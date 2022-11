Tacos y Alitas

(6) Wings

$12.00

WINGS INCLUDE CELERY AND INCLUDES (1) 2oz CHOICE OF BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. **PLEASE NOTE: ANY EXTRA DRESSING AFTER THE QUANTITY GIVEN WITH YOUR OPTION OF WINGS WILL BE 50 CENTS MORE. **6 WINGS ONLY GET ONE SAUCE CHOICE** ** ALSO NO OPTION OF ALL FLATS OR THIGHS**