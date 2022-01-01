Tacos & Tattoos imageView gallery

Tacos & Tattoos Bird Road

63 Reviews

$

7360 SW 41 St

Miami, FL 33155

SHARING PLATES

Chicharron Volao

$6.00

Crispy Cajun Pork Grinds topped with Fresh Cilantro served with Alabama Sauce

Truffle Elote

$8.25

Corn on the Cobb drenched in Truffle Cajun Crema, topped with Queso Cotija & Fresh Cilantro.

Truffle Fries

$6.25

Basket of Fries tossed in Truffle oil, Queso Cotija & Fresh Cilantro

Home-made Guac

$8.50

Authentic Homemade Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips

Chips And Salsa

$5.25

Vivians Homemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips

Kick’n Cheese

$9.50

Lightly Spiced White Cheese served with Tortilla Chips

Mamma's Queso Dip

$9.95

Kick’n Cheese, Ground Beef & Mamma’s Beans all layered in a cup and roasted to perfection. Served with Tortilla Chips

Queso Frito Bites

$5.25

1/4 inch. Diced & Lightly Fried Queso Frito Chunks topped with Drizzled Honey and Fresh Cilantro.

Ginger Soy Wings

$16.95

|10| Wings tossed in a homemade Ginger Soy Sauce topped with Fresh Cilantro

Spicy guava Wings

$16.95

|10| Wings tossed in our signature Spicy Guava Sauce topped with Sesame Seeds and Cilantro.

Buffalo Wings

$16.95

10 Wings tossed in our homemade Buffalo Sauce topped with Crumbled Bacon and Fresh Cilantro

Honey garlic wings

$16.95

|10| Wings tossed in Honey Garlic Glaze sprinkled with Cotija and Cilantro

Stickerz

$2.00

PABLO NACHOS

Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Bed of Tortilla Chips topped with Mamma’s Beans, Kick’n Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Guacamole & Queso Cotija.

Ground Beef Nachos

$12.95

Bed of Tortilla Chips topped with Mamma’s Beans, Kick’n Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Guacamole & Queso Cotija.

Carnitas Nachos

$12.95

Bed of Tortilla Chips topped with Mamma’s Beans, Kick’n Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Guacamole & Queso Cotija.

Veggie Nachos

$12.95

Bed of tortilla chips topped kick’n cheese, Ginger soy mushrooms, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole & queso cotija

QUESADILLA

Carnitas Dilla

$13.50

12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 cheese blend, slow roasted pulled pork, served with pico de gallo, crema and garlic aioli

Cheese Dilla

$10.25

12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with 5 cheese blend served with pico de gallo and crema

Chicken Dilla

$13.75

12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 cheese blend , jerk chicken, served with pico de gallo, crema and Miami heat sauce

Carne Asada Dilla

$14.50

12 inch tortilla folded and studded with a 5 cheese blend, jerk skirt steak, served with pico de gallo, crema and cilantro aioli

Ground Beef Dilla

$13.75

12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 cheese blend, homemade Ground Beef , served with pico de gallo & crema

Mushroom Dilla

$13.50

12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 cheese blend and Ginger Soy mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo, crema, and Miami Heat sauce

Shrimp Dilla

$14.50

12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with 5 cheese blend and garlic shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, crema and garlic aioli

Buffalo Chicken Dilla

$14.50

12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce served with Pico De Gallo, Crema

TACOS

2 Tacos

$9.00

Your choice of two proteins, two toppings from “Pick Your Style” and, two tortillas. Proteins: Ground Beef Jerk Chicken Carnitas Churrasco Carne Asada Pork Belly Lemon Pepper Fish Shrimp Fried Shrimp Queso Frito Pick Your Style: HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. Tortilla: Corn Flour Tostada Lettuce Wrap

3 Tacos

$13.00

Your choice of three proteins, three toppings from “Pick Your Style” and, three tortillas. Proteins: Ground Beef Jerk Chicken Carnitas Churrasco Carne Asada Pork Belly Lemon Pepper Fish Shrimp Fried Shrimp Queso Frito Pick Your Style: HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. Tortilla: Corn Flour Tostada Lettuce Wrap

TOSTONES RELLENOS

Rellenos Chicken

$11.00

OG’s Jerk Chicken over tostones with melted cheese. Choose a topping from “Build you own”. Recommended style; HOUSE HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce. PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions & Garlic Aioli. BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro, White Alabama Sauce. BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Charred Pinapplesc & Spicy Guava STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. 305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Rellenos Mushroom

$11.00

Ginger Soy Mushrooms over tostones with melted cheese. Choose a topping from “Build you own”. Recommended style; HOUSE HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce. PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions & Garlic Aioli. BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro, White Alabama Sauce. BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Charred Pinapplesc & Spicy Guava STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. 305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Rellenos Carnitas

$11.00

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork over tostones with melted cheese. Choose a topping from “Build you own”. Recommended style; PASTOREADO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce. PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions & Garlic Aioli. BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro, White Alabama Sauce. BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Charred Pinapplesc & Spicy Guava STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. 305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Rellenos Carne Asada

$12.00

Skirt Steak over tostones with melted cheese. Choose a topping from “Build you own”. Recommended style; BIEN LOCO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce. PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions & Garlic Aioli. BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro, White Alabama Sauce. BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Charred Pinapplesc & Spicy Guava STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. 305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija.

Rellenos Shrimp

$11.00

Garlic Shrimp over tostones with melted cheese. Choose a topping from “Build you own”. Recommended style; BAJA NOTA HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce. PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions & Garlic Aioli. BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro, White Alabama Sauce. BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Charred Pinapplesc & Spicy Guava STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. 305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija.

KIDS

Kids Cheese Dilla

$10.00

12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with 5 cheese blend served with pico de gallo & crema

Kids Chicken Tacos

$10.00

|2| jerk chicken tacos with cheese only

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

3 Chicken tenders served with side of fries

CATERING

|25| FIESTA TACOS

$75.00

|25| Street tacos topped with cilantro, sautéed onions & crema served on a flour tortilla. Choose up to three proteins; JERK CHICKEN CARNITAS HOMEMADE GROUND BEEF GINGER SOY MUSHROOMS QUESO FRITO

WINGS

$45.00

|30| wings lightly fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Choose up to two sauces for every |30| wings. Sauces; SPICY GUAVA BUFFALO HONEY GARLIC GINGER SOY

|15| QUESO FRITO TAQUITOS

$42.50

15 queso frito taquitos served with lettuce, pico de gallo and crema

|5| TRUFFLE ELOTES

$40.00

Five corn on the cobs drenched in truffle Cajun crema topped with queso cotija and fresh cilantro

|25| PREMIUM TACOS

$100.00

|25| Tacos with your choice of tortilla, protein & premium topping.

TOSTONES RELLENOS

$90.00

25 fried plantain cups with melted cheese, pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija, sauce and protein of your choice.

QUESO FRITO

$35.00

CHIPS, SALSA & GUACAMOLE

$45.00

1 quart of homemade salsa and 1 quart of homemade guacamole served with tortilla chips. Feeds 20-25 guests.

CHIPS & KICK’N CHEESE

$27.50

CRISPY CAJUN CHICHARRÓN

$25.00

Seasoned crispy pork skins served with limes and Alabama sauce.

QUESADILLAS

$90.00

FRIED OREOS

$30.00

25 fried oreos topped with powdered sugar and caramel

CHURROS

$30.00

15 churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, drenched in caramel & chocolate

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.00

|3| Deep fried Oreos topped with powdered sugar, caramel & chocolate served with vanilla ice cream

Churros

$6.00

Churro Rings tossed in cinnamon sugar. Drenched in caramel and chocolate served with vanilla ice cream

Tres Leches

$6.00

Tres Leches served with caramelized pineapples

The Golden Paleta

$6.00

Ice Cream Bar Chocolate

$4.00

Ice Cream Bar Strawberry

$4.00

Ice Cream Bar Arroz Con Leche

$4.00

Ice Cream Bar Coco

$4.00

Ice Cream Bar Mamey

$4.00

Ice Cream Bar Oreo

$4.00

Ice Cream Bar Pistachio

$4.00

Ice Cream Bar Pecan

$4.00

Ice Cream Bar Vanilla

$4.00

Ice Cream Bar Avacado

$4.00

Ice Cream Bar "Gold Edition"

$4.00

Ice Fruit Bar Tamarindo

$4.00

Ice Fruit Bar Watermelon

$4.00

Ice Fruit Bar Strawberry

$4.00

Ice Fruit Bar Lemon

$4.00

Ice Fruit Bar Guayaba

$4.00

Ice Fruit Bar Mango

$4.00

Ice Fruit Bar Coco

$4.00

Ice Fruit Bar Zarzamora

$4.00

Ice Fruit Bar Tuna Fruit

$4.00

Ice Fruit Bar Soursop

$4.00

Sides

2oz Garlic

$1.50

2oz Green

$1.50

2oz Guac

$3.50

2oz Pink

$1.50

2oz Sour

$1.50

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Mushroom

$6.00

Side Churrasco

$8.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Side Queso Frito

$5.50

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Tofu

$6.00

Side Maduro

$3.25

Side Cabbage

$1.10

Side Chips

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7360 SW 41 St, Miami, FL 33155

Directions

Gallery
Tacos & Tattoos image

