Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos del Cartel

review star

No reviews yet

2901 David Dr

Metairie, LA 70003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$8.00

White melted cheese served with tortilla chips or flour tortillas

Queso Fundido

$12.00

White melted chesse topped with smoky chorizo and pico de gallo served with Flour tortillas or tortilla chips

Aguachile

$13.00

Gulf shrimp marinated in chile and cilantro lime broth, avocado, cucumber slices and lime pickled onions served with tostadas

Guacamole

$9.00

Fresh made with mash avocados, pico de gallo and jalapenos

Cartelote

$7.00

Street style corn on the cob topped with cilantro, aioli, chile ancho, queso fresco and aleppo pepper

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Chicken Tinga, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, tortilla chips

Taco Bowl - Veggie

$11.50

Spring Mix Tossed with oil, red wine vinegar, corn, charro beans, queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo y tortilla chips

Del Cartel fries

$14.00

Grilled flank steak, melted cheese, queso fresco, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro and chile morita aioli

Salsa Chips

$1.00

Salsa Brava

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Salsa Patron

$1.00

Refill Chips

$2.00

Tacos

Birria tacos

$15.00

Three golden corn tortillas stuffed with slow braised beef short ribs and chihuahua cheese, onions and cilantro. Chile adobo broth

Combo Birria

$15.00

Single Birria

$5.00

Cartel Tray

$65.00

15 tacos up to 3 choices

Patron Tray

$110.00

25 Tacos up to 5 choices

Tacos (3)

$14.00

Mix and Match

Single taco

$5.00

Open Food

Entrees

Cali Burrito

$16.00

Charro beans, fries, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro, aioli, chile morita aioli topped with melted cheese, side rice

kids American tacos

$8.99

2 ground beef tacos on hard shel, topped with romano cheese and side fries.

kids Chicken tenders

$8.99

Fried chicken breast and side fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Tortilla with chihuahua and mozzarella cheese and side fries.

Combo Fajitas

$25.00

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Chihuahua and mozarella cheese, queso fresco, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro and chile morita aioli

Mex Burger

$14.00

Sides

Refried Beans

$4.50

Black beans with bacon and sofrito

Charro Beans

$4.50

Veg Beans

$4.50

Fries

$4.00

with melted cheese

Yellow Rice

$3.50

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Sour cream

$1.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Chicharron Salsa

$4.00

Dessert

Tres leches

$9.00Out of stock

Churros

$12.00

Oreo Cream

$9.00

Scoop ice cream

$3.00

Bar/Drinks

N/A Beverages

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kid Beverage

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mezcal

Los Javis Espadin Joven

$10.00

Montelobos Espadin Joven

$11.00

Del Maguey Espadin Vida Joven

$11.00

Ilegal Espadín Joven

$13.00

El Silencio Espadín Joven

$11.00

Del Manguey Chichicapa

$17.00

Del Manguey San Luis

$17.00

Del Manguey Vida de Muertos

$14.00

Casamigos Espadin Joven

$15.00

Bozal espadín Joven Pechuga

$20.00

Vago Tepeztate

$22.00

Bozal Tobala Reserva

$22.00

Illegal Anejo

$20.00

Sacrificio

$11.00

Del Maguey Flight

$20.00

Tequila

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Avion Blanco

$11.00

Avion Reposado

$12.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$25.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Jose Cuervo

$11.00

Chamucos Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$55.00

1800 Anejo

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$15.00

Cazadores

$9.00

Patron Tequila Flight

$20.00

Rum

Malibu

$8.00

Flor De Caña 7 year

$8.00

Flor de Caña

$8.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$11.00

Goslings

$10.00

Vodka & Gin

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Suntory Roku Gin

$9.00

Whiskey & Scotch

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Buillet

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Redemption

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$45.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Buchanas Blend

$11.00

J&B

$10.00

Macallan 12 Year

$17.00

Chivas 12 Year

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Famous Birria Tacos✨🌮

Location

2901 David Dr, Metairie, LA 70003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company-6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd
orange star4.5 • 93
6920 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie, LA 70003
View restaurantnext
French Press Coffee House
orange star4.2 • 506
2120 David Dr Metairie, LA 70003
View restaurantnext
El Rinconcito
orange star4.1 • 25
2723 Roosevelt Blvd Kenner, LA 70062
View restaurantnext
Daisy Dukes - Kenner
orange starNo Reviews
2244 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Kenner Kenner, LA 70062
View restaurantnext
Gerald's Donuts & Burgers - Kenner
orange starNo Reviews
2560 Williams Blvd Kenner, LA 70065
View restaurantnext
Parrans Po-boys Kenner - 2321 W. Esplanade Ave
orange star4.1 • 411
2321 W Esplanade Ave Kenner, LA 70065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Metairie

Acme Oyster House - Metairie
orange star4.3 • 1,706
3000 Veterans Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy's Pizza - Metairie Road
orange star4.3 • 1,297
2565 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Riccobono's Peppermill
orange star4.2 • 602
3524 Severn Ave Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway
orange star4.0 • 574
3616 N Causeway Blvd Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
orange star4.4 • 521
2023 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
French Press Coffee House
orange star4.2 • 506
2120 David Dr Metairie, LA 70003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Metairie
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston