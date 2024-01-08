Tacos & Tequila Mexican Grill- Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Elevated Mexican Experience. Buckhead, Buford, Cumming, Midtown, & Lawrenceville (coming soon) Catering: catering@ttatl.com
Location
1180 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Diner at Webb Gin
No Reviews
1350 Scenic Highway North Unit 900 Snellville, GA 30078
View restaurant
Button Pizza - 1350 Scenic Hwy N Suite 900
No Reviews
1350 Scenic Hwy N Suite 900 Snellville, GA 30078
View restaurant
Pancake House - Grayson - 1911 Grayson Hwy Ste 5
No Reviews
1911 Grayson Hwy Ste 5 Grayson, GA 30017
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant