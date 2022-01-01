- Home
Tacos & Tequila Restaurant and Cantina
273 Reviews
$$
621 E Liberty St
Mexico, MO 65265
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso Fundido
Grilled fajita veggies, topped with mexican sausage (chorizo) and melted Chihuahua cheese, served with tortillas.
Queso Fundido Al Pastor
Quesadilla Gringa
Guacamole Mex
Chunky Guacamole / Pico de Gallo / Flour Tortilla Chips / Queso Fresco
Homemade Boneless Wings
Choice of Sauce: Buffalo / Mango Habanero / BBQ
Homemade Bone In Wings
TNT Dip
Ground beef and pico de gallo topped with melted cheese dip.
Guacamole Dip
Freshly made guacamole dip.
Queso Dip
Our white American melted cheese dip.
Grill Dip
chicken / steak / shrimp / cheese dip / pico de gallo / flour tortillas
Togo 16oz Large Queso
For Queso Lover, To Share
Soup & Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
crispy flour tortilla / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / shredded cheese
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Cobb Salad
A bed of lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and avocados. Garnished with colored tortilla strips.
Sopa De Tortilla
Pozole
TnT Bowl
rice / black beans / choice of protein / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / tortilla strips
Nachos
Nachos
All Nachos smothered with cheese dip. Chicken, Beef, Cheese, or Bean.
Nachos Supremos
A bed of crispy tortilla chips generously topped with beans, chicken, beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Nachos Fajitas
chips / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip
Trashcan Nacho
chips / chicken / steak / bell peppers / onions / chorizo / beans / cheese dip / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / jalapenos
Tacos
Especiales Taco
corn tortilla / steak / onions / cilantro / rice / beans / salsa verde
Al Pastor Taco
corn tortilla / marinated pork / onions / pineapple / cilantro / chipotel sauce / rice / beans
Skinny Tacos
Grilled fish tacos wrapped in romaine lettuce, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro and chipotle sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Cochinita Pibil Taco
Traditional Mexican slow-roasted pork from the Yucatan Peninsula seasoned with annatto seeds, (Pork wrapped in banana eaves and then roasted for flavor). Topped with pickled red onions, and served with street corn, and habanero sauce.
Tres Amigos Taco
One of each, steak, chicken and shrimp tacos, grilled with farm vegetables ( zucchini, yellow squash and red bell peppers), garnished with cilantro and served with choice of side.
Vegetarian Taco
Sauteed onions, red bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, and yellow squash. Served with choice of side.
Taco Carne Asada
flour tortilla / steak / shredded cheese / pico de gallo / salsa verde / rice / beans
Taco De Pollo
corn tortilla / chicken / ranchero salsa / cheese / lettuce / tomato
Shrimp A La Diabla Taco
Turn up the heat! Shrimp tacos sauteed on our spicy ranchero sauce with garlic, grilled onions and peppers. Presented on corn tortillas. Served with rice and salad.
Tacos De Barbacoa
Our Mexican style braised beef, topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with red spicy sauce and choice one side.
Taquitos Mexicano
Tacos Fajita
flour tortillas / protein choice / bell peppers / onions / rice / beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo
Fajitas
Fajita Regular
choice of protein / bell Peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas
Texanas Fajita
chicken / steak / shrimp / bell Peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas
Alambres Mexicanos Fajita
chicken / steak / shrimp / bacon / jalapeno / onions / melted cheese / rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas
TNT Fajita
chicken / steak / shrimp / chorizo / onions / bell peppers/ rice / refried beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo / flour tortillas
Burritos
Especial Burrito
Seasoned ground beef, covered with ranchero sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Carne Asada Burrito
Grilled steak with onions and bell peppers, smothered with cheese sauce and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.
Barbacoa Burrito
Slow cooked beef seasoned with spices, topped with cheese dip and served with beans, lettuce and tomatoes.
Burrito Chile Colorado
spicy /flour tortilla / steak / ranchero salsa / chees dip / rice / pico de gallo
Burrito Fajita
flour tortilla / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / chees dip / rice / beans
Burrito Cochinita
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Grande
flour tortilla / choice of protein / bell peppers / onions / cheese / lettuce / sour cream / pico de gallo
Quesa Mexicana
Stuffed with cheese, chunks of beef tips, and refríed beans. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Quesadilla Especial
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, beans, and chorizo (seasoned Mexican sausages). Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Gringa
Chicken
Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp cooked with mushrooms, fajita vegetables, and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Suizo
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice, and topped with cheese dip.
Pollo Con Papas
Golden fired potato fries topped with grilled chicken and cheese dip.
Polo A La Cream
chicken breast served with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, spinach, and farm vegetables(zucchini, yellow squash, and red bell pepper) topped with our poblano sauce and served with rice.
Pollo Parrilla
Chicken breast topped with fajita vegetables(onions, green bell peppers and tomatoes)smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Con Chorizo
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Papas Locas
potato fries / choice of protein / chees dip / chipote sauce / sour cream / cilantro / guacamole
Pollo con Queso
chicken/queso dip/rice/beans/tortillas.
Especialidades
Arroz Texano
rice / chicken / steak / shrimp / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip
Arroz Grande
rice / chicken / steak / shrimp / bacon / cheese dip
Enchilada Suizas
4 enchiladas with your choice of protein topped with both tomatillo and queso dip. Comes with a side salad of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and avocado.
Chimichanga
Our Shredded chicken or beef tips wrapped and deep fried in with a flour tortilla topped with queso dip. Comes with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Molcajete Ranchero
An authentic Molcajete (Volcanic stoned bowl) filled with a combnation of grilled chicken, steak, and large size shrimp, served over grilled onions and cactus. Topped with queso fresco, avocado and chipotle sauce. served with tortillas.
Chimichanga Fajita
flour tortilla / protein choice / bell peppers / onions / cheese dip / rice / beans / lettuce / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo
Chilaquiles
Soft fried corn tortillas, simmered with tomatillo sauce, chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and avocado.
Enchiladas Supremas
A diverse plate of 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, and 1 bean enchiladas and covered in our enchilada sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and a little bit of shredded cheese.
Carnitas Dinner
Seasoned pork tips, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, avocado and tortillas.
Flautas
Four deep fried flautas with choice of meat (shredded chicken or shredded beef) and topped with tomatillo sauce cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Chile Colorado
Traditional Mexican dish. Tender chopped steak with spicy ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Pork tips simmered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Steak Poblano
Our unique poblano chile relleno, topped with corn and jalapenos, accompanied by a medium rare flank steak. Served with a side of tortillas and side of rice.
Carne Asada
Tamal Dinner
Chile Relleno Dinner
Combinations
Soft Drinks
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Mt Dew
Flavored Tea
Sierra Mist
Orange Crush
Root Beer
Lemonade
Flavored Lemonade
Slushee
Shirley Temple
milk
Orange juice
Arnold palmer
Water
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Kids Menu
Kids Nachos
chips / chicken / cheese
Kids Quesadilla
flour tortilla / cheese / protein optional / fries
Kids Pollo con Papas
fries / chicken / cheese dip
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Mac N Cheese
Served with seasoned fries.
Kids Taco Salad
Kids Enchilada
Beef, chicken,bean, or cheese enchilada with rice and beans.
Kids Crispy Taco
Sides
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side of Fries
Side of Chips and Salsa
Side of Corn Tortillas
Side of Chorizo
Side of Ground Beef
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Fajita Veggies
Side of Flour Chips
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side Of Pico De Gallo
Side Salsa
Side Of Jalapenos
Side Order Shrimp
Chile Toreado
Side Steak
Side Pico de Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Cheesy Rice
Side of Street Corn
Desserts
Churros de Cajeta
Flan
Traditional Mexico city style creme caramel. Custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.
Xango
Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla, fried until flaky and dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with ice cream.
Fried Ice Cream
Made from a breaded scoop of ice cream, quickly deep-fried, creating warm, crispy shell around the still-cold ice cream.
Homemade Brownie
Ice Cream
Sopapillas
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
621 E Liberty St, Mexico, MO 65265