Tacos 352
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8181 NW 39th Ave, STE 30, Gainesville, FL 32606
