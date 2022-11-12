Restaurant header imageView gallery

TACOSHOP

5 Court House South Dennis Road

Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Popular Items

"OLD SCHOOL" BEEF TACOS (2)
STREET CORN
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

SPECIAL EDITION

EMPANADAS DE CALABAZA

EMPANADAS DE CALABAZA

$9.50

A taste of the fall with this (2) empanadas stuffed with roasted butternut squash, cheese and a hint of cinnamon. NUT FREE, VEGETARIAN

RED POZOLE BOWL

RED POZOLE BOWL

$13.00

Traditional Mexican stew made with a rich pork broth, braised pork, hominy, served with avocado, onions, shredded cabbage, cilantro, radishes and chips

SLOPPY JOSE TORTA (SANDWICH)

SLOPPY JOSE TORTA (SANDWICH)

$11.00

SLOPPY JOSE TORTA Our Mexican version of Sloppy Joe made with our ground beef taco mix, onions and peppers, cheddar cheese and cheese sauce, served on a hoagie roll

EMPANADAS

BEAN AND CHEESE EMPANADAS (2)

BEAN AND CHEESE EMPANADAS (2)

$8.00

Two Argentinean Style flaky turnovers stuffed creamy beans and cheese. Nut Free, Vegetarian

BUFFALO CHICKEN EMPANADAS (2)

BUFFALO CHICKEN EMPANADAS (2)

$8.00

Two Argentinean Style flaky turnovers stuffed with roasted chicken, caramelized onions, blue cheese cheddar blend, buffalo sauce. Nut Free.

TRADITIONAL ARGENTINEAN BEEF EMPANADA (2)

TRADITIONAL ARGENTINEAN BEEF EMPANADA (2)

$8.00

Two Argentinean Style flaky turnovers stuffed stuffed with ground beef, hard boiled egg, bell peppers, onions, olives. Nut Free.

ANTOJITOS

TAQUITOS

TAQUITOS

Crispy flour tortilla rolled up taquitos filled with grilled chicken and cheddar cheese topped with cheese sauce, sour cream and our salsa verde. Choose from our (3) PACK OR (6) PACK. Gluten Free, Nut Free.

SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$14.00

Shrimp ceviche style: Cooked shrimp, avocado, jalapeños, bell peppers, red onion, tomato, shredded romaine, cilantro, aji amarillo-mango emulsion. Pescatarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free.

YUCCA FRIES

YUCCA FRIES

$9.00

Crispy, starchy, creamy yucca. Served with a side of lime aioli. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut Free.

FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS

FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS

$9.00

Caramelized ripe, sweet plantains, served with queso crumble, crema, and cilantro. Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free.

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$7.00

Two half corn on the cob topped with cotija cheese, chipotle mayo, cilantro, crispy quinoa, our sweet & salty Muerto salt blend. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free.

TOTOPOS "NACHOS"

TOTOPOS "NACHOS"

$9.00

House made corn chips, Oaxacan beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$8.00

Roasted corn & poblanos, tomato, cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream

SNACKS & SIDES

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$11.00

8oz of perfectly ripe Hass avocados mashed, served with house-made corn chips. Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free.

SALSA & CHIPS

SALSA & CHIPS

$6.00

8oz of perfectly ripe tomatoes, chilis, onions, cilantro. Served with house-made corn chips. Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free.

QUESO FUNIDIO & CHIPS

QUESO FUNIDIO & CHIPS

$7.00

8oz of warm, melted cheese recipe with a kick, served with house-made corn chips. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free.

RICE AND BEANS

RICE AND BEANS

$6.00

12oz of a must-have with any meal, our rice is brown and our beans delicious, served with pico de gallo & cilantro. Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Free.

OAXACAN STYLE BEANS

OAXACAN STYLE BEANS

$6.00

8oz of our made from scratch creamy and delicious black beans, served with queso fresco and chips. Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free.

TACOS

"OLD SCHOOL" BEEF TACOS (2)

"OLD SCHOOL" BEEF TACOS (2)

$9.75

House-made crispy corn tortilla shells, filled with our chef-blend ground beef, topped with shredded cheddar and romaine, and fresh pico de gallo. Gluten Free, Nut Free. *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.

GRILLED MAHI TACOS (2)

GRILLED MAHI TACOS (2)

$11.50

Grilled mahi with guacamole, pickled slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chipotle crema, and cilantro, served in flour tortillas. Pescatarian, Nut Free. Add note "gluten free" for GF.

BEEF TACOS (2)

BEEF TACOS (2)

$11.75

House made corn tortilla, braised beef in adobo broth, served with onions, cilantro and radishes Gluten Free, Nut Free. *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.

PORK "QUESABIRRIA STYLE" TACOS (2)

PORK "QUESABIRRIA STYLE" TACOS (2)

$10.75

Slow-braised pork, Oaxacan cheese blend, onions, cilantro, in corn tortillas, served with delicious Birria broth for dipping. Gluten Free, Nut Free. *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.

FRIED CHICKEN TACOS (2)

FRIED CHICKEN TACOS (2)

$10.50

Two home-made corn tortilla tacos filled with crispy and tangy buttermilk double dip fried chicken, pickled slaw, queso fresco, special sauce, scallions and cilantro. Nut Free. Gluten Free. *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.

SHRIMP "FAJITAS STYLE" TACOS (2)

SHRIMP "FAJITAS STYLE" TACOS (2)

$12.50

Two fajita style tacos with Blackened shrimp, roasted pepper, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, cilantro served on flour tortillas. Pescatarian. Nut Free. *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.

CRISPY TOFU TACOS (2)

CRISPY TOFU TACOS (2)

$9.75

Two flour tortilla tacos filled with tempura style crispy tofu, guacamole, roasted corn salsa, salsa roja, pickled red onion, cilantro and sprinkled with Smart Seasoning superfood salt. Vegan, Nut Free, Dairy Free. Add note "gluten free" for GF corn tortilla *Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.

BURROS

EL CHEESESTEAK BURRO

EL CHEESESTEAK BURRO

$12.50

Slow cooked beef, roasted peppers and tomatoes, grilled onions, Oaxacan beans, Mexican cheese mix, salsa roja. Nut Free. All burros are made with flour tortillas only; No gluten free substitutions.

VEGGY ENCHIBURRO

VEGGY ENCHIBURRO

$10.50

Oaxacan black beans and cheese, roasted tomato and poblanos, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese. Vegetarian. Nut Free. All burros are made with flour tortillas only; No gluten free substitutions. For vegan, add note: Vegan.

CHICK'N BURRO

CHICK'N BURRO

$10.75

Grilled marinated chicken breast, Oaxacan black beans, collard greens, queso, our special secret sauce, cilantro. Nut Free. All burros are made with flour tortillas only; No gluten free substitutions.

MEALS

TACOS DORADOS

TACOS DORADOS

$12.75

Four crispy rolled corn tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheese ,poblanos peppers , topped with beans, lettuce, queso fresco, salsa verde and pico. Gluten Free

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumber, pickled beets, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, crispy corn tortilla strips, rancho dressing. Contains seeds. Gluten Free. Add note "vegan" for vegan, and select tofu. For pescatarian, select fish.

RICE BOWL

RICE BOWL

$9.00

Our Rice Bowl is a protein loaded good for you menu item. Mexican rice, Oaxacan beans, pico de gallo, fried plantains, collard greens, roasted peppers and tomatoes, corn, avocado, pickle jalapeños. Not enough for you, add more protein to it such as grilled chicken, grilled Mahi, crispy tofu, beef or our "Birria Style" braised pork Nut Free, Gluten Free Vegan if selected tofu. Pescatarian if selected fish.

MEXI-RAMEN

MEXI-RAMEN

$17.50

Ramen noodles soaking in our pork-beef birria broth served with radishes, green cabbage, cilantro, soft boiled egg and your choice of protein Nut Free

THE KIDDO BOX

KIDS BEEF TACOS (2)

KIDS BEEF TACOS (2)

$9.50

Hard shell corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, served with corn chips and pineapple. Gluten-Free, Nut-free

KIDS QUESADILLA

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.00

Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar cheese, served with corn chips and pineapple. Choose from only cheese (vegetarian) or add chicken (chicken and cheese). All our quesadillas are prepared with flour tortillas, no substitutions.

BURRO-ITO

BURRO-ITO

$7.00

Flour tortilla, rice and beans, cheddar cheese, served with corn chips and chewy pineapple. Choose from vegetarian (rice, beans and cheese) or add chicken (chicken, rice, beans and cheese), or beef (ground beef, rice, beans and cheese). All kids Burritos are prepared only with flour tortilla, no substitution.

SOMETHING SWEET

NUTELLA AND STRAWBERRY EMPANADAS (2)

NUTELLA AND STRAWBERRY EMPANADAS (2)

$7.00

Two Argentinean Style Empanadas, flaky crispy dough stuffed with Nutella and fresh strawberries. Vegetarian

CHURROS

CHURROS

$7.00

Crispy fried dough dusted with cinnamon sugar and your choice of dipping sauce. Vegetarian, Nut Free

TRADITIONAL CARAMEL FLAN

TRADITIONAL CARAMEL FLAN

$5.00

Traditional recipe of flan "sweet egg custard" and served with a side of our favorite "Dulce de Leche"

SMOOTHIES & BOWLS

BANANANUT

BANANANUT

$9.00

16oz Smoothie made with almond milk, banana, peanut butter, local honey, smart seasoning

VERYBERRY

VERYBERRY

$9.00

16oz Smoothie made with Greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, acai, agave

ROCAMAR

ROCAMAR

$9.00

16oz Smoothie made with mango, banana, dragon fruit, orange juice

"THE LOCAL BOWL"

"THE LOCAL BOWL"

$12.00

16oz Smoothie bowl made with organic Acai and banana smoothie blend, granola, peanut butter, strawberries,blueberries, bananas, coco nibs.

AGUAS

WATERMELON & STRAWBERRY AGUA

WATERMELON & STRAWBERRY AGUA

$6.00

12oz of our all natural made from fresh fruit and natural sweeteners (agave)

MANGO & ORANGE AGUA

MANGO & ORANGE AGUA

$6.00

12oz of our all natural made from fresh fruit and natural sweeteners (agave)

HIBISCUS & GINGER AGUA

HIBISCUS & GINGER AGUA

$6.00

12oz of our all natural made from fresh fruit and natural sweeteners (agave)

PINEAPPLE & GREEN TEA AGUA

PINEAPPLE & GREEN TEA AGUA

$6.00

12oz of our all natural made from fresh fruit and natural sweeteners (agave)

BEVERAGES

JARRITO MANDARIN

$3.50

JARRITO PINEAPPLE

$3.50

JARRITO GUAVA

$3.50

TOPO CHICO LIME

$3.50

TOPO CHICO SPARKLING

$3.50

SPINDRIFT SPARKLING LEMON ICE TEA

$3.50

SPINDRIFT SPARKLING PINEAPPLE

$3.50

BOYLANDS DIET COKE

$3.50

BOYLANDS SHIRELY TEMPLE

$3.50

MAINE ROOT COLA

$3.50

BOXED WATER

$3.50

MEXICAN Coca Cola

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Taco Shop is located at the heart of Cape May Court House. It’s a little taqueria, a lot snack bar, and it caters to all appetites—yes, vegetarians too. Everything is made from scratch (tortillas made daily!) for a healthy and delicious Mexican-inspired experience that is second-to-none.

5 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

