Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tacos & Tequila Restaurant and Cantina

273 Reviews

$$

621 E Liberty St

Mexico, MO 65265

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Flavored Margarita
Arroz Texano

Appetizers

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Grilled fajita veggies, topped with mexican sausage (chorizo) and melted Chihuahua cheese, served with tortillas.

Queso Fundido Al Pastor

$10.99

Quesadilla Gringa

$11.99

Guacamole Mex

$7.99

Chunky Guacamole / Pico de Gallo / Flour Tortilla Chips / Queso Fresco

Homemade Boneless Wings

$12.99

Choice of Sauce: Buffalo / Mango Habanero / BBQ

Homemade Bone In Wings

$13.99

TNT Dip

$7.99

Ground beef and pico de gallo topped with melted cheese dip.

Guacamole Dip

$3.99

Freshly made guacamole dip.

Queso Dip

$3.99

Our white American melted cheese dip.

Grill Dip

$9.99

chicken / steak / shrimp / cheese dip / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

Togo 16oz Large Queso

$12.99

For Queso Lover, To Share

Soup & Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

crispy flour tortilla / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / shredded cheese

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Cobb Salad

$10.99

A bed of lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and avocados. Garnished with colored tortilla strips.

Sopa De Tortilla

$10.99

Pozole

$12.99

TnT Bowl

rice / black beans / choice of protein / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / tortilla strips

Nachos

All nachos smothered with our famous cheese dip.

Nachos

All Nachos smothered with cheese dip. Chicken, Beef, Cheese, or Bean.

Nachos Supremos

$10.25

A bed of crispy tortilla chips generously topped with beans, chicken, beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Nachos Fajitas

chips / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip

Trashcan Nacho

$14.99

chips / chicken / steak / bell peppers / onions / chorizo / beans / cheese dip / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / jalapenos

Tacos

Especiales Taco

Especiales Taco

$11.99

corn tortilla / steak / onions / cilantro / rice / beans / salsa verde

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$10.99

corn tortilla / marinated pork / onions / pineapple / cilantro / chipotel sauce / rice / beans

Skinny Tacos

Skinny Tacos

$10.99

Grilled fish tacos wrapped in romaine lettuce, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro and chipotle sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$10.99Out of stock

Traditional Mexican slow-roasted pork from the Yucatan Peninsula seasoned with annatto seeds, (Pork wrapped in banana eaves and then roasted for flavor). Topped with pickled red onions, and served with street corn, and habanero sauce.

Tres Amigos Taco

Tres Amigos Taco

$11.99

One of each, steak, chicken and shrimp tacos, grilled with farm vegetables ( zucchini, yellow squash and red bell peppers), garnished with cilantro and served with choice of side.

Vegetarian Taco

$10.99

Sauteed onions, red bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, and yellow squash. Served with choice of side.

Taco Carne Asada

$12.49

flour tortilla / steak / shredded cheese / pico de gallo / salsa verde / rice / beans

Taco De Pollo

$9.50

corn tortilla / chicken / ranchero salsa / cheese / lettuce / tomato

Shrimp A La Diabla Taco

$11.99

Turn up the heat! Shrimp tacos sauteed on our spicy ranchero sauce with garlic, grilled onions and peppers. Presented on corn tortillas. Served with rice and salad.

Tacos De Barbacoa

Tacos De Barbacoa

$10.99

Our Mexican style braised beef, topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with red spicy sauce and choice one side.

Taquitos Mexicano

Tacos Fajita

flour tortillas / protein choice / bell peppers / onions / rice / beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo

Fajitas

Our fajitas are cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Fajita Regular

Fajita Regular

choice of protein / bell Peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

Texanas Fajita

Texanas Fajita

$14.99

chicken / steak / shrimp / bell Peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

Alambres Mexicanos Fajita

$15.99

chicken / steak / shrimp / bacon / jalapeno / onions / melted cheese / rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

TNT Fajita

$15.99

chicken / steak / shrimp / chorizo / onions / bell peppers/ rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

Burritos

Especial Burrito

$8.99

Seasoned ground beef, covered with ranchero sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes.

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Grilled steak with onions and bell peppers, smothered with cheese sauce and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.

Barbacoa Burrito

$11.99

Slow cooked beef seasoned with spices, topped with cheese dip and served with beans, lettuce and tomatoes.

Burrito Chile Colorado

$12.99

spicy /flour tortilla / steak / ranchero salsa / chees dip / rice / pico de gallo

Burrito Fajita

flour tortilla / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / chees dip / rice / beans

Burrito Cochinita

$11.99Out of stock

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Grande

Quesadilla Grande

flour tortilla / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / cheese / lettuce / sour cream / pico de gallo

Quesa Mexicana

$8.99

Stuffed with cheese, chunks of beef tips, and refríed beans. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Quesadilla Especial

$9.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beans, and chorizo (seasoned Mexican sausages). Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Gringa

$11.99

Chicken

Pollo Feliz

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp cooked with mushrooms, fajita vegetables, and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Suizo

$10.99

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice, and topped with cheese dip.

Pollo Con Papas

$10.99

Golden fired potato fries topped with grilled chicken and cheese dip.

Polo A La Cream

$13.99

chicken breast served with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, spinach, and farm vegetables(zucchini, yellow squash, and red bell pepper) topped with our poblano sauce and served with rice.

Pollo Parrilla

$11.99

Chicken breast topped with fajita vegetables(onions, green bell peppers and tomatoes)smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Con Chorizo

$12.99

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Papas Locas

potato fries / choice of protein / chees dip / chipote sauce / sour cream / cilantro / guacamole

Pollo con Queso

$11.99

chicken/queso dip/rice/beans/tortillas.

Especialidades

Arroz Texano

$12.99

rice / chicken / steak / shrimp / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip

Arroz Grande

Arroz Grande

$12.99

rice / chicken / steak / shrimp / bacon / cheese dip

Enchilada Suizas

4 enchiladas with your choice of protein topped with both tomatillo and queso dip. Comes with a side salad of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and avocado.

Chimichanga

Our Shredded chicken or beef tips wrapped and deep fried in with a flour tortilla topped with queso dip. Comes with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Molcajete Ranchero

Molcajete Ranchero

$15.99

An authentic Molcajete (Volcanic stoned bowl) filled with a combnation of grilled chicken, steak, and large size shrimp, served over grilled onions and cactus. Topped with queso fresco, avocado and chipotle sauce. served with tortillas.

Chimichanga Fajita

flour tortilla / protein choice / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip / rice / beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo

Chilaquiles

$14.99

Soft fried corn tortillas, simmered with tomatillo sauce, chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and avocado.

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.99

A diverse plate of 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, and 1 bean enchiladas and covered in our enchilada sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and a little bit of shredded cheese.

Carnitas Dinner

Carnitas Dinner

$11.99

Seasoned pork tips, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, avocado and tortillas.

Flautas

Flautas

Four deep fried flautas with choice of meat (shredded chicken or shredded beef) and topped with tomatillo sauce cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Traditional Mexican dish. Tender chopped steak with spicy ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chile Verde

$10.99

Pork tips simmered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Steak Poblano

Steak Poblano

$17.99

Our unique poblano chile relleno, topped with corn and jalapenos, accompanied by a medium rare flank steak. Served with a side of tortillas and side of rice.

Carne Asada

$14.99

Tamal Dinner

$11.99

Chile Relleno Dinner

$12.99

Combinations

Combination #1

$8.25

Two beef tacos rice and beans.

Combination #2

$8.25

Two beef enchiladas rice and beans.

Combination #3

$8.25

Beef Burrito, Beef Enchilada, served with rice and beans.

Combination #4

$8.25

beef burrito, beef taco, beef enchilada.

Combination #5

$8.25

Beef burrito, Beef Taco rice and beans.

Soft Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.35

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Pepsi

$2.35

Diet Pepsi

$2.35

Dr Pepper

$2.35

Mt Dew

$2.35

Flavored Tea

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.35

Orange Crush

$2.35Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.35

Lemonade

$2.35

Flavored Lemonade

$2.99

Slushee

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$2.65

milk

$2.35

Orange juice

$2.35

Arnold palmer

$2.35

Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.35

Coffee

$2.35

A LA CARTA

Burritos

Taco

Quesadilla

Lg Chees Quesadilla

$6.99

Fajita Salad

$5.50

Guacamole Salad

$3.50

Enchilada

$1.99

Tamale

$2.99

Chile Relleno

$4.49

Kids Menu

Kids Nachos

$5.99

chips / chicken / cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

flour tortilla / cheese / protein optional / fries

Kids Pollo con Papas

$6.99

fries / chicken / cheese dip

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.25

Served with seasoned fries.

Kids Taco Salad

$5.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Beef, chicken,bean, or cheese enchilada with rice and beans.

Kids Crispy Taco

$5.99

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.25

Side of Beans

$1.99

Side of Rice and Beans

$4.00

Side of Flour Tortillas

$0.99

Side of Fries

$1.99

Side of Chips and Salsa

$2.00

Side of Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Side of Chorizo

$3.50

Side of Ground Beef

$3.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Fajita Veggies

$3.99

Side of Flour Chips

$1.25

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Order Shrimp

$6.99

Chile Toreado

$1.25

Side Steak

$4.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Cheesy Rice

$3.50

Side of Street Corn

$2.50

Desserts

Churros de Cajeta

$5.99

Flan

$4.99

Traditional Mexico city style creme caramel. Custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.

Xango

$5.99

Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with ice cream.

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Made from a breaded scoop of ice cream, quickly deep-fried, creating warm, crispy shell around the still-cold ice cream.

Homemade Brownie

$6.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Sopapillas

$5.99Out of stock

Margaritas

Flavored Margarita

$4.99+

Margaritas lime

$3.99+

Bottled Beer

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Dos XX Lager

$3.75

Dos XX Amber

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$3.75

Negera Modelo

$3.75

Pacifico

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Bush Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Michelob

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Blue Moon

$3.25
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

621 E Liberty St, Mexico, MO 65265

Directions

