Tacos & Tattoos Bird Road
63 Reviews
$
7360 SW 41 St
Miami, FL 33155
SHARING PLATES
Chicharron Volao
Crispy Cajun Pork Grinds topped with Fresh Cilantro served with Alabama Sauce
Truffle Elote
Corn on the Cobb drenched in Truffle Cajun Crema, topped with Queso Cotija & Fresh Cilantro.
Truffle Fries
Basket of Fries tossed in Truffle oil, Queso Cotija & Fresh Cilantro
Home-made Guac
Authentic Homemade Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips
Chips And Salsa
Vivians Homemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips
Kick’n Cheese
Lightly Spiced White Cheese served with Tortilla Chips
Mamma's Queso Dip
Kick’n Cheese, Ground Beef & Mamma’s Beans all layered in a cup and roasted to perfection. Served with Tortilla Chips
Queso Frito Bites
1/4 inch. Diced & Lightly Fried Queso Frito Chunks topped with Drizzled Honey and Fresh Cilantro.
Ginger Soy Wings
|10| Wings tossed in a homemade Ginger Soy Sauce topped with Fresh Cilantro
Spicy guava Wings
|10| Wings tossed in our signature Spicy Guava Sauce topped with Sesame Seeds and Cilantro.
Buffalo Wings
10 Wings tossed in our homemade Buffalo Sauce topped with Crumbled Bacon and Fresh Cilantro
Honey garlic wings
|10| Wings tossed in Honey Garlic Glaze sprinkled with Cotija and Cilantro
Stickerz
PABLO NACHOS
Chicken Nachos
Bed of Tortilla Chips topped with Mamma’s Beans, Kick’n Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Guacamole & Queso Cotija.
Ground Beef Nachos
Bed of Tortilla Chips topped with Mamma’s Beans, Kick’n Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Guacamole & Queso Cotija.
Carnitas Nachos
Bed of Tortilla Chips topped with Mamma’s Beans, Kick’n Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Crema, Guacamole & Queso Cotija.
Veggie Nachos
Bed of tortilla chips topped kick’n cheese, Ginger soy mushrooms, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole & queso cotija
QUESADILLA
Carnitas Dilla
12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 cheese blend, slow roasted pulled pork, served with pico de gallo, crema and garlic aioli
Cheese Dilla
12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with 5 cheese blend served with pico de gallo and crema
Chicken Dilla
12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 cheese blend , jerk chicken, served with pico de gallo, crema and Miami heat sauce
Carne Asada Dilla
12 inch tortilla folded and studded with a 5 cheese blend, jerk skirt steak, served with pico de gallo, crema and cilantro aioli
Ground Beef Dilla
12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 cheese blend, homemade Ground Beef , served with pico de gallo & crema
Mushroom Dilla
12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 cheese blend and Ginger Soy mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo, crema, and Miami Heat sauce
Shrimp Dilla
12 inch tortilla folded and stuffed with 5 cheese blend and garlic shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, crema and garlic aioli
Buffalo Chicken Dilla
12 inch Tortilla folded and stuffed with a 5 Cheese Blend, Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce served with Pico De Gallo, Crema
TACOS
2 Tacos
Your choice of two proteins, two toppings from “Pick Your Style” and, two tortillas. Proteins: Ground Beef Jerk Chicken Carnitas Churrasco Carne Asada Pork Belly Lemon Pepper Fish Shrimp Fried Shrimp Queso Frito Pick Your Style: HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. Tortilla: Corn Flour Tostada Lettuce Wrap
3 Tacos
Your choice of three proteins, three toppings from “Pick Your Style” and, three tortillas. Proteins: Ground Beef Jerk Chicken Carnitas Churrasco Carne Asada Pork Belly Lemon Pepper Fish Shrimp Fried Shrimp Queso Frito Pick Your Style: HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. Tortilla: Corn Flour Tostada Lettuce Wrap
TOSTONES RELLENOS
Rellenos Chicken
OG’s Jerk Chicken over tostones with melted cheese. Choose a topping from “Build you own”. Recommended style; HOUSE HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce. PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions & Garlic Aioli. BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro, White Alabama Sauce. BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Charred Pinapplesc & Spicy Guava STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. 305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Rellenos Mushroom
Ginger Soy Mushrooms over tostones with melted cheese. Choose a topping from “Build you own”. Recommended style; HOUSE HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce. PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions & Garlic Aioli. BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro, White Alabama Sauce. BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Charred Pinapplesc & Spicy Guava STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. 305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Rellenos Carnitas
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork over tostones with melted cheese. Choose a topping from “Build you own”. Recommended style; PASTOREADO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce. PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions & Garlic Aioli. BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro, White Alabama Sauce. BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Charred Pinapplesc & Spicy Guava STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. 305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Rellenos Carne Asada
Skirt Steak over tostones with melted cheese. Choose a topping from “Build you own”. Recommended style; BIEN LOCO HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce. PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions & Garlic Aioli. BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro, White Alabama Sauce. BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Charred Pinapplesc & Spicy Guava STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. 305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija.
Rellenos Shrimp
Garlic Shrimp over tostones with melted cheese. Choose a topping from “Build you own”. Recommended style; BAJA NOTA HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Miami Heat Sauce. PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions & Garlic Aioli. BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro, White Alabama Sauce. BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro, Charred Pinapplesc & Spicy Guava STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. 305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija.
KIDS
CATERING
|25| FIESTA TACOS
|25| Street tacos topped with cilantro, sautéed onions & crema served on a flour tortilla. Choose up to three proteins; JERK CHICKEN CARNITAS HOMEMADE GROUND BEEF GINGER SOY MUSHROOMS QUESO FRITO
WINGS
|30| wings lightly fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Choose up to two sauces for every |30| wings. Sauces; SPICY GUAVA BUFFALO HONEY GARLIC GINGER SOY
|15| QUESO FRITO TAQUITOS
15 queso frito taquitos served with lettuce, pico de gallo and crema
|5| TRUFFLE ELOTES
Five corn on the cobs drenched in truffle Cajun crema topped with queso cotija and fresh cilantro
|25| PREMIUM TACOS
|25| Tacos with your choice of tortilla, protein & premium topping.
TOSTONES RELLENOS
25 fried plantain cups with melted cheese, pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija, sauce and protein of your choice.
QUESO FRITO
CHIPS, SALSA & GUACAMOLE
1 quart of homemade salsa and 1 quart of homemade guacamole served with tortilla chips. Feeds 20-25 guests.
CHIPS & KICK’N CHEESE
CRISPY CAJUN CHICHARRÓN
Seasoned crispy pork skins served with limes and Alabama sauce.
QUESADILLAS
FRIED OREOS
25 fried oreos topped with powdered sugar and caramel
CHURROS
15 churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, drenched in caramel & chocolate
Desserts
Deep Fried Oreos
|3| Deep fried Oreos topped with powdered sugar, caramel & chocolate served with vanilla ice cream
Churros
Churro Rings tossed in cinnamon sugar. Drenched in caramel and chocolate served with vanilla ice cream
Tres Leches
Tres Leches served with caramelized pineapples
The Golden Paleta
Ice Cream Bar Chocolate
Ice Cream Bar Strawberry
Ice Cream Bar Arroz Con Leche
Ice Cream Bar Coco
Ice Cream Bar Mamey
Ice Cream Bar Oreo
Ice Cream Bar Pistachio
Ice Cream Bar Pecan
Ice Cream Bar Vanilla
Ice Cream Bar Avacado
Ice Cream Bar "Gold Edition"
Ice Fruit Bar Tamarindo
Ice Fruit Bar Watermelon
Ice Fruit Bar Strawberry
Ice Fruit Bar Lemon
Ice Fruit Bar Guayaba
Ice Fruit Bar Mango
Ice Fruit Bar Coco
Ice Fruit Bar Zarzamora
Ice Fruit Bar Tuna Fruit
Ice Fruit Bar Soursop
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
7360 SW 41 St, Miami, FL 33155