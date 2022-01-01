Tacos & Tattoos Bird Road

2 Tacos

$9.00

Your choice of two proteins, two toppings from “Pick Your Style” and, two tortillas. Proteins: Ground Beef Jerk Chicken Carnitas Churrasco Carne Asada Pork Belly Lemon Pepper Fish Shrimp Fried Shrimp Queso Frito Pick Your Style: HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija, Crema & Miami Heat Sauce PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija. Tortilla: Corn Flour Tostada Lettuce Wrap