6.00

Draft Beers

TBBC Gourds Gone Wild

$10.00

Pumpkin Ale, Pumpkin and Yam notes 6% ABV

Duvel 666

$10.00

Belgian Blonde Ale, 6.66% ABV Full Bodied with natural haziness

Vezasur Miami Spice Amber

$6.00

Guinness Draft

$7.00

Sample Draft

Hazy Beer Hug

$8.00

Red Wine

Red Sangria

$8.00

Homemade Sangria with Frutas, Citrus and Sweeteners.

Woodbridge/Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00+

s a medium-bodied California wine that opens with enticing aromas of cherries, berries, rich cedar, brown sugar, and toast. This delicious red wine bestows flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate.

Josh Cellars/Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

has flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon, complemented by hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

Murphy Goode/Pinot Noir

$8.00+

is a fresh and bright red wine with juicy red fruit character and soft tannin's on the finish. Aged in a mix of French and American oak barrels, this medium-bodied red wine offers notes of vanilla, concentrated flavors, and subtle complexity.

The Velvet Devil/Merlot

$8.00+

is a fresh, vivid, and appealing merlot wine. Opening with aromas of black fruit, cedar, tobacco, and cassis, this full bodied red wine blend has grown in popularity due to its unique characteristics, specific to Washington state wines.

White Wine

White Sangria

$8.00

Homemade Sangria with frutas, citrus and Sweeteners

Woodbridge/ Chardonnary

$5.00+

This California chardonnay wine is light to medium body and vibrant acidity showcase characteristic flavors of peach and apple, leading to a toasty finish with vanilla oak notes.

Sea Glass/ Chardonnay

$8.00+

This Chardonnay captures the cool-climate terroir of Santa Barbara County at its best. Stone fruit aromas segue to flavors of green apple and zesty citrus on the palate, framed by a lively, refreshing finish. This clean, unoaked style of Chardonnay is elegant and lean.

Kim Krawford/ Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

White Wine is fresh and juicy with ripe tropical flavors of passion fruit, melon, and stone fruit.

Barone Fini/ Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Hand harvested grapes from select vineyards yield a crisp wine, with a fresh fruit bouquet and bright acidity

Mazzacorona/ Moscato

$7.00+

This Moscato captures the lifted airy scents of Gardenia and flavors of apricot and passion fruit. Intense straw yellow Fragrance: Aromatic with notes of mature fruit Flavour: Intense, sweet, soft with hints of tropical and mature fruit like yellow peach and melon.

Sparkling Wine

Ruffino / Prosecco Glass

$8.00

Ruffino / Prosecco Bottle

$20.00

Yupula/ Cuvee Brut Glass

$5.00

Yupula/ Cuvee Brut Bottle

$15.00

Spagglia Prosecco

$8.00+Out of stock

Vodka

New Amsterdam Vodka

$8.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Titos Vodka

$10.00

E11EVEN Vodka Drink

$8.00Out of stock

Greygoose

$12.00

Haku vodka

$12.00

Gin

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Hendricks Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

London Dry Gin

Amass Gin

$10.00

American Style Gin

Roku Gin

$12.00

Ford's Gin

$11.00

Rum

Cruzan BlackStrap

$9.00

St. Croix Black Rum, made with rich molasses.

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$12.00

Don Q Cristal

$8.00

Don Q Reserva Anejo

$10.00

Flor de Cana 7 yr.

$10.00

Flor de Cana 12yr.

$12.00

Flor de Cana 18yr.

$15.00

Havana Club Anejo Blanco

$9.00

Pitorro

$5.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$10.00

Wray & Nephew

$11.00

Over proof Jamaican Rum, Funky Taste

Tequila

818 Anejo

$14.00

818 Reposado

$12.00

Avion 44 ExtraAnejo

$25.00

Avion 44 is an extra aged tequila

Avion Cristalino

$25.00

Avion Cristalino is an aged tequila filtered through Charcoal to give it a clear look.

Avion Silver

$11.00

Casamigos 50ml

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$24.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$11.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$15.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Mijenta Blanco

$11.00

Mijenta Reposado

$13.00

Patron Anejo Sherry Cask

$12.00

Tequila Aged in Sherry Wine Cask

Rock & Roll Mango Tequila

$10.00

Terramana Anejo

$14.00

Tequila Aged in american oak barrels

Terramana Blanco

$9.00

Terramana Reposado

$11.00

Mezcal

Bruxo Espadin

$10.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Vida

$11.00

Montelobos Joven

$10.00

Dos Hombres

$11.00

Mezcal Joven Artesanal Owned By the actors from the Breaking Bad Series.

Amaras Cupreata

$14.00

American Whiskey

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jack old No. 7 with a Cinnamon touch, smooth with a fiery finish.

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers 46

$13.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$8.00

Old Forester Rye

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Irish Whiskey

Proper Twelve

$9.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Teeling Irish Single Grain

$12.00

Teeling Irish Single Pot Still

$12.00

Teeling Irish BlackPitt

$14.00

Canadian Whiskey

Crown Apple

$11.00

Scotch Whiskey

Teachers Blended Scotch

$8.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Peated Islay Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Japanese Whiskey

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Liqueur

Baileys Irish Cream

$9.00

Barrow's Intense Ginger

$8.00

Ginger Flavored Liqueur

Caravedo Pisco

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Jager Cold Brew Mini

$5.00

Jager Minis

$5.00

St. George Absinthe Verte

$13.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Elderflower Liqueur

Mexican Beers

Corona

$3.00

Dos Equis Lager Especial

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$3.00

Modelo Negra

$3.00

Pacifico Clara

$3.00

Stone Buenaveza

$3.00

Mexican Style Lager w/ Salt and Lime 4.7% ABV

House Cocktails

Ricky Martini

Ricky Martini

$6.00

New Amsterdam vodka, Cointreau, Lemon Juice, Raspberries, Simple Syrup and Egg White.

O. Gin

O. Gin

$6.00

New Amsterdam Gin, St. Elder elderflower Liqueur, Mint, Cucumber, Simple Syrup.

Palo Santo

Palo Santo

$6.00

Don Q Cristal, Real Coconut Puree, Creme de Cacao, Cinnamon.

Margarita

$6.00

Abuelo Jony

$6.00

Montelobos Mezcal, Homemade Coffee Syrup, Chocolate Bitters.

Agua Dura de Sandia

$6.00

Mexican Style Agua Fresca: Refreshing Cocktail with Local E11EVEN Vodka, Watermelon, Elderflower Liqueur, Fresh Lemon Juice And Sweetner.

Well Spirits

New Amsterdam Vodka

$4.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$4.00

Don Q Cristal

$4.00

Hornitos Plata

$4.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$4.00

Old Forester Rye

$4.00

Teachers Blended Scotch

$4.00

Tacos

Ground Beef and potatoes topped with melted cheese served on a flour tortilla

Tacos De Bayamon

$2.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks/Non Alcoholic

Bottle water

$2.00

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Club Soda

Fanta Orange

$3.95

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Mex Coca Cola

$5.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.95

Jarritos Mandarine

$3.95Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.95

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.95

Fresh Limeade

$5.00

Mango Limeade

$5.50

Strawberry Limeade

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Liquid Death Seltzer

$4.00

Liquid Death Lime Seltzer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger

$5.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit

$5.00

Chocolate Nesquik

$4.00

Limeade/Tea Refill

$2.00

Coffee

Cafécito

$1.50

Colada

$1.95

Café Con Leché

$2.25

Cortadito

$1.95

Tea

$3.00

Platter Deals

Family Platter

$75.00

Fiesta Taco Platter

$75.00

25 Street Tacos topped with Cilantro, Onion, Queso Fresco and Sour Cream. Choose up to three Protein Options. Ground Beef, Carnitas, Mushroom or Queso Frito.

|30| Wings

$45.00

30 Wings, Up to Three Styles. Choose from Honey Garlic, Spicy Guava, Buffalo or Ginger soy.

|15| Queso Frito Taquitos

$42.50

15 Queso Frito Taquitos served with two cups of lettuce, 1 Cup of Pico de gallo and 1/2 cup Sour Cream

|9| Flautas

$35.00

9 Flautas of your choice; Chicken or Ground Beef. Served with 1 Cup of Kick'n Cheese, 1/2 Cup tomatillo sauce, 1 Cup or Baja Cole Slaw, 1/2 Cup Guacamole & 1/2 Cup Sour Cream

|5| Truffle Elotes

$40.00

|5| Corn on the Cobs Drenched in Truffle Cajun Crema, topped with Queso Cotija and Fresh Cilantro

|25| Premium Taco Platter

$100.00

|25| Tacos with your choice of Tortilla, Protein & Topping. *For premium meats, please specify the amount in the comment section. Example; |10| Steak , |15| Fish

|25| Tostones Rellenos

$90.00

Tostones Rellenos with Cheese topped with a choice of topping.

Queso Frito Platter

$35.00

1/4 inch Diced & Lightly Fried Queso Frito Chunks topped with Fresh Cilantro & served with a side of Honey. Feeds |20-25| guest

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$45.00

1 qt of Homemade Salsa & 1 qt of Fresh Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips. Feeds |20-25| guest

Vivians Garden Salad

$35.00

Mixed Greens, Strawberries , Walnuts, Goat Cheese & Tamarind Vinaigrette. Feeds |20-25| Guest

Chips & Kick’n Cheese

$25.00

Lightly Spiced White Cheese, Served with Tortilla Chips. Feeds |20-25| guest

Chicharrón Platter

$25.00

Crispy Cajun Pork Grinds topped with Fresh Cilantro served with Alabama Sauce and Sliced Lime

|25| Tacos Frontera

$100.00

Pan Fried Tacos stuffed with Melted Cheese, Chicken Fricassee, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija

Quesadilla Platters

$60.00+

|7| Quesadillas folded & Stuffed with a 5 Cheese blend. Served with a cup of Pico De Gallo & Crema

House Burrito Tray

$215.00+

3/4 lbs Burrito served with Boriqua Rice, Mamma’s Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cheese & Aioli.

Quart of Rice

$15.00+

Serves |4| guest

Quart of Beans

$15.00+

Serves |4| guest

Quart of Maduros

$10.00

Serves |10| Guest

|25| Fried Oreos

$30.00

Fried Oreos topped with Powdered Sugar, Caramel & Chocolate

Tray of Churros

$30.00

Churro Rings tossed in Cinnamon Sugar, drenched in Caramel & Chocolate

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Food & Culture

Location

11790 SW 104th St., Miami, FL 33186

Directions

Gallery
Tacos & Tattoos image
Tacos & Tattoos image

