Tacos & Tequila Restaurant and Cantina - 300 7901 W 151st

review star

No reviews yet

7901 W 151st

Overland Park, KS 66223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Combination #1
Guacamole Dip
Tacos Especiales

Appetizers

Guacamole Mex

$11.00

Chunky Guacamole / Pico de Gallo / Flour Tortilla Chips / Queso Fresco

Homemade Bone In Wings

$15.00

Homemade Boneless Wings

$15.00

Choice of Sauce: Buffalo / Mango Habanero / BBQ

Guacamole Dip

$6.00

Freshly made guacamole dip.

Queso Dip

$6.00

Our white American melted cheese dip.

TNT Dip

$11.00

Ground beef and pico de gallo topped with melted cheese dip.

Grill Dip

$13.00

chicken / steak / shrimp / cheese dip / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

Queso Fundido Al Pastor

$12.00

Loaded Rice

Arroz Texano

$16.00

rice / chicken / steak / shrimp / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip

Arroz Grande

Arroz Grande

$16.00

rice / chicken / steak / shrimp / bacon / cheese dip

Arroz con Pollo

$13.00

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice, and topped with cheese dip.

Arroz con Camaron

$16.00

Arroz Vegetariano

$13.00

Nachos

All nachos smothered with our famous cheese dip.

Regular Nachos

Nachos Supremos

$13.00

A bed of crispy tortilla chips generously topped with beans, chicken, beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Trashcan Nacho

$20.00

chips / chicken / steak / bell peppers / onions / chorizo / beans / cheese dip / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / jalapenos

Nachos Fajitas

chips / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip

Nacho al Pastor

$15.00

Especialidades

Chimichanga

Our Shredded chicken or beef tips wrapped and deep fried in with a flour tortilla topped with queso dip. Comes with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Chimichanga Fajita

flour tortilla / protein choice / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip / rice / beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo

Molcajete Ranchero

Molcajete Ranchero

$22.00

An authentic Molcajete (Volcanic stoned bowl) filled with a combnation of grilled chicken, steak, and large size shrimp, served over grilled onions and cactus. Topped with queso fresco, avocado and chipotle sauce. served with tortillas.

Carnitas Dinner

Carnitas Dinner

$16.00

Seasoned pork tips, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, avocado and tortillas.

Mole Tamal

$15.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$16.00

Soft fried corn tortillas, simmered with tomatillo sauce, chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and avocado.

Flautas

Flautas

$13.00

Four deep fried flautas with choice of meat (shredded chicken or shredded beef) and topped with tomatillo sauce cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Chile Relleno Dinner

$14.00

Platano Relleno

$14.00

Chile Colorado

$15.00

Traditional Mexican dish. Tender chopped steak with spicy ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chile Verde

$15.00

Pork tips simmered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Soup & Salads

Cantina Bowl

rice / black beans / choice of protein / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / tortilla strips

Cobb Salad

$12.00

A bed of lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and avocados. Garnished with colored tortilla strips.

Sopa De Tortilla

$12.00
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Fajita Taco Salad

crispy flour tortilla / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / shredded cheese

Pozole

$14.00Out of stock

Fajitas

Our fajitas are cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Fajita Regular

Fajita Regular

choice of protein / bell Peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

Texanas Fajita

Texanas Fajita

$20.00

chicken / steak / shrimp / bell Peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

TNT Fajita

$22.00

chicken / steak / shrimp / chorizo / onions / bell peppers/ rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

Alambres Mexicanos

$22.00

chicken / steak / shrimp / bacon / jalapeno / onions / melted cheese / rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

Fajita Vegetariana

$16.00

Tacos

Tacos Especiales

Tacos Especiales

$14.00

corn tortilla / steak / onions / cilantro / rice / beans / salsa verde

Tacos Carne Asada

$14.00

flour tortilla / steak / shredded cheese / pico de gallo / salsa verde / rice / beans

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.00

corn tortilla / marinated pork / onions / pineapple / cilantro / chipotel sauce / rice / beans

Tacos Tres Amigos

Tacos Tres Amigos

$14.00

One of each, steak, chicken and shrimp tacos, grilled with farm vegetables ( zucchini, yellow squash and red bell peppers), garnished with cilantro and served with choice of side.

Tacos a la Diabla

$15.00

Turn up the heat! Shrimp tacos sauteed on our spicy ranchero sauce with garlic, grilled onions and peppers. Presented on corn tortillas. Served with rice and salad.

Taco De Pollo

$14.00

corn tortilla / chicken / ranchero salsa / cheese / lettuce / tomato

Tacos de Birria

$15.00

Tacos Cochinita Pibil

$15.00

Traditional Mexican slow-roasted pork from the Yucatan Peninsula seasoned with annatto seeds, (Pork wrapped in banana eaves and then roasted for flavor). Topped with pickled red onions, and served with street corn, and habanero sauce.

Tacos Fajita

$15.00

flour tortillas / protein choice / bell peppers / onions / rice / beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo

Tacos Vegetarianos

$14.00

Sauteed onions, red bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, and yellow squash. Served with choice of side.

Tacos Skinny

Tacos Skinny

$15.00

Grilled fish tacos wrapped in romaine lettuce, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro and chipotle sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Chicken

Pollo A La Cream

$18.00

chicken breast served with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, spinach, and farm vegetables(zucchini, yellow squash, and red bell pepper) topped with our poblano sauce and served with rice.

Pollo Feliz

$16.00

Chicken breast topped with fajita vegetables(onions, green bell peppers and tomatoes)smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Con Papas

$13.00

Golden fired potato fries topped with grilled chicken and cheese dip.

Pollo Con Chorizo

$15.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Pollo con Queso

$13.00

chicken/queso dip/rice/beans/tortillas.

Steaks

Steak a la Mexicana

$23.00

Steak Ranchero

$23.00

Steak Feliz

$25.00

Carne Asada

$18.00

Steak con Camaron

$25.00
Steak Poblano

Steak Poblano

$18.00

Our unique poblano chile relleno, topped with corn and jalapenos, accompanied by a medium rare flank steak. Served with a side of tortillas and side of rice.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Camaron

$15.00

Enchiladas Mole

$15.00

Enchiladas Trio

$15.00

Enchilada Suizas

$16.00

4 enchiladas with your choice of protein topped with both tomatillo and queso dip. Comes with a side salad of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and avocado.

Enchiladas Supremas

$15.00

A diverse plate of 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, and 1 bean enchiladas and covered in our enchilada sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and a little bit of shredded cheese.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.00

Burritos

Wet Burrito

$16.00

Burrito California

$16.00

Burrito Milanesa

$15.00

Burrito Ranchero

$16.00

Burrito Vegetariano

$15.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Gringa

$15.00
Quesadilla Fajita

Quesadilla Fajita

flour tortilla / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / cheese / lettuce / sour cream / pico de gallo

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$15.00

Stuffed with cheese, chunks of beef tips, and refríed beans. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Quesadilla Birria

$15.00

Quesadilla Especial

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beans, and chorizo (seasoned Mexican sausages). Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Combinations

Combination #1

$11.00

Two beef tacos rice and beans.

Combination #2

$11.00

Two beef enchiladas rice and beans.

Combination #3

$11.00

Beef Burrito, Beef Enchilada, served with rice and beans.

Combination #4

$11.00

beef burrito, beef taco, beef enchilada.

Combination #5

$11.00

Beef burrito, Beef Taco rice and beans.

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Flavored Tea

$3.75

Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Slushee

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.15

Milk

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Arnold palmer

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coffee

$2.75

Water

A LA CARTA

Burritos

Taco

Quesadilla

Lg Chees Quesadilla

$8.00

Fajita Salad

$5.50

Guacamole Salad

$3.50

Enchilada

$2.50

Tamale

$4.50

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Nachos

$6.50

chips / chicken / cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

flour tortilla / cheese / protein optional / fries

Kids Pollo con Papas

$8.00

fries / chicken / cheese dip

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Served with seasoned fries.

Kids Taco Salad

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$6.50

Beef, chicken,bean, or cheese enchilada with rice and beans.

Kids Crispy Taco

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Sides

Side of Rice

$3.25

Side of Beans

$3.25

Side of Rice and Beans

$5.99

Side of Flour Tortillas

$0.99

Side of Fries

$2.50

Side of Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Side of Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Side of Chorizo

$3.50

Side of Ground Beef

$3.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Fajita Veggies

$3.50

Side of Flour Chips

$1.25

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Order Shrimp

$6.99

Chile Toreado

$1.25

Side Steak

$4.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side of Street Corn

$3.50

Side Corn on Cobb

$3.99

Desserts

Homemade Brownie

$8.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Made from a breaded scoop of ice cream, quickly deep-fried, creating warm, crispy shell around the still-cold ice cream.

Flan

$6.99

Traditional Mexico city style creme caramel. Custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.

Churros de Cajeta

$6.99

Xango

$7.99

Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with ice cream.

Ice Cream

$1.99

Specialty Drinks

TnT Margarita

$9.00+

Premium Margarita

$11.00

Mezcal Margarita

$11.00

Cantarito

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Cadillac margarita

$12.00

Patron Margarita

$12.00

Cucumber Margarita

$11.00

Mexi-Mule

$11.00

Blue Margarita

$10.00

Peach Moscato Margarita

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Negera Modelo

$4.75

Dos XX Lager

$4.75

Dos XX Amber

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Bush Light

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re a family-owned community cantina. We pride ourselves on great service and great food. Creating an atmosphere where you feel at home and are having a good time is our top priority.

Location

7901 W 151st, Overland Park, KS 66223

Directions

