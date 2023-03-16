Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos La Familia Garfield St

review star

No reviews yet

2912 W Garfield St

Phoenix, AZ 85009

Drinks

Bottled Soda

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fresca

$3.50

Mundet

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Aqua Fresca

Horchata

$3.50+

Jamaica

$3.50+

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Food

Tacos

Taco - Asada

$3.50

Taco - Birria

$3.50

Taco - Cabeza

$3.50

Taco - Carnitas

$3.50

Taco - Jackfruit

$3.50

Taco - Lengua

$4.50

Taco - Pastor

$3.50

Burritos

Burrito - Asada

$10.00

Burrito - Birria

$10.00

Burrito - Cabeza

$10.00

Burrito - Carnitas

$10.00

Burrito - Jackfruit

$10.00

Burrito - Lengua

$11.00

Burrito - Pastor

$10.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla - Asada

$10.00

Quesadillia - Birria

$10.00

Quesadilla - Cabeza

$10.00

Quesadilla - Carnitas

$10.00

Quesadilla - Jackfruit

$10.00

Quesadilla - Lengua

$11.00

Quesadilla - Pastor

$10.00

Quesadilla - Cheese

$7.00

Vampiros

Vampiro - Asada

$4.50

Vampiro - Birria

$4.50

Vampiro - Cabeza

$4.50

Vampiro - Carnitas

$4.50

Vampiro - Jackfruit

$4.50

Vampiro - Lengua

$5.50

Vampiro - Pastor

$4.50

Mulas

Mula - Asada

$6.00

Mula - Birria

$6.00

Mula - Cabeza

$6.00

Mula - Carnitas

$6.00

Mula - Jackfruit

$6.00

Mula - Lengua

$7.00

Mula - Pastor

$6.00

Mula - Cheese

$5.00

Familia Fries

FF Asada

$12.00

FF Birria

$12.00

FF Cabeza

$12.00

FF - Carnitas

$12.00

FF Jackfruit

$12.00

FF Lengua

$13.00

FF Pastor

$12.00

Familia Nachos

Nachos - Asada

$15.00

Nachos - Birria

$15.00

Nachos - Cabeza

$15.00

Nachos - Carnitas

$15.00

Nachos - Jackfruit

$15.00

Nachos - Lengua

$16.00

Nachos - Pastor

$15.00

Ramen

Birria Ramen

$12.00

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Chips

$5.00

S/ Fries

$5.00

Consomé

$2.00

Guac

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Mexican food made fresh from scratch!

Location

2912 W Garfield St, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Directions

