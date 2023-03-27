Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos El Bigotes South

No reviews yet

8400 South Gessner Road, Suite L

Houston, TX 77086

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Flour Tacos

Beef Fajita Flour Taco

$2.99

Trompo Flour Taco

$2.79

Pastor Flour Taco

$2.79

Lengua Flour Taco

$2.99

Barbacoa Flour Taco

$2.79

Pollo Guisado Flour Taco

$2.79

Tripa Flour Taco

$2.99

Chicharron Verde Flour Taco

$2.79

Chicharron Rojo Flour Taco

$2.79

Corn Tacos

Beef Fajita Corn Taco

$2.29

Trompo Corn Taco

$2.15

Pastor Corn Taco

$2.15

Lengua Corn Taco

$2.29

Barbacoa Corn Taco

$2.15

Pollo Guisado Corn Taco

$2.15

Tripa Corn Taco

$2.29

Chicharron Verde Corn Taco

$2.15

Chicharron Rojo Corn Taco

$2.15

Small Quesadilla

Beef Fajita Small Quesadilla

$2.99

Trompo Small Quesadilla

$2.99

Pastor Small Quesadilla

$2.99

Lengua Small Quesadilla

$2.99

Barbacoa Small Quesadilla

$2.99

Pollo Guisado Small Quesadilla

$2.99

Tripa Small Quesadilla

$2.99

Chicharron Verde Small Quesadilla

$2.99

Chicharron Rojo Small Quesadilla

$2.99

Only Cheese Small Quesadilla

$2.99

Large Quesadilla

Beef Fajita Large Quesadilla

$6.49

Trompo Large Quesadilla

$6.49

Pastor Large Quesadilla

$6.49

Lengua Large Quesadilla

$6.49

Barbacoa Large Quesadilla

$6.49

Pollo Guisado Large Quesadilla

$6.49

Tripa Large Quesadilla

$6.49

Chicharron Verde Large Quesadilla

$6.49

Chicharron Rojo Large Quesadilla

$6.49

Only Cheese Large Quesadilla

$4.99

Gordita

Beef Fajita Gordita

$3.99

Trompo Gordita

$3.99

Pastor Gordita

$3.99

Lengua Gordita

$3.99

Barbacoa Gordita

$3.99

Pollo Guisado Gordita

$3.99

Tripa Gordita

$3.99

Chicharron Verde Gordita

$3.99

Chicharron Rojo Gordita

$3.99

No Meat Gordita

$3.99

Torta

Beef Fajita Torta

$5.49

Trompo Torta

$5.49

Pastor Torta

$5.49

Lengua Torta

$5.49

Barbacoa Torta

$5.49

Pollo Guisado Torta

$5.49

Tripa Torta

$5.49

Chicharron Verde Torta

$5.49

Chicharron Rojo Torta

$5.49

Burrito

Beef Fajita Burrito

$6.49

Trompo Burrito

$6.49

Pastor Burrito

$6.49

Lengua Burrito

$6.49

Barbacoa Burrito

$6.49

Pollo Guisado Burrito

$6.49

Tripa Burrito

$6.49

Chicharron Verde Burrito

$6.49

Chicharron Rojo Burrito

$6.49

California Burrito

Beef Fajita California Burrito

$8.49

Trompo California Burrito

$8.49

Pastor California Burrito

$8.49

Lengua California Burrito

$8.49

Barbacoa California Burrito

$8.49

Pollo Guisado California Burrito

$8.49

Tripa California Burrito

$8.49

Chicharron Verde California Burrito

$8.49

Chicharron Rojo California Burrito

$8.49

No Meat California Burrito

$8.49

Sopes

Beef Fajita Sope

$3.99

Trompo Sope

$3.99

Pastor Sope

$3.99
Lengua Sope

$3.99

Barbacoa Sope

$3.99

Pollo Guisado Sope

$3.99

Tripa Sope

$3.99

Chicharron Verde Sope

$3.99

Chicharron Rojo Sope

$3.99

No Meat Sope

$3.99

A La Parilla

Tablita de Costilla

$13.99

Tablita Mix 1

$15.49

Tablita Mix 2

$29.99

Fajita A La Mexicana

$12.99

Fajita Ranchera

$12.99

Birria

Birria Tacos

$7.49

Birria Quesitacos

$8.49

Birria Gordita

$6.49

Birria Ramen

$9.49

Birria Torta

$9.49

Birria Quesadilla

$10.49

Birria Burrito

$9.49

Birria Mulita

$6.49

Consome de Birria

$11.99

Birria Sope

$5.99

Caldos

Menudo

$9.99

Pozole

$7.99

Flautas

Flautas

$8.99

Specials

Happy Hour Trompo

$1.00

Happy Hour Birria

$1.00

Tostadas

Tostada Camaron

$3.95

Tostada Pescado

$3.95

Tostada Mixto

$3.95

Seafood

Gobernador

$5.99

Ceviche

Ceviche Camaron

$8.99

Ceviche Pescado

$8.99

Ceviche Mixto

$8.99

Coctel Camaron

$7.99

Aguachile

Aguachile Verde

$9.99

Aguachile Mango Habanero

$9.99

Plato Fuerte

Camarones Empanizados

$10.95

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$10.95

Camarones A la diabla

$10.95

Camarones A la plancha

$10.95

Side Items

Rice

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.00

Avocado

$1.99

Frijoles Charros

$2.50

Small Consome

$0.99

Large Consome

$2.50

Chile Toreado

$0.50

Papas Fritas

$2.50

Guacamole

$2.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Nopal Asado

$1.99

Salchicha

$2.99

Cebollin

$1.00

Ensalada

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Extra Torti!las

$2.50

Galletas

$1.00

Botella De Salsa

$10.00

Drinks

Cerveza

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Dos X

$4.50

Budlight

$4.25

Heineken

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Carta Blanca

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Smirnoff

$4.50

Indio

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Tecate lite

$4.50

Corona Familiar Caguama

$9.25

Victoria Caguama

$9.25

Pacifico Caguama

$9.25

Carta Blanca Caguama

$9.25

Sol Caguama

$9.25

Vaso de Michelada

$2.50

Michelada To Go

$2.99

Vaso con Sal y Limon

$1.50

Botella de Michelada

$20.00

Bebidas

Coca Cola Mexicana

$2.50

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarrito Lime

$2.50

Jarrito Grapefruit

$2.50Out of stock

Jarrito Mandarin

$2.50

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.50

Jarrito Guava

$2.50Out of stock

Sangria

$2.50

Sidral

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite Mexicana

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.99

Water

$1.00

Small Agua Fresca

Small Horchata

$2.50

Small Tamarindo

$2.50

Small Jamaica

$2.50

Small Limonada

$2.50

Small Melon

$2.50

Small Pina

$2.50

Small Sandia

$2.50

Small Coco

$2.50

Small Fruta Mix

$2.50

Small Fresa

$2.50

Small Mango

$2.50

Small Blueberry

$2.50

Small Pina Colada

$2.50

Small Kiwi

$2.50

Small Pepino

$2.50

Small Guava

$2.50

Small Mamey

$2.50

Large Agua Fresca

Large Horchata

$3.99

Large Tamarindo

$3.99

Large Jamaica

$3.99

Large Limonada

$3.99

Large Melon

$3.99

Large Pina

$3.99

Large Sandia

$3.99

Large Coco

$3.99

Large Fruta Mix

$3.99

Large Fresa

$3.99

Large Mango

$3.99

Large Pina Colada

$3.99

Large Blueberry

$3.99

Large Kiwi

$3.99

Large Pepino

$3.99

Large Guava

$3.99

Large Mamey

$3.99

Large Maracuya

$3.99

Specials

Happy Hour Beer

$2.00

Happy Hour Margarita

$1.00

Liquor

Mixed Drinks

$9.99

Margarita

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican Restaurant

Location

8400 South Gessner Road, Suite L, Houston, TX 77086

Directions

