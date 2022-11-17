Main picView gallery

Tacos My Love 400 49th St S

400 49th St S

Saint Petersburg, FL 33707

Classics

House Margarita

$8.00

Toritos pbutter

$7.00

Toritos coconut

$7.00

Beer

Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Dos XX lager

$4.00

Dos XX Amber

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Odoul's

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Food

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Plain Nachos

$6.00

Beef nachos

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Mexican Street Corn

$8.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
400 49th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707

