Tacos vs Burritos

review star

No reviews yet

1888 B 79th st Causeway

North Bay Village, FL 33141

Order Again

Cantina

Tacos

$5.50

Sopes

$6.50

Burrritos

$9.50

Toastadas

$6.50

Quesadillas

$10.50

Tortas

$10.50

Mains and Sides

Torta Ahogada

$10.50

Huevoes Divorciados

$7.50

Uber Sauce

$0.75

Chicharrons con salsa

$12.50

Churros

$6.50

Fried Tacos

$6.50

Chips

$5.50

Chips and Guac

$12.50

Double Protein

$3.00

Steak and Egg Burrito

$10.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Spicy Bacon Burrito

$10.50

Paletas

$5.00

Candy

$0.50

Side Of rice and beans

$4.00

Dinner Special

$9.99

Cheese Quesdilla

$7.50

Side Guac

$2.50

Soup

$12.00

Pozole with chips

$13.00

Rice pudding

$5.00

Rice Pudding Promo

$3.00

Side Queso

$1.00

Chipotle

Onions

Tomatillo

Salsa Verde

Avocado

Jalapenos

Huajillo

Arbol

Pineaple Habanero

Drinks

Mexican Soda

$4.00

Agua fresca

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Beers

$5.00

Red wine

$6.50

White wine

$6.50

Sparkling Wine

$6.50

Michelada

$7.00

Frozen M.

$6.00

Promo Beer 3x10

$10.00

Can Sodas

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1888 B 79th st Causeway, North Bay Village, FL 33141

Directions

