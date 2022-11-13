Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Shack - Stuart

review star

No reviews yet

555 S Colorado Ave

Suite 102

Stuart, FL 34994

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Empanada
QuesoBirria
Carne Asada Shack Style

Homemade Chips n Dips

Three Amigos

Three Amigos

$12.00+

Chips & Queso

$6.00+

Chips & Salsa

$4.00+

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00+

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$4.00+

Apps

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$4.00+

Fresh corn on the cob, lima crema, cotija, cheese, and cilantro

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.75

Vegetarian Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Topped with red onions, Cilantro, lime crema and lime

Spicy Shrimp Ceviche

Spicy Shrimp Ceviche

$12.95

Fresh marinated shrimp, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeños, tomato, onions, and avocado. Served with homemade warm tortilla chips.

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$3.25

(Caribbean Style) NOT SPICY! Caribbean chicken empanada with jalapeño dip.

Gourmet tacos

Mojo Shack Style Chicken

Mojo Shack Style Chicken

$5.00

Seared chicken, lime crema, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, and a lime wedge

Thai Basil Chicken

Thai Basil Chicken

$5.75

Seared Chicken with Thai peanut sauce, sweet chili sauce, fresh basil, peanuts, cabbage, cilantro and lime

The Royal

The Royal

$5.75

Double stack taco a hard shell taco wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with queso and Refried beans, filled with shredded chicken, lime crema, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro.

Bangin’ Buffalo chicken

$5.85

Seared chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Blue Cheese Crumble 5

Gringo Beef

$5.00

Ground beef, lime crema, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, lime wedge served on flour tortilla

QuesoBirria

QuesoBirria

$5.75

Shredded beef cooked in chili broth. Served on corn tortillas with cheese, cilantro, and onions with steaming beef consomme dip

Carne Asada Shack Style

Carne Asada Shack Style

$5.75

Steak with lime crema, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, and lime

Da Philly

Da Philly

$5.75

Marinated steak with bell peppers, onion, American queso, lettuce, hot chili peppers

Out

Out

$6.00Out of stock

In House Smoked Chipotle Brisket, Mama's Fried Macaroni & Cheese, Pickled onions, Bacon Bits, BBQ, Jalapeno

Pulled Pork Shack Style

Pulled Pork Shack Style

$5.00

Pulled pork, lime crema, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, lime wedge

Yucatan

$5.85

Our famous pulled pork, freshly marinated red onions, avocado slices, fried sweet plantains, queso fresco cheese, and topped with cilantro

The Cubano

$5.85

Pulled pork, ham, shredded swiss cheese, mustard, diced pickles, potato sticks, cabbage, cilantro, and lime

Cowboy

$5.85

BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, roasted corn, crispy onions, candied jalapeños

Pork Belly Chunk

$5.65Out of stock

Pork belly chunks cooked to a crisp, with gouda cheese, cabbage, honey jalapeno drizzle, cilantro, green onions, and candied jalapenos

Thai Basil Shrimp

$7.00

Shrimp with Thai peanut sauce, sweet chili sauce, fresh basil, peanuts, cabbage, cilantro and lime

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$7.50

Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Mahi with corn bean salsa, cabbage, 3 cheese blend, lime crema, cilantro, and a lime wedge

Drunken Fish

$7.00

Crispy beer battered Mahi, Mexican slaw, creamy Diablo sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$7.00

Loaded with Battered and fried shrimp, sweet& spicy mayo, cilantro, green onions, lime wedge

Sea Monster

$9.00+Out of stock

Double stack taco filled with marinated fresh ahi tuna, sushi rice, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

Thai Basil Brussel Sprout

$5.85

Fresh baby brussels with Thai peanut sauce, sweet chili sauce, fresh basil, peanuts, cabbage, and sweet Thai chili sauce

Make your own Taco

Mexican Street tacos

Traditional street taco with cilantro, chopped onion, and lime served on a corn tortilla
Pick 3 Street tacos

Pick 3 Street tacos

$11.00

Traditional street taco with cilantro, chopped onion, and lime served on a corn tortilla. Pick 3.

Mojo Chicken Street taco

$3.75

Pulled Pork Street taco

$3.85

Carne Asada Street taco

$4.00

Ground Beef Street taco

$3.85

Birria Street taco

$3.85

Stuffed avocados

Stuffed Avocados served over a bed of lettuce
Chipotle Cauliflower Stuffed Avocado

Chipotle Cauliflower Stuffed Avocado

$8.95Out of stock

Chipotle buttermilk fried cauliflower with queso fresco, sweet raisins, chipotle crema, cilantro and smoked special seasonings

BLTA Stuffed Avocado

BLTA Stuffed Avocado

$8.95

Bacon, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, queso Fresco, cilantro and smoked special seasonings

Nachitos

Ahi Nachos

Ahi Nachos

$14.95Out of stock

Fresh Yellowfin Tuna, poke dressing, fresh sliced avocado, pickled cucumbers, wonton chips, spicy

Veggie Black Bean Nachos

Veggie Black Bean Nachos

$13.00+

Famous Shack corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned black beans, three cheese blend, pico de gallo, homemade guacamole, nacho cheese, lime crema, cilantro, lime, and roasted corn

Hot Papi Nachos

Hot Papi Nachos

$14.00+

Famous Shack corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese, three cheese blend, chipotle crema, carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, hot peppers, cilantro

Torta Sandwich

Mexican Sandwich on a Toasted 7" Hoagie Bread, Refried Beans, Lime Crema, Cheese, guacamole, salsa roja, tomatoes
Torta Sandwich

Torta Sandwich

Out of stock

Mexican Sandwich on a Toasted 7" Hoagie Bread, Refried Beans, Lime Crema, Cheese, guacamole, salsa roja, tomatoes

Kids Things

Kids Cheese Taco

$3.00

Kids Quesadilla

$3.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Burrito

$3.00

Sweet Treats

Oh-So Fancy Frozen Tacos

$4.50+

Family Packs

Ground Beef Tray

$20.00+

Carne Asada Tray

$25.00+

QuesoBirria Tray

$25.00+

Da Philly Tray

$25.00+

Mojo Shack Style Chicken Tray

$22.00+

The Sticky Chicken Tray

$22.00+

The Club Tray

$22.00+

Thai Basil Chicken Tray

$22.00+

The Royal Chicken Tray

$22.00+

The Cubano Taco Tray

$22.00+

Pulled Pork Shack Style Taco Tray

$20.00+

Yucatan Taco Tray

$22.00+

Epic Baha Shrimp Taco Tray

$26.25+

Thai Basil Shrimp Taco Tray

$26.25+

Mahi Mahi Taco Tray

$26.25+

Drunken Fish Taco Tray

$26.25+

Smashed Avocado & Black Bean Taco Tray

$22.00+

Curry'd Cauliflower Taco Tray

$22.00+

Thai Basil Brussel Sprout Taco Tray

$22.00+

3 Amigos

$19.00+

Chips & Guacamole

$9.95+

Chips & Queso

$8.95+

Chips & Salsa

$7.98+

Mexican Street Corn Tray

$12.00+

Empanadas

$10.00+

Rice Tray

$9.00+

Black Bean Tray

$9.00+

Refried Bean Tray

$9.00+

Fountain

Fountain drink

$2.75

Bottles

Jarritos

$3.50

Can soda

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Virgils

$3.25

Celcius

$3.50

Bubbly

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

Icelandic

$2.50

Liquid death

$2.50

Tiger seed

$4.99

Apple juice

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.75

Muscle milk chocolate

$6.00

Schwebbs Ginger ale

$2.00

Green machine smoothie

$5.00

Red machine smoothie

$5.00

Fiji Water

$2.50

Shirt

Taco Tuesday Gray

Taco Tuesday Black

You Had Me Gray

You Had Me Black

Sauces

Jalapeno Sauce

$4.99

Habanero Sauce

$4.99

Tabasco Sauce

$3.50

Ghost Sauce

$4.99

Hats

Grey

$18.99

Black

$18.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Gourmet Tacos with a Twist! We are not your ordinary Mexican joint. Healthy, Fun, and tasty tacos, burritos, salads and more. You will love us!

Website

Location

555 S Colorado Ave, Suite 102, Stuart, FL 34994

Directions

Gallery
Taco Shack image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

