Tacos Trujillo at The Burl 375 Thompson Rd.
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
375 Thompson Rd., Lexington, KY 40508
