Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST 3401 W T C Jester Blvd 713-681-8226

Grilled "Pollo Flaso" Taco*

$5.99

"Pollo Falso" our plant based vegan substitute for real chicken. Marinated, then seared with peppers & onions, served with lettuce, house made guacamole, scallions, pico de gallo and topped with shredded jack cheese. Leave off the cheese and put it on a corn tortilla to make the dish VEGAN.