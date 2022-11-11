Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos 1986 Studio City

review star

No reviews yet

11288 Ventura Boulevard. Unit E

Los Angeles, CA 91604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Asada Taco
Adobada Taco
Pollo Taco

Catering

20 Person Platter

20 Person Platter

$245.00

Taco Platter for 20. 60 Handmade Corn Tortillas, 5lbs of your choice of meat, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole, Salsa Verde, Salsa Ranchera, Cucumber, Radish, Limes. This will serve 3 tacos per person.

The Taco Platter

The Taco Platter

$45.00

1-lb of Proteins. Mix and match between Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Adobada and Mushrooms. 12 Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Onions, Cilantro, Guacamole, Salsa Ranchera, Salsa Verde, Beans, Limes, Radishes and Cucumbers.

Adobada (Pork Al Pastor)

Adobada Taco

Adobada Taco

$3.50

5" Handmade corn tortilla, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.

Adobada Quesadilla

Adobada Quesadilla

$4.50

5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.

Adobada Mulita

Adobada Mulita

$4.75

5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita topped with handmade corn tortilla.

Adobada Vampiro

Adobada Vampiro

$5.00

5" Handmade corn tostada, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita topped with handmade corn tostada.

Adobada Perron

Adobada Perron

$5.00

5" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita topped with beans.

Adobada Bowl

Adobada Bowl

$9.50

Choice of protein, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole and Salsa. No Tortillas. Serves one person (3 Tacos in a Bowl)

Asada (Steak)

Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$3.50

5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Quesadilla

$4.50

5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.

Asada Mulita

Asada Mulita

$4.75

5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera topped with handmade corn tortilla.

Asada Vampiro

Asada Vampiro

$5.00

5" Handmade corn tostada, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera topped with handmade corn tostada.

Asada Perron

Asada Perron

$5.00

5" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera topped with beans.

Asada Bowl

Asada Bowl

$9.50

Choice of protein, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole and Salsa. No Tortillas. Serves one person (3 Tacos in a Bowl)

Pollo (Grilled Chicken)

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$3.50

5" Handmade corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.

Pollo Quesadilla

Pollo Quesadilla

$4.50

5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.

Pollo Mulita

Pollo Mulita

$4.75

5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera topped with handmade corn tortilla.

Pollo Vampiro

Pollo Vampiro

$5.00

5" Handmade corn tostada, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera topped with handmade corn tostada.

Pollo Perron

Pollo Perron

$5.00

5" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera topped with beans.

Pollo Bowl

Pollo Bowl

$9.50

Choice of protein, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole and Salsa. No Tortillas. Serves one person (3 Tacos in a Bowl)

Hongos (Mushroom)

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$3.50

5" Handmade corn tortilla, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$4.50

5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.

Mushroom Mulita

Mushroom Mulita

$4.75

5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera topped with handmade corn tortilla.

Mushroom Vampiro

Mushroom Vampiro

$5.00

5" Handmade corn tostada, melted cheese, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera topped with handmade corn tostada.

Mushrom Perron

Mushrom Perron

$5.00

Choice of protein, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole and Salsa. No Tortillas. Serves one person (3 Tacos in a Bowl)

Mushroom Bowl

Mushroom Bowl

$9.50

Choice of protein, Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole and Salsa. No Tortillas. Serves one person (3 Tacos in a Bowl)

Beverages

Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

12 oz Mexican Coke

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

12 oz Mexican Sprite

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

8oz glass bottle

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50

12 oz Glass Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Lime

Topo Chico Lime

$3.50Out of stock

12 oz Glass Sparkling Water with Lime

Horchata

Horchata

$3.50

16 oz fresh horchata

Jamaica

Jamaica

$3.50

16 oz fresh jamaica

Limonada

Limonada

$3.50

16 oz fresh limonada

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

500 ml Crystal Geyser Water

Sides

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.00

7oz of fresh guacamole. Avocado, salt and lime. With 5 crunchy corn tostadas. Gluten Free.

Beans

Beans

$3.00

7oz Pinto Beans. Gluten Free.

12 Pack of Corn Tortillas

12 Pack of Corn Tortillas

$6.00

12 Fresh Hand Made Corn Tortillas. Gluten Free.

1LB of Adobada

1LB of Adobada

$18.00

1 pound of our marinated pork cooked on the vertical spit.

1LB of Carne Asada

1LB of Carne Asada

$24.00

1 pound of our carne asada, marinated and grilled.

1LB of Grilled Chicken

1LB of Grilled Chicken

$18.00

1 pound of grilled dark chicken meat.

1LB of Mushrooms

1LB of Mushrooms

$24.00

1 pound of mushrooms marinated in Salsa Macha.

Corn Tortilla

$0.50

1 Hand Made Corn Tortilla

Flour Tortilla

$0.75

1 Hand Made Flour Tortilla

Tostada

$0.50

1 Crunchy Tostada

12 Pack of Flour Tortillas

$10.00

12 Hand Made Flour Tortillas

Salsas

La Fresa

La Fresa

$0.75

Our Spicy Salsa Made with Chile de Arbol, Chile Serrano and fresh Strawberries. Gluten Free.

La Macha

La Macha

$0.75

Made with 5 different Chilies, Garlic and Olive Oil. Gluten Free.

La Morita

La Morita

$0.50

Slow cooked tomato and tomatillo, with chile Morita. Gluten Free.

La Ranchera

La Ranchera

$0.50

Our House Salsa made with Fresh Tomato, Chile Serrano and Garlic, Gluten Free.

La Verde

La Verde

$0.50

Made with Fresh Tomatilllo, Chile Serrrano, Garlic and Cilantro. Gluten Free

Salsa Macha

$15.00

8oz Salsa Macha

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Best Tacos in LA

Website

Location

11288 Ventura Boulevard. Unit E, Los Angeles, CA 91604

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spice Season
orange starNo Reviews
11402 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
orange star4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Leona's Sushi House
orange starNo Reviews
11814 Ventura Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Teru Sushi - 11940 Ventura Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
11940 Ventura Boulevard Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Firefly
orange star4.5 • 124
11720 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Mazza Modern Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 285
12050 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Laurel Tavern
orange star4.2 • 3,810
11938 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Spitz - Studio City
orange star4.6 • 3,722
3737 Cahuenga Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
orange star4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Studio City
orange star4.5 • 1,294
13029 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurantnext