Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tacos A Go Go Heights 2912 White Oak Dr. 713-864-8226

3,594 Reviews

$

2912 White Oak Dr

Houston, TX 77007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco.
Breakfast Taco.
Pastor Taco.

Specials.

Chicken Mole Taco

Chicken Mole Taco

$3.99

Traditional chicken mole taco topped with pickled onions, cilantro & sesame seeds.

Beef Birria.

Beef Birria.

$11.99

These tacos (2) are a traditional birria made with braised beef, cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro on corn tortillas, and served with pico de gallo and a side of consomme for dipping.

Cocktails.

Margarita.

Margarita.

$6.00
Paloma.

Paloma.

$7.00

House Margarita-1/2 gallon.

$25.00

Paloma- 1/2 gallon.

$30.00

Patron Perfect Margarita.

$9.00Out of stock

Beer.

Corona.

$6.00

Corona Light.

$6.00

Pacifico.

$6.00

Dos XX.

$6.00

Lone Star.

$5.00

Victoria.

$6.00

Bohemia.

$6.00Out of stock

Shiner.

$6.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

$7.00

Chips & Dips.

Chips & Queso.

Chips & Queso.

$5.99

Chips with traditional yellow queso

Chips & Queso Blanco.

Chips & Queso Blanco.

$5.99

Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses

Chips & Salsa.

Chips & Salsa.

$2.99

Spicy red salsa with chips

Chips & Guacamole.

Chips & Guacamole.

$6.29

Scratch-made daily!

Chips Only.

$1.99
Chips & Queso Quintero.

Chips & Queso Quintero.

$6.29

Our traditional queso with chorizo, pico de gallo and scallions

Chips & Queso Blanco Quintero.

$6.29

Our signature queso blanco with chorizo, pico de gallo and scallions

Tacos.

Breakfast Taco.

Breakfast Taco.

$3.49

Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.

Chicken Mole Taco

Chicken Mole Taco

$3.99

Traditional chicken mole taco topped with pickled onions, cilantro & sesame seeds.

Fajita Beef Taco.

Fajita Beef Taco.

$4.99

Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo

Fajita Chicken Taco.

Fajita Chicken Taco.

$3.69

Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo

Grilled Shrimp Taco.

Grilled Shrimp Taco.

$5.29

Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco

Tater Taco.

Tater Taco.

$3.99

Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.

Fish Taco.

Fish Taco.

$4.89

Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo

Verde Taco.

Verde Taco.

$2.99

Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)

Pastor Taco.

Pastor Taco.

$4.29

Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco

Carne Guisada.

Carne Guisada.

$4.89

Tender US beef braised in a rich tomato-adobo sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Pollo Guisado.

Pollo Guisado.

$3.49

"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Shredded chicken simmered in a garlic, tomato, serrano pepper sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Barbacoa Taco.

Barbacoa Taco.

$5.39

"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Picadillo Taco.

Picadillo Taco.

$3.49

Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Brisket Taco.

Brisket Taco.

$5.99

Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce

Grilled "Pollo Falso" Taco*.

Grilled "Pollo Falso" Taco*.

$5.99

Marinated Plant Based "Chicken" seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo

El "Pastor Falso" Taco*.

El "Pastor Falso" Taco*.

$5.99

Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco. Leave the queso fresco off and have it on a corn tortilla to make it VEGAN.

Baja Chicken Taco.

Baja Chicken Taco.

$3.99

One of our past Taco Tuesday Tacos. This one comes from our One Shell Plaza Manager Jose Torres. Crispy Fried Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Jack Cheese & Guacamole.

Breakfast.

Breakfast Taco.

Breakfast Taco.

$3.49

Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.

Migas Taco.

Migas Taco.

$3.79
Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.

Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.

$3.59
Breakfast Dos Taco Plate.

Breakfast Dos Taco Plate.

$9.49
Migas Plate.

Migas Plate.

$9.49

Eggs scrambled with tortillas strips & fresh jalapenos, served chilaquiles-style with spicy chili verde & shredded Jack with tortillas & heaping sides of black or refried beans & grilled potatoes.

Breakfast Burrito.

Breakfast Burrito.

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)

Breakfast Burrito Bowl.

Breakfast Burrito Bowl.

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)

Entrees/Plates.

Nachos A Go Go.

Nachos A Go Go.

$8.99

Tortilla chips smothered with refried or black beans, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions & sour cream. Add any taco meat or guacamole for an extra charge.

Totchos A Go Go.

Totchos A Go Go.

$10.98

Move over chips! Make room for our Mexican Tater Tots (huh?)topped with black beans, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions & sour cream (this bowl of awesomeness will make you a convert)!

Burrito.

Burrito.

$9.49
Burrito Bowl.

Burrito Bowl.

$9.49

Quesadillas.

Beef & Chicken Quesadilla.

Beef & Chicken Quesadilla.

$10.99

Beef Quesadilla.

$11.69
Brisket Quesadilla.

Brisket Quesadilla.

$12.99
Chicken Quesadilla.

Chicken Quesadilla.

$9.99

SM Cheese Quesadilla.

$4.99

LG Cheese Quesadilla.

$7.99

Pastor Quesadilla

$10.99
Shrimp Quesadilla.

Shrimp Quesadilla.

$11.99

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla.

$8.99

Verde Quesadilla.

$8.99

Grilled "Pollo Falso" Quesadilla- Vegetarian

$13.99

Marinated & Grilled Vegan "Chicken" stuffed with melted Jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream on the side.

"Pastor Falso" Quesdilla

"Pastor Falso" Quesdilla

$13.99