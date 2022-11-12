Tacos and Chelas

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Quesadillas

BOTANAS

Asada fries

$9.50

French fries, cheese, grilled pico de gallo, topped with diced sirloin, chicken or pulled pork with BBQ Sauce and sour cream. Lunch $8.00

Asada Fries Americanas

$10.00

French fries, melted american queso, grilled pico de gallo, topped with sirloin, chicken or pulled pork

Nachos

$10.00

Your choice of meat, birria, sirloin, chicken fajita, pico de Gallo, sour cream and Guacamole.

Tostaditas de ceviche

$10.25

6 small tostadas of ceviche Shrimp $10.25 Fish $9.25

Guacamole and Chips

$8.65

Fresh Homemade Guacamole with crispy chips

Chips and Queso

$5.95

Crispy Chips with delicious Queso

Chips and Salsa

$2.75

Delicious fresh Homemade salsa served with crispy chips

SPECIALTIES

Fuego Shrimp Plate

$12.50

Shrimp with our delicious spicy fire roasted creamy sauce, grilled pico de gallo, served with a side of spanish rice and tortillas

Sirloin Plate

$13.00

Primed sirloin perfectly seasoned, grilled bell peppers, topped with melted Monterrey cheese, served spanish rice, charro beans and tortillas

Seafood Primavera

$12.75

Shrimp and Fish served on with our delicious salda primavera, pico de gallo, spanish rice and tortillas

Chicken Fajita Plate

$10.75

Marinated Chicken Fajita toped with bell peppers and melted Monterrey cheese, served with spanish rice, charro beans and tortillas. Lunch $8.50

Enchiladas Rojas or Verdes

$10.00

Order of 4, stuffed with cheese, garnished with sour cream and queso fresco served with spanish rice. add chicken $1.50 Lunch $8.50

Beach and Shrimp Tacos

$11.50

(2) corn or flour, spread guacamole, battered shrimp, cabbage, grilled pico de gallo and our delicious Mayo-Sriracha sauce. served with Fries and Rice

Birria or Carnitas Plate

$11.50

Roasted ported slowly cooked (carnitas) served with rice and charro beans. Lunch $8.50

Ceviche Verde

$10.00

Shrimp of Fish ceviche mix on aguachirle sauce, served with tostadas

Chicken Flautas

$10.00

Filled with shredded chicken and cheese, topped with salsa verde, sour cream, queso fresco, guacamole and fries, spanish rice or charro beans.

Parrillada para dos

$19.50

Caldo de birria

$11.00

Tostadas

$10.00

Costra

$10.00

SPECIALTIES TACOS

Street tacos

$10.00

order of 5 your choice of meat, sirloin, birria, pastor, carnitas, chicken fajita, served with charro beans, onions, cilantro and lime Add cheese $.95

Birria Quesadillas

$12.00

order of 4 served with console, onions, cilantro and limes lunch (3) $9.00

Birria Quesadillas 2 & 2 Tacos

$11.00

2 single birria quesadillas and 2 street tacos served with console, onions and cilantro

Beach and Shrimp Tacos

$11.50

(2) corn or flour, spread guacamole, battered shrimp, cabbage, grilled pico de gallo and our delicious Mayo-Sriracha sauce. served with Fries and Rice

Taco Charro

$10.95

(2) regular tacos on flour tortilla, diced sirloin, costra de queso ( cheese), charro beans, onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with charro beans and Spanish rice. Lunch $8.50

Taco Toreado

$10.00

(2) carnitas tacos on corn, guacamole, grilled pico de gallo topped with stuffed cheese jalapeño wrapped in bacon. served with charro beans and rice

Tacos dorados

$10.00

(4) open hard-shell tacos stuffed with beans, grilled pico de gallo, lettuce , sour cream and queso fresco. Your choice meat: Birria, shredded chicken, asada or pastor served with rice. lunch (3) 8.50

Shrimp Tacos- Gobernador

$11.00

order of 5 street shrimp tacos, creamy sauce, diced tomatoes, onions,cliantro, served with rice (NO modifications)

Baja Fish Tacos

$10.00

order of (2) grilled or battered, spread refried beans, grilled pico de gallo,avocado slices, cabbage, mayo-sriracha served with fries. order of (3) add 1.75

Regular tacos (3)

$11.00

Beach and shrimp

$10.50

Taco Tuesday

$7.50

FROM THE STREETS

Torta Supreme

$12.00

Spread refried beans, panela cheese, Ham, grilled pico de gallo, sirloin and pastor, monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and Mayo

Tortas

$10.50

Your choice of meat, sirloin, al pastor, birria, carnitas or chicken fajita spread refried beans, panela cheese, Ham, grilled pico de gallo, sirloin and pastor, monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and Mayo

Burrito

$9.00

Your choice of meat, sirloin, al pastor, birria, carnitas or chicken fajita spread refried beans, panela cheese, Ham, grilled pico de gallo, sirloin and pastor, monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, avocado, sour cream. served with french fries

Burrito bowl

$9.50

A bed of rice, lettuce, charro beans, cheese grilled pico de gallo, your choice of meat chicken fajita and sirloin and sour cream .

Large Meat Quesadilla

$12.00

Your choice of meat, sirloin, al pastor, carnitas, chicken fajita and birria, bell peppers or onions cilantro. served with fries. Add Shrimp $1.00

Wet Burrito

$9.75

Refried Beans, cheese, rice, chicken and sour cream. topped with our guajiro salsa roja, sour cream and queso fresco. or half salsa roja and half salsa verde.

Tacos Dorados

$10.00

4) open hard-shell tacos stuffed with beans, grilled pico de gallo, lettuce , sour cream and queso fresco. Your choice meat: Birria, shredded chicken, asada or pastor served with rice. lunch (3) 8.50

Chicken

$11.00

Order of 3 flour or corn, served with charro beans, and rice, carnitas, chicken fajita, pastor. served with charro beans or consome.

Hot dog callejero

$10.00

Mexican Burger

$9.95

Two beef patties, American cheese, bacon grill jalapeño, ham, grill pico de gallo, pickles, lettuce and mayo, served with fries

Hamburguesa Americana

$9.95

Served with French fries

Burrito bowl

$9.50

Large shrimp quesadilla

$12.50

Veggie burrito

$9.00

BY THE POUND

Lb. Carnitas

$19.00

Served with rice, charro beans and tortillas

Lb. Chicken fajita

$19.00

Served with rice, charro beans and tortillas

Lb. Birria

$19.95

Served with rice, charro beans and tortillas

Lb. Sirloin

$20.00

Served with rice, charro beans and tortillas

Parrillada Familiar

$39.00

1 Lb of Sirloin and 1 Lb of chicken fajita, bell peppers, rice, charro beans and tortillas

Pachanga #1

$39.00

2 Lb your choice of meat Sirloin, Chicken Fajita, Al pastor, Birria or carnitas. Bell peppers served with Rice, charro beans and tortillas corn or flour feeds 4-6

Pachanga #2

$56.95

3 Lb your choice of meat Sirloin, Chicken Fajita, Al pastor, Birria or carnitas. Bell peppers served with Rice, charro beans and tortillas corn or flour feeds 8-10

DESERTS

Deep fried-Ice cream

$6.50

Fried Ice-cream covered with cereal served with sopapillas.

Churros

$5.95

Deep fried dough dust in sugar and cinnamon filled with cajeta

Churros and Ice cream

$6.75

Churros served with vanilla Ice cream, decorated with chocolate syrup and whip-cream.

SIDES

French Fries

$3.25

Spanish Rice

$2.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Shredded Monterrey Cheese

Limes

$0.95

Chiles toreados

$1.50

3 Chiles toreados per serving

Avocado Slices

$1.95

Side of Queso

$3.50

Guacamole

$3.25

Side of Guacamole

Side of Charro beans

$2.50

Extra tortillas

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra meat

$2.00

Side of consome

$2.00

KID'S MENU

Kid's Quesadilla with meat

$5.00

Your choice of meat, served with fries and rice

Stree Tacos (2)

$4.65

Your choice of meat, served with fries and rice

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Served with Rice and fries

Kid's Cheese Burger

$5.95

Cheeseburger served with fries

Bean and Cheese meal

$4.50

BREAKFAST

Stake and Eggs

$11.00

Flat iron grilled siroloin, two eggs, served with papas bravas, and refried beans

Chilaquiles Rojos or Verdes

$10.00

Lightly fried corn tortilla, tossed in salsa roja or verde topped with fried eggs, queso fresco, sour cream and pico de gallo served with refried beans

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$8.50

Crispy fried tortilla, mixed with scrambled eggs, topped with melted monterrey cheese, served with papas bravas and refried beans. Add Chicken -$2.95 Add Sirloin - $3.50

Chilaquiles Bowl

$9.00

Bed of spanish rice, charro beans, Monterrey Cheese, chips, two sunny side up eggs, queso fresco and grilled pico de gallo. Add Chicken Fajita 1.00 Add Sirloin $ 2.50

Papas Bravas and Eggs

$7.50

Papas Bravas, topped with monterrey cheese, Two sunny up eggs, red and green sauce, grilled pico de gallo and queso fresco

Huevos Rancheros

$6.25

Your choice of two eggs Topped with our red and green sauce, refried beans and Papas Bravas.

French Toast and Eggs

$9.95

French Toast, Topped with syru, glass sugar and fruit, served with 2 eggs and bacon strip.

French Toast

$8.00

French Toast, Topped with syru, glass sugar and fruit.

Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

Refried beans, cheddar cheese, bacon, scramble eggs and potatoes, served with papas bravas. Add Sirloin $2.00 Add Bacon $ 1.00

Caldo de Birria

$12.00

Perfect to cure your hung-over, served on the consome (Broth), two poached eggs , onions, cilantro, and cabbage, served with tortillas

Pancakes Eggs

$8.00

2 short stack served with eggs and bacon

Pancakes

$6.00

3 Shorts stack, served with syrup and glass sugar

BREAKFAST TACOS

Chorizo and egg

$1.85

Potato and eggs

$1.85

Baco, Egg and Cheese

$1.85

Bean and Cheese

$1.85

BREAKFAST SIDES

Eggs

$2.50

2 eggs

Bacon

$2.00

Refried or Charro Beans

$1.75

Cheese

$0.95

MICHELADAS

Mango Michelada

$12.50

La perfecta combinación de nuestra receta original con sabor a mango, trocitos de mango y un poco de tajin

Michelada de Piña

$12.50

La perfecta combinación de nuestra receta original con sabor a piña, trocitos de pina y un poco de Tajin

Michelada Original

$10.00

350z de pura sabrosura, nuestra receta es la mejor o de las mejores de San Antonio

Michelada "El Jefe"

$14.50

Servida en una copa de 32oz, con nuestra receta original y un Caguamon para calmar la sed del Jefe

Michelada Botanera

$13.00

La rubia y La morena

$13.50

BEVERAGES

Imported bottled beers

$3.25

Large Limade 32oz

$3.25

Large Horchata 32oz

$3.25

Large Mexican Coke

$3.00

Canned Drinks

$1.95

Iced tea

$2.85

Domestic Bottled beers

$2.75

Kid's Drinks

$1.95

Iced tea, limeade,Horchata

Medium Drinks

$2.50

Coke, flavored carritos and topo chico

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Medium Mexican Coke

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Fanta

$3.00

Alacart

Single street taco

$2.25

Single Reg taco

$3.75

Single Birria Quesadilla

$3.95

Churro

$2.00

Taco toreado

$4.95

Taco Charro

$4.25

To-go Fee

Togo fee

$0.36

Lunch Specials

Birria Quesadilla (L)

$11.00

Street Tacos (4)

$8.00

Enchiladas rojas

$8.00

Nachos

$7.00

Asada Fries

$7.00

Burritos

$7.25

Chicken Fajita

$8.50

Tortas

$9.00

Tacos Dorados de Birria

$8.50

Taco Charro

$8.00

Taco Toreado

$8.00

Chilaquil Bowl

$8.00

Flautas

$8.00

Today special

Street tacos

$8.00

Birria quesadilla

$10.00

Burritos

$8.00

Tortas

$9.00

Michelada

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9902 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX 78251

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

